Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Class A Public Blog: What’s left for the boys side of the class before region tournaments?

First round of the GHSA basketball tournament tips off Feb. 13, 2020.

Credit: Curtis Compton

caption arrowCaption
First round of the GHSA basketball tournament tips off Feb. 13, 2020.

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
38 minutes ago

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, it’s worth looking at what’s left for the top boys teams in the classification.

We’ll discuss the girls in Thursday’s post.

Top-ranked Drew Charter (21-1, 15-0) has three games left on its schedule following a 98-61 victory against Bowdon on Friday. The Eagles will play at home against Mt. Zion (5-18) Tuesday, travel to Armuchee (9-11) Friday and will close its pre-region tournament schedule at home Feb. 8 against Fulton Leadership (12-6, 12-3).

No. 2 Calhoun County remains unbeaten. The Cougars have six games left and will begin Tuesday at Pelham (9-4) and Friday at home against Quitman County (13-8). On Saturday, Calhoun will host No. 10 Mitchell County. Next week, Calhoun County will travel to Quitman County Monday and faces Miller County (5-13) Feb. 11 at home and travels to Randolph-Clay (4-10) on Feb. 12.

No. 3 Dublin (19-1, 12-0) travels to West Laurens (4-16) for a non-region game Tuesday before entering a four-game stretch of region contests to close its pre-region tournament schedule. The Fighting Irish will travel to Telfair County (5-12) Friday and Wilcox County (9-8) Saturday. Next week, Dublin will host Hawkinsville (3-14) Feb. 8 and then will travel to Treutlen (7-8) Feb. 12.

No. 4 Social Circle (21-0, 8-0) will put its undefeated record to the test with four games left on its pre-region tournament schedule. The Redskins will travel to Washington-Wilkes (12-5) Tuesday before hosting Lincoln County (3-14) Friday. Social Circle will host Lake Oconee Academy (0-18) Feb. 8 before traveling to Commerce (8-12) Feb. 11.

No. 5-ranked Manchester (21-2, 13-1) has two games left on its schedule and will travel to Taylor County (10-11) Tuesday and Greenville (8-12) Saturday before beginning region tournament play.

No. 6 Lanier County (18-2, 12-1) will close its pre-region schedule at Atkinson County (1-15) Tuesday.

No. 7 Turner County (18-2, 10-2) will travel to Brooks County (5-15) Tuesday and close its pre-region tournament schedule Friday at Clinch County (9-4).

No. 8-ranked Warren County (12-3, 9-0) faces six more games before it enters region tournament play and will host Aquinas for a non-region game Tuesday. The Screaming Devils will travel to Crawford County (6-12) Friday and Wilkinson County (5-7) Saturday. Warren County travels to Wilkinson County on Feb. 8 before traveling to at Hancock Central on Feb. 11. The Screaming Devils will finish its pre-region tournament schedule at Georgia School for Innovation and Classics (GSIC) Feb. 12.

No. 9 Chattahoochee County (12-5, 9-3) faces three away games to close out its pre-region tournament schedule. The Panthers will travel to Macon County (13-8) Tuesday, Marion County (0-15) Friday and Central-Talbotton (5-8) Monday.

No. 10-ranked Mitchell County (15-5, 8-2) travels to Terrell County (4-17) Tuesday and will face away games for the rest of its pre-region tournament schedule. The Eagles will travel to Randolph-Clay (4-10) Friday and No. 2-ranked Calhoun County (16-0) Saturday. Mitchell County will be at home against Class 7A Colquitt County (5-13) Feb. 8 before closing its regular season against Seminole County (10-12) Feb. 12 on the road.

Here are the boys and girls playoff brackets. The current region standings are at the bottom of this post. See the region standings and the boys and girls top 10 below.

Class A Public boys top-10

1. Drew Charter (21-1)

2. Calhoun County (16-0)

3. Dublin (19-1)

4. Social Circle (21-0)

5. Manchester (20-2)

6. Lanier County (18-2)

7. Turner County (18-2)

8. Warren County (12-3)

9. Chattahoochee County (12-5)

10. Mitchell County (15-5)

Class A Public girls top-10

1. Lake Oconee Academy (16-1)

2. Montgomery County (17-2)

3. Screven County (14-3)

4. Pelham (12-1)

5. Schley County (14-4)

6. Taylor County (16-3)

7. Dublin (14-5)

8. Claxton (10-4)

9. Bryan County (18-4)

10. Telfair County (14-4)

Boys region standings

School  Region Rec.        Reg. Pct.              Overall Rec.        Overall Pct.

