Coach, player hospitalized after football fight in Savannah

A Savannah High football coach and player were hospitalized Friday night after a fight broke out on the field in a game between Savannah and Cross Creek of Augusta, the Savannah Morning News reported Saturday.

The game was called in the third quarter with Cross Creek leading 28-0.

Savannah coach Bud Tolliver told the newspaper that an assistant coach, whom he did not name, was struck in the head by a helmet and spent Friday night in a hospital.

“I went onto the field to get my guy, and another one of our coaches went out there and one of the players swung a helmet at him and hit him in the head,’’ Tolliver told Dennis Knight of the Savannah Morning News. “Then there were like five or six players on top of him. It was pretty bad.’’

Tolliver said three of his players were ejected and he thought five or six Cross Creek players were thrown out.

Savannah Public Schools reported that one Savannah player was taken to a hospital but did not state his condition. Fighting was contained on the field, the school district said.

“Within minutes of the affray breaking out, District athletic staff made the decision to call the game in the interest of safety,’' Savannah Schools said in a release.

Earlier this season, Savannah Schools called a game between Jenkins and Benedictine because of unruly fans in the stands.