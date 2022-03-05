Class A Public: Semifinal coverage from Fort Valley State

Hancock Central was absent in many of the pre-playoff polls, but Commerce still entered the matchup as a slight underdog—primarily because the Tigers did not reach the .500 mark until its latest win in the quarterfinals and have been flying under the radar. The Tigers opened up the season 1-9, but improved significantly and will finish the year 14-15 following Saturday’s loss—resulting in a 13-4 record in their last 17 games.

Hancock Central on the other hand extends its win-streak to 16 games and remains undefeated within Class A Public this season. The Bulldogs have had a flawless run inside the classification this season, but they have also had to endure adversity this postseason, including a 56-48 overtime win in the second round against Bryan County and a 58-56 win over No. 2 ranked Montgomery County in the quarterfinals to reach the finals. Hancock Central now sits one win away from its first-ever state crown.