1-A Public

Calhoun County 8-0-0      1.000     16-0-0   1.000

Mitchell County 8-2-0      0.800     15-5-0   0.750

Seminole County              7-4-0      0.636     10-12-0 0.455

Pelham 6-4-0      0.600     9-4-0      0.692

Quitman County               3-5-0      0.375     12-7-0   0.632

Terrell County   3-9-0      0.250     3-17-0   0.150

Miller County    2-7-0      0.222     5-12-0   0.294

Randolph-Clay   2-8-0      0.200     4-10-0   0.286

Webster County               0-0-0      0.000     0-6-0      0.000

Baker County     0-0-0      0.000     0-5-0      0.000

2-A Public

Lanier County    12-1-0   0.923     18-2-0   0.900

Turner County   10-2-0   0.833     18-2-0   0.900

Clinch County    8-4-0      0.667     9-4-0      0.692

Charlton County               7-5-0      0.583     15-7-0   0.682

Irwin County      5-7-0      0.417     7-12-0   0.368

Brooks County   4-7-0      0.364     5-15-0   0.250

Atkinson County               1-8-0      0.111     1-15-0   0.062

Echols County    0-13-0   0.000     0-17-0   0.000

3-A Public

Bryan County     10-2-0   0.833     16-5-0   0.762

Portal    9-2-0      0.818     12-5-0   0.706

Metter 6-4-0      0.600     9-7-0      0.562

Jenkins County  7-5-0      0.583     9-11-0   0.450

Screven County 5-6-0      0.455     8-9-0      0.471

McIntosh County Academy          3-8-0      0.273     4-15-0   0.211

Emanuel County Institute             3-9-0      0.250     4-15-0   0.211

Claxton 1-8-0      0.111     2-12-0   0.143

4-A Public

Dublin   12-0-0   1.000     19-1-0   0.950

Wheeler County               10-4-0   0.714     16-5-0   0.762

Dooly County     7-4-0      0.636     11-4-0   0.733

Wilcox County   7-5-0      0.583     8-8-0      0.500

Treutlen               6-5-0      0.545     7-8-0      0.467

Montgomery County      4-8-0      0.333     5-11-0   0.312

Telfair County    3-9-0      0.250     5-12-0   0.294

Hawkinsville       3-9-0      0.250     3-14-0   0.176

Johnson County 1-9-0      0.100     2-9-0      0.182

5-A Public

Manchester       13-1-0   0.929     21-2-0   0.913

Chattahoochee County 9-3-0      0.750     12-5-0   0.706

Macon County  10-4-0   0.714     13-8-0   0.619

Taylor County    7-6-0      0.538     10-11-0 0.476

Greenville           7-6-0      0.538     8-12-0   0.400

Schley County    7-7-0      0.500     9-8-0      0.529

Central, Talbotton            5-8-0      0.385     5-8-0      0.385

Stewart County 0-11-0   0.000     0-15-0   0.000

Marion County  0-12-0   0.000     0-14-0   0.000

6-A Public

Drew Charter School       15-0-0   1.000     21-1-0   0.955

Bowdon               12-3-0   0.800     14-7-0   0.667

Fulton Leadership Academy        12-3-0   0.800     12-6-0   0.667

Gordon Lee        10-6-0   0.625     13-10-0 0.565

Armuchee           7-8-0      0.467     9-11-0   0.450

Atlanta Classical                6-8-0      0.429     9-8-0      0.529

Trion      6-8-0      0.429     6-15-0   0.286

Mt. Zion, Carroll                4-12-0   0.250     5-18-0   0.217

B.E.S.T Academy              3-11-0   0.214     3-13-0   0.188

Georgia School for Deaf 0-0-0      0.000     0-0-0      0.000

7-A Public

Warren County 9-0-0      1.000     12-3-0   0.800

Wilkinson County             3-0-0      1.000     5-6-0      0.455

Hancock Central               7-1-0      0.875     7-4-0      0.636

Georgia Military College 4-5-0      0.444     10-10-0 0.500

Crawford County              3-5-0      0.375     6-12-0   0.333

Twiggs County   3-8-0      0.273     6-12-0   0.333

ACE Charter        0-9-0      0.000     5-14-0   0.263

Glascock County               0-0-0      0.000     2-8-0      0.200

Taliaferro County             0-0-0      0.000     0-0-0      0.000

8-A Public

Social Circle        8-0-0      1.000     21-0-0   1.000

Towns County   5-3-0      0.625     13-6-0   0.684

Commerce          5-3-0      0.625     8-12-0   0.400

Washington-Wilkes         4-3-0      0.571     12-5-0   0.706

Lincoln County  3-4-0      0.429     3-14-0   0.176

Greene County 3-6-0      0.333     4-14-0   0.222

Woody Gap        0-0-0      0.000     0-2-0      0.000

Lake Oconee Academy  0-10-0   0.000     0-18-0   0.000

Girls region standings

School  Region Rec.        Reg. Pct.              Overall Rec.        Overall Pct.

