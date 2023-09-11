Class A: The Prince Avenue-Philo show continues its dominating play

Georgia Tech commitment Aaron Philo was 19-of-28 passing for 347 yards and two touchdowns and ran six times for 87 yards and two touchdowns to lead Division I top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian past Class 3A No. 7 Monroe Area 45-17, highlighting the week’s results in Division I and II of Class A.

C.J. Dockery caught three passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Mac Bradley and Austin Head each had a rushing touchdown for Prince Avenue.

One ranked Division I team, No. 4 Bleckley County, lost 48-42 to Division II No. 1 Schley County but maintained its spot in the Division I poll. Dublin was ranked No. 7 but lost to Emanuel County Institute 10-7 and fell out of the top-10. Four Division I teams – No. 7 Rabun County, No. 8 Elbert County, No. 9 Mount Vernon and No. 10 Bryan County – did not play.

In Division II, then-No. 2 Manchester lost to Lamar County 17-14 and fell to No. 4 this week. Clinch County entered the week ranked No. 6 and beat Class 2A No. 10 Cook 35-27 to climb to No. 3 in the poll.

No. 2 Macon County, No. 6 Aquinas and No. 8 Early County did not play.

Class A Division I Week 4 results

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0) beat Class 3A No. 7 Monroe Area 45-17.

2. (2) Swainsboro (4-0) beat Dodge County 11-7.

3. (3) Irwin County (2-1) beat Turner County 48-36.

4. (4) Bleckley County (2-1) lost to Division II No. 1 Schley County 48-42.

5. (5) Trion (3-0) beat Gordon Central 64-6.

6. (6) Brooks County (1-2) beat Mitchell County 49-14.

7. (8) Rabun County (2-1) did not play.

8. (9) Elbert County (2-1) did not play.

9. (10) Mount Vernon (3-0) did not play.

10. (NR) Bryan County (3-0) did not play.

Class A Division II Week 4 results

1. (1) Schley County (3-0) beat Division I No. 4 Bleckley County 48-42.

2. (3) Macon County (3-0) did not play.

3. (6) Clinch County (3-1) beat Class 2A No. 10 Cook 35-27.

4. (2) Manchester (2-1) lost to Lamar County 17-14.

5. (4) Bowdon (2-2) beat Tattnall Square 40-13.

6. (5) Aquinas (3-0) did not play.

7. (9) Greene County (4-0) beat Wilkinson County 41-6.

8. (7) Early County (2-1) did not play.

9. (8) McIntosh County Academy (2-1) beat West Nassau (Fla.) 18-0.

10. (10) Jenkins County (4-0) beat Cross Creek 39-14.