Class A Public region results, schedules

Region 1
Girls
Tournament cancelled. Seeds for state playoffs based on regular-season standings.
Seeds for state: 1. Calhoun County 2. Pelham 3. Terrell County 4. Seminole County
Boys
Tournament cancelled. Seeds for state playoffs based on regular-season standings.
Seeds for state: 1. Terrell County 2. Pelham 3. Mitchell County 4. Quitman County
Region 2
Girls
Thursday, Feb. 11
At Irwin County
#6 Irwin County W, #7 Echols County L
Friday, Feb. 12
At Brooks County
#3 Turner County 53, #6 Irwin County 36
#5 Charlton County 28, #4 Lanier County 24
Saturday, Feb. 13
At Brooks County
#3 Turner County 44, #2 Brooks County 39
#1 Clinch County 72, #5 Charlton County 47
Thursday, Feb. 18
At Irwin County
#2 Brooks County vs. #5 Charlton County, 3rd/4th, 6:00 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
At Irwin County
#1 Clinch County vs. #3 Turner County, Championship, 6:00 p.m.
Boys
Friday, Feb. 12
At Brooks County
#3 Turner County 57, #6 Charlton County 27
#5 Clinch County 61, #4 Brooks County 58
Saturday, Feb. 13
At Brooks County
#3 Turner County W, #2 Lanier County L
#1 Irwin County 75, #5 Clinch County 41
Friday, Feb. 18
At Irwin County
#2 Lanier County vs. #5 Clinch County, 3rd/4th, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
At Irwin County
#1 Irwin County vs. #3 Turner County, Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Region 3
Girls
To be determined.
Boys
To be determined.
Region 4
Girls
To be determined.
Boys
To be determined.
Region 5
Girls
Friday, Feb. 12
#6 Manchester 41, #7 Chattahoochee County 19
Saturday, Feb. 13
#4 Macon County 49, #5 Schley County 36
#3 Central-Talbotton 57, #6 Manchetser 29
Wednesday, Feb. 17
#3 Central-Talbotton vs. #2 Taylor County
#4 Macon County vs. #1 Greenville
Thursday, Feb. 18
3rd/4th, TBD
Championship, TBD
Boys
Friday, Feb. 12
#6 Central-Talbotton 55, #7 Schley County 48
Saturday, Feb. 13
#4 Macon County 74, #5 Greenville 53
#3 Taylor County W, #6 Central-Talbotton L
Wednesday, Feb. 17
#4Macon County at #1 Chattahoochee County
#3 Taylor County at #2 Manchester
Thursday, Feb. 18
3rd/4th, TBD
Championship, TBD
Region 6
Girls
At Armuchee
Friday, Feb. 12
#4 Bowdon 52, #5 Drew Charter 39
#3 Mt. Zion-Carrollton 54, #6 Gordon Lee 45
Saturday, Feb. 13
#1 Trion 48, #4 Bowdon 38
#2 Armuchee 46, #3 Mt. Zion-Carrollton 27
Tuesday, Feb. 16
#4 Bowdon vs. #3 Mt. Zion-Carrollton, 3rd/4th, 4:00 p.m.
#1 Trion vs. #2 Armuchee, Championship, 7:00 p.m.
Boys
At Armuchee
Thursday, Feb. 11
#5 Gordon Lee 71, #8 Mt. Zion-Carrollton 59
#6 Armuchee 57, #7 Trion 52
Friday, Feb. 12
#4 Fulton Leadership 66, #5 Gordon Lee 49
#3 BEST 63, #6 Armuchee 35
Saturday, Feb.13
#1 Drew Charter 92, #4 Fulton Leadership 48
#2 Bowdon 76, #3 BEST 67
Tuesday, Feb. 16
#4 Fulton Leadership vs. #3 BEST, 3rd/4th, 5:30 p.m.
#1 Drew Charter vs. #2 Bowdon, Championship, 8:30 p.m.
Region 7
Girls
Tournament cancelled. Seeding for state playoffs will be determined by Feb. 19th.
Boys
Tournament cancelled. Seeding for state playoffs will be determined by Feb. 19th.
Region 8
Girls
At Commerce
Monday, Feb. 15
#6 Washington-Wilkes vs. #7 Lincoln County
Tuesday, Feb.16
#4 Social Circle vs. #5 Greene County
#3 Towns County vs. #6 Washington-Wilkes/#7 Lincoln County
Thursday, Feb. 18
#2 Commerce vs. #3 Towns County/#6 Washington-Wilkes/#7 Lincoln County
#1 Lake Oconee Academy vs. #4 Social Circle/#5 Greene County
Friday, Feb. 19
3rd/4th, 4:00 p.m.
Championship, 7:00 p.m.
Boys
At Commerce
Monday, Feb. 15
#6 Greene County vs. #7 Lake Oconee Academy
Tuesday, Feb. 16
#4 Commerce vs. #5 Washington-Wilkes
#3 Lincoln County vs. #6 Greene County/#7 Lake Oconee Academy
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Loser of #4 Commerce/#5 Washington-Wilkes vs. Loser of #3 Lincoln County/#6 Greene County/#7 Lake Oconee Academy
Thursday, Feb. 18
#2 Social Circle vs. #3 Lincoln County/#6 Greene County/#7 Lake Oconee Academy
#1 Towns County vs. #4 Commerce/#5 Washington-Wilkes
Friday, Feb. 19
3rd/4th, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