1-A Public

Pelham 10-0-0   1.000     12-1-0   0.923

Seminole County              7-3-0      0.700     11-9-0   0.550

Randolph-Clay   6-4-0      0.600     9-6-0      0.600

Terrell County   6-4-0      0.600     6-10-0   0.375

Calhoun County 3-4-0      0.429     4-12-0   0.250

Miller County    3-5-0      0.375     3-8-0      0.273

Mitchell County 1-8-0      0.111     1-17-0   0.056

Quitman County               0-7-0      0.000     3-10-0   0.231

Baker County     0-0-0      0.000     1-4-0      0.200

Webster County               0-0-0      0.000     1-6-0      0.143

2-A Public

Clinch County    11-1-0   0.917     12-1-0   0.923

Turner County   11-1-0   0.917     14-6-0   0.700

Charlton County               10-2-0   0.833     18-4-0   0.818

Brooks County   4-6-0      0.400     5-15-0   0.250

Lanier County    5-8-0      0.385     5-14-0   0.263

Irwin County      4-8-0      0.333     4-13-0   0.235

Echols County    1-11-0   0.083     1-14-0   0.067

Atkinson County               0-9-0      0.000     0-16-0   0.000

3-A Public

Screven County 10-1-0   0.909     14-3-0   0.824

Claxton 8-1-0      0.889     10-4-0   0.714

Bryan County     9-3-0      0.750     18-4-0   0.818

Jenkins County  6-6-0      0.500     9-12-0   0.429

McIntosh County Academy          5-6-0      0.455     5-12-0   0.294

Emanuel County Institute             3-9-0      0.250     3-13-0   0.188

Portal    2-9-0      0.182     3-13-0   0.188

Metter 1-9-0      0.100     1-14-0   0.067

4-A Public

Montgomery County      11-1-0   0.917     17-2-0   0.895

Telfair County    11-1-0   0.917     14-4-0   0.778

Dublin   9-2-0      0.818     14-5-0   0.737

Dooly County     5-6-0      0.455     6-9-0      0.400

Hawkinsville       5-7-0      0.417     6-11-0   0.353

Wilcox County   5-7-0      0.417     5-11-0   0.312

Johnson County 3-8-0      0.273     3-9-0      0.250

Treutlen               2-7-0      0.222     4-8-0      0.333

Wheeler County               1-13-0   0.071     1-17-0   0.056

5-A Public

Taylor County    12-1-0   0.923     16-3-0   0.842

Schley County    13-2-0   0.867     14-4-0   0.778

Manchester       9-5-0      0.643     12-10-0 0.545

Central, Talbotton            8-5-0      0.615     8-5-0      0.615

Chattahoochee County 7-7-0      0.500     8-8-0      0.500

Greenville           5-8-0      0.385     6-12-0   0.333

Macon County  5-9-0      0.357     6-13-0   0.316

Stewart County 0-11-0   0.000     1-16-0   0.059

Marion County  0-12-0   0.000     0-12-0   0.000

6-A Public

Trion      10-0-0   1.000     15-6-0   0.714

Mt. Zion, Carroll                9-1-0      0.900     17-6-0   0.739

Gordon Lee        6-4-0      0.600     13-10-0 0.565

Armuchee           4-5-0      0.444     7-14-0   0.333

Drew Charter School       4-5-0      0.444     4-12-0   0.250

Bowdon               2-8-0      0.200     2-16-0   0.111

Atlanta Classical                0-0-0      0.000     2-2-0      0.500

7-A Public

Hancock Central               7-0-0      1.000     7-3-0      0.700

ACE Charter        8-1-0      0.889     14-3-0   0.824

Warren County 5-3-0      0.625     6-9-0      0.400

Crawford County              4-3-0      0.571     9-9-0      0.500

Georgia Military College 1-7-0      0.125     1-16-0   0.059

Wilkinson County             0-2-0      0.000     1-8-0      0.111

Glascock County               0-0-0      0.000     1-12-0   0.077

Twiggs County   0-9-0      0.000     0-16-0   0.000

8-A Public

Lake Oconee Academy  9-0-0      1.000     16-1-0   0.941

Commerce          6-2-0      0.750     7-13-0   0.350

Social Circle        5-3-0      0.625     10-11-0 0.476

Towns County   3-4-0      0.429     5-13-0   0.278

Greene County 3-6-0      0.333     8-10-0   0.444

Lincoln County  1-6-0      0.143     5-14-0   0.263

Washington-Wilkes         0-6-0      0.000     3-12-0   0.200

Woody Gap        0-0-0      0.000     0-2-0      0.000

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Class 3A Blog: A look at the final stretch for the boys side of the class
1h ago
GHSA Swim and Dive Championship Preview
1h ago
Class 2A blog: Butler’s boys building expectations as season goes
4h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top