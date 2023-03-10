X
Dark Mode Toggle

Coed 3-point contest: Flowery Branch duo defends championship

Credit: Stan Awtrey/AJC

Credit: Stan Awtrey/AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The only thing that can break up the team of Bella Brick and Landon Mealor is graduation. Otherwise the Flowery Branch duo might just win the GHSA Coed 3-Point Contest in perpetuity.

Brick, a senior, and Mealor, a sophomore, easily won the event for the second year – the only two years of its existence.

“It’s just something special,” Brick said. “We practice a lot and get in a lot or reps. Not many people can say they won a championship. Neither one of our teams got in the playoffs, so it was fun to be able to continue our season and be in the same atmosphere as all the other state championship teams.”

The contest requires each member of the team to shoot two racks of five balls, plus a bonus ball. Each basket is worth one point, with the bonus ball worth three points.

Brick said they have regular practice time in the gym and work off the racks, just like they do in the contest.

Brick and Mealor scored 23 points in the first round. The Griffin team of Camiya Starks and Damaris Lewis and the Rabun County team of Ellie Southard and Cooper Welch tied with 14 points. Starks and Lewis won the shootoff.

The Griffin duo scored 10 points in the final round, but Brick and Mealor totaled 17.

Brick, the class valedictorian, will sign a track scholarship with the University of Georgia this week and leave her young friend to find a new shooting partner for next year.

“I’ve got two more years I can do this,” Mealor said.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

D. Led’s Mock Draft 1.0: Falcons take offensive tackle Peter Skoronski4h ago

Credit: TNS

What to make of Georgia Tech’s season
4h ago

Credit: AP

The Braves’ rotation has some questions, but Max Fried is a certainty
4h ago

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

10 potential free-agent targets for the Falcons
7h ago

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

10 potential free-agent targets for the Falcons
7h ago

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner: ‘I hope, I pray’ to continue on as Georgia Tech coach
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Class 5A girls: Kell 57, Warner Robins 36
2m ago
Girls: State championship scoreboard
47m ago
Boys: State championship scoreboard
49m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s what to know about today's Norfolk Southern CEO’s Senate testimony
Josh Pastner: ‘I hope, I pray’ to continue on as Georgia Tech coach
22h ago
Wellstar hit with federal complaints on Atlanta hospital closures
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top