Coaches of small, rural programs discuss impact of booster clubs, community support

Ron Duncan, Screven County

“Our booster club is unbelievable. It’s not a super large group, but they raise a bunch of money for us every year. We’re fortunate enough to live in a community that has supported us very well — even in a couple of our down years. To be honest with you, football makes enough to cover itself, but it benefits our other non-revenue sports and really makes a huge difference in the quality of our teams that we put on the fields and courts.”

Rick Hurst, Pepperell

“The booster club is a huge part of our program. When I left Eastside (Hurst coached there from 2005 to 2014 before taking the job at Pepperell ahead of the 2015 season), each sport had its own booster club, and I was instrumental in getting that to happen because they’d had the umbrella booster model for a long time. Pepperell also has an umbrella model as well, and I was hesitant to see how it worked. It has been a huge success for both the program and for the other programs. It supplements the coaching staff because the county only pays a certain number. Without that support, I don’t have 2-3 coaches on my staff. We also spent $50-$60 thousand on our other sports, whether it’s a baseball backstop or shootaround machines. It has worked out super. We have the reputation that if you send money, you’ll see it spent. We’re transparent about it, and anyone can attend our meetings. I’m very proud to be part of what we’ve done the last eight years to help other sports that maybe couldn’t get it done without that support.”

Kurt Williams, Lanier County

“Our booster club provides meals, camps for the summer, and they run our concession stand. It’s not our main stream of income because we’re blessed with good gates. The way our structure is set up, ticket sales determines the budget, but the booster club does supplement various costs for players over the course of the year, like camps and coaching clinics for the staff or other tools to help with their professional development. The booster club has also helped pay for workout gear for our high school and middle school. So for a small rural town, we’ve been blessed to have such a good booster club, and its only getting better the longer I stay here. We’re getting more support each year.”