Coaches discuss going from big-city programs to rural ones

“I’m also the county athletic director, so for me, personally, there might not be that much difference. I will tell you the pace of life is tremendously slower here in the beautiful North Georgia mountains than metro Atlanta. That’s something my wife and I have certainly enjoyed since moving to Ellijay. I love Atlanta, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. But we’re finally empty-nesters now, so we have enjoyed the slower pace of life. I will say this: I had a lot more coaches when I was at St. Pius and when I was an assistant at Dacula. Our football staff here is smaller, so we don’t work any less than we did in the big schools. Our time that we put in is the same, and in some cases, more. I never really worked that close with a board of education like I do now. In the smaller school systems, you work directly with with the board. In Gwinnett, I didn’t even know who was on the board, and it probably didn’t matter. At St. Pius, the hierarchy downtown didn’t affect us on the day-to-day. Here, that’s not the case. It’s been different here, in terms of going to the board to ask for supplementary raises for our high school and middle-school coaches as county AD. It was a long approval process, whereas in metro Atlanta, it was the principal who would help with that. There’s been a learning curve for me, but the board here has been great to work with and tremendously supportive of our athletics in Gilmer County.”

Kevin Reach, Monroe Area (coached Collins Hill from 2010-16)

“At Collins Hill there always seemed to be something going on — speaking engagements, booster-club meetings, radio shows, etc. It was demanding on your family, at times. Here, I don’t get bombarded with that. You still have your speaking engagements and things like that, but nothing like what it was. Back in the day at Collins Hill, we had three programs (ninth grade, JV and varsity) and 180 players. So the facilities had to be bigger and better. Just trying to keep up with three teams is a lot. It’s a different atmosphere. At Monroe Area, we just have JV and varsity. It’s not the same amount of helmets, shoulder pads, different things like that ... the differences in scheduling buses and pregame meals, to all the nit-picky things people don’t see. I enjoyed being on the big stage. But it’s different for me with Monroe Area because it has that small-town feel, and they’ve been playing football since 1921. You see older people who have been part of Monroe Area and the football program, and they have a stake in rooting for their hometown team. At Collins Hill, you didn’t get that. Don’t get me wrong -- at Collins Hill they had a great student body, and they packed the place out. But at our games now, you’ll see someone who doesn’t have a kid in the program, but might have graduated from Monroe Area, which I think is cool.”