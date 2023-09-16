Coach, player hospitalized after football fight in Savannah

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog
By
39 minutes ago
X

A Savannah High football coach and player were hospitalized Friday night after a fight broke out on the field in a game between Savannah and Cross Creek of Augusta, the Savannah Morning News reported Saturday.

The game was called in the third quarter with Cross Creek leading 28-0.

Savannah coach Bud Tolliver told the newspaper that an assistant coach, whom he did not name, was struck in the head by a helmet and spent Friday night in a hospital.

“I went onto the field to get my guy, and another one of our coaches went out there and one of the players swung a helmet at him and hit him in the head,’’ Tolliver told Dennis Knight of the Savannah Morning News. “Then there were like five or six players on top of him. It was pretty bad.’’

Tolliver said three of his players were ejected and he thought five or six Cross Creek players were thrown out.

Savannah Public Schools reported that one Savannah player was taken to a hospital but did not state his condition. Fighting was contained on the field, the school district said.

“Within minutes of the affray breaking out, District athletic staff made the decision to call the game in  the interest of safety,’' Savannah Schools said in a release.

Earlier this season, Savannah Schools called a game between Jenkins and Benedictine because of unruly fans in the stands.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

UPDATE
Fans revel in Music Midtown’s 1st day with performances from Pitbull, Pink3h ago

Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

Gunman sought after fight at Sandy Springs nightclub turns deadly
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Dickens pushes back against potential City Council referendum legislation
4h ago

Credit: John Spink

Downtown Atlanta cleans up after surprise flash flooding
19h ago

Credit: John Spink

Downtown Atlanta cleans up after surprise flash flooding
19h ago

Credit: TNS

Still won’t be suspended from Georgia Senate after Fulton charges
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Mill Creek 56, Cedar Grove 35
10h ago
Harrison 31, Kennesaw Mountain 7
11h ago
High school football scores from Week 5
11h ago
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
23h ago
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
Saving endangered historic Black structures in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top