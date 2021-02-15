Class A Public region results, schedules

Tournament cancelled. Seeds for state playoffs based on regular-season standings.

Seeds for state: 1. Terrell County 2. Pelham 3. Mitchell County 4. Quitman County

Region 2

Girls

Thursday, Feb. 11

At Irwin County

#6 Irwin County W, #7 Echols County L

Friday, Feb. 12

At Brooks County

#3 Turner County 53, #6 Irwin County 36

#5 Charlton County 28, #4 Lanier County 24

Saturday, Feb. 13

At Brooks County

#3 Turner County 44, #2 Brooks County 39

#1 Clinch County 72, #5 Charlton County 47

Thursday, Feb. 18

At Irwin County

#2 Brooks County vs. #5 Charlton County, 3rd/4th, 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

At Irwin County

#1 Clinch County vs. #3 Turner County, Championship, 6:00 p.m.

Boys

Friday, Feb. 12

At Brooks County

#3 Turner County 57, #6 Charlton County 27

#5 Clinch County 61, #4 Brooks County 58

Saturday, Feb. 13

At Brooks County

#3 Turner County W, #2 Lanier County L

#1 Irwin County 75, #5 Clinch County 41

Friday, Feb. 18

At Irwin County

#2 Lanier County vs. #5 Clinch County, 3rd/4th, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

At Irwin County

#1 Irwin County vs. #3 Turner County, Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Region 3

Girls

To be determined.

Boys

To be determined.

Region 4

Girls

To be determined.

Boys

To be determined.

Region 5

Girls

Friday, Feb. 12

#6 Manchester 41, #7 Chattahoochee County 19

Saturday, Feb. 13

#4 Macon County 49, #5 Schley County 36

#3 Central-Talbotton 57, #6 Manchetser 29

Wednesday, Feb. 17

#3 Central-Talbotton vs. #2 Taylor County

#4 Macon County vs. #1 Greenville

Thursday, Feb. 18

3rd/4th, TBD

Championship, TBD

Boys

Friday, Feb. 12

#6 Central-Talbotton 55, #7 Schley County 48

Saturday, Feb. 13

#4 Macon County 74, #5 Greenville 53

#3 Taylor County W, #6 Central-Talbotton L

Wednesday, Feb. 17

#4Macon County at #1 Chattahoochee County

#3 Taylor County at #2 Manchester

Thursday, Feb. 18

3rd/4th, TBD

Championship, TBD

Region 6

Girls

At Armuchee

Friday, Feb. 12

#4 Bowdon 52, #5 Drew Charter 39

#3 Mt. Zion-Carrollton 54, #6 Gordon Lee 45

Saturday, Feb. 13

#1 Trion 48, #4 Bowdon 38

#2 Armuchee 46, #3 Mt. Zion-Carrollton 27

Tuesday, Feb. 16

#4 Bowdon vs. #3 Mt. Zion-Carrollton, 3rd/4th, 4:00 p.m.

#1 Trion vs. #2 Armuchee, Championship, 7:00 p.m.

Boys

At Armuchee

Thursday, Feb. 11

#5 Gordon Lee 71, #8 Mt. Zion-Carrollton 59

#6 Armuchee 57, #7 Trion 52

Friday, Feb. 12

#4 Fulton Leadership 66, #5 Gordon Lee 49

#3 BEST 63, #6 Armuchee 35

Saturday, Feb.13

#1 Drew Charter 92, #4 Fulton Leadership 48

#2 Bowdon 76, #3 BEST 67

Tuesday, Feb. 16

#4 Fulton Leadership vs. #3 BEST, 3rd/4th, 5:30 p.m.

#1 Drew Charter vs. #2 Bowdon, Championship, 8:30 p.m.

Region 7

Girls

Tournament cancelled. Seeding for state playoffs will be determined by Feb. 19th.

Boys

Tournament cancelled. Seeding for state playoffs will be determined by Feb. 19th.

Region 8

Girls

At Commerce

Monday, Feb. 15

#6 Washington-Wilkes vs. #7 Lincoln County

Tuesday, Feb.16

#4 Social Circle vs. #5 Greene County

#3 Towns County vs. #6 Washington-Wilkes/#7 Lincoln County

Thursday, Feb. 18

#2 Commerce vs. #3 Towns County/#6 Washington-Wilkes/#7 Lincoln County

#1 Lake Oconee Academy vs. #4 Social Circle/#5 Greene County

Friday, Feb. 19

3rd/4th, 4:00 p.m.

Championship, 7:00 p.m.

Boys

At Commerce

Monday, Feb. 15

#6 Greene County vs. #7 Lake Oconee Academy

Tuesday, Feb. 16

#4 Commerce vs. #5 Washington-Wilkes

#3 Lincoln County vs. #6 Greene County/#7 Lake Oconee Academy

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Loser of #4 Commerce/#5 Washington-Wilkes vs. Loser of #3 Lincoln County/#6 Greene County/#7 Lake Oconee Academy

Thursday, Feb. 18

#2 Social Circle vs. #3 Lincoln County/#6 Greene County/#7 Lake Oconee Academy

#1 Towns County vs. #4 Commerce/#5 Washington-Wilkes

Friday, Feb. 19

3rd/4th, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.