Coffee football hires Florida coach Coe

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Coffee has a new football coach to replace Robby Pruitt.

Mike Coe, who led Madison County in Florida to state titles four over the past five seasons, including 2021, is the Trojans’ choice, Coffee announced Friday.

Coe is a member of the Florida Athletic Coaches Athletic Hall of Fame, as was Pruitt, who announced earlier this month he was taking the head coaching job at Williston in Florida for professional and retirement considerations.

Pruitt won seven state titles in Florida before coming to Georgia in 2000. Pruitt was 83-38 in 10 seasons at Coffee and led the team to the Class 6A championship game in 2017.

Coe had been on Madison County’s staff since 2003 and was part of a 2007 state champion as an offensive coordinator.

Coffee was 8-3 last season.

