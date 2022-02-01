Class A Public Blog: What’s left for the boys side of the class before region tournaments?

No. 4 Social Circle (21-0, 8-0) will put its undefeated record to the test with four games left on its pre-region tournament schedule. The Redskins will travel to Washington-Wilkes (12-5) Tuesday before hosting Lincoln County (3-14) Friday. Social Circle will host Lake Oconee Academy (0-18) Feb. 8 before traveling to Commerce (8-12) Feb. 11.

No. 5-ranked Manchester (21-2, 13-1) has two games left on its schedule and will travel to Taylor County (10-11) Tuesday and Greenville (8-12) Saturday before beginning region tournament play.

No. 6 Lanier County (18-2, 12-1) will close its pre-region schedule at Atkinson County (1-15) Tuesday.

No. 7 Turner County (18-2, 10-2) will travel to Brooks County (5-15) Tuesday and close its pre-region tournament schedule Friday at Clinch County (9-4).

No. 8-ranked Warren County (12-3, 9-0) faces six more games before it enters region tournament play and will host Aquinas for a non-region game Tuesday. The Screaming Devils will travel to Crawford County (6-12) Friday and Wilkinson County (5-7) Saturday. Warren County travels to Wilkinson County on Feb. 8 before traveling to at Hancock Central on Feb. 11. The Screaming Devils will finish its pre-region tournament schedule at Georgia School for Innovation and Classics (GSIC) Feb. 12.

No. 9 Chattahoochee County (12-5, 9-3) faces three away games to close out its pre-region tournament schedule. The Panthers will travel to Macon County (13-8) Tuesday, Marion County (0-15) Friday and Central-Talbotton (5-8) Monday.

No. 10-ranked Mitchell County (15-5, 8-2) travels to Terrell County (4-17) Tuesday and will face away games for the rest of its pre-region tournament schedule. The Eagles will travel to Randolph-Clay (4-10) Friday and No. 2-ranked Calhoun County (16-0) Saturday. Mitchell County will be at home against Class 7A Colquitt County (5-13) Feb. 8 before closing its regular season against Seminole County (10-12) Feb. 12 on the road.

Here are the boys and girls playoff brackets. The current region standings are at the bottom of this post. See the region standings and the boys and girls top 10 below.

Class A Public boys top-10

1. Drew Charter (21-1)

2. Calhoun County (16-0)

3. Dublin (19-1)

4. Social Circle (21-0)

5. Manchester (20-2)

6. Lanier County (18-2)

7. Turner County (18-2)

8. Warren County (12-3)

9. Chattahoochee County (12-5)

10. Mitchell County (15-5)

Class A Public girls top-10

1. Lake Oconee Academy (16-1)

2. Montgomery County (17-2)

3. Screven County (14-3)

4. Pelham (12-1)

5. Schley County (14-4)

6. Taylor County (16-3)

7. Dublin (14-5)

8. Claxton (10-4)

9. Bryan County (18-4)

10. Telfair County (14-4)

Boys region standings

School Region Rec. Reg. Pct. Overall Rec. Overall Pct.

1-A Public

Calhoun County 8-0-0 1.000 16-0-0 1.000

Mitchell County 8-2-0 0.800 15-5-0 0.750

Seminole County 7-4-0 0.636 10-12-0 0.455

Pelham 6-4-0 0.600 9-4-0 0.692

Quitman County 3-5-0 0.375 12-7-0 0.632

Terrell County 3-9-0 0.250 3-17-0 0.150

Miller County 2-7-0 0.222 5-12-0 0.294

Randolph-Clay 2-8-0 0.200 4-10-0 0.286

Webster County 0-0-0 0.000 0-6-0 0.000

Baker County 0-0-0 0.000 0-5-0 0.000

2-A Public

Lanier County 12-1-0 0.923 18-2-0 0.900

Turner County 10-2-0 0.833 18-2-0 0.900

Clinch County 8-4-0 0.667 9-4-0 0.692

Charlton County 7-5-0 0.583 15-7-0 0.682

Irwin County 5-7-0 0.417 7-12-0 0.368

Brooks County 4-7-0 0.364 5-15-0 0.250

Atkinson County 1-8-0 0.111 1-15-0 0.062

Echols County 0-13-0 0.000 0-17-0 0.000

3-A Public

Bryan County 10-2-0 0.833 16-5-0 0.762

Portal 9-2-0 0.818 12-5-0 0.706

Metter 6-4-0 0.600 9-7-0 0.562

Jenkins County 7-5-0 0.583 9-11-0 0.450

Screven County 5-6-0 0.455 8-9-0 0.471

McIntosh County Academy 3-8-0 0.273 4-15-0 0.211

Emanuel County Institute 3-9-0 0.250 4-15-0 0.211

Claxton 1-8-0 0.111 2-12-0 0.143

4-A Public

Dublin 12-0-0 1.000 19-1-0 0.950

Wheeler County 10-4-0 0.714 16-5-0 0.762

Dooly County 7-4-0 0.636 11-4-0 0.733

Wilcox County 7-5-0 0.583 8-8-0 0.500

Treutlen 6-5-0 0.545 7-8-0 0.467

Montgomery County 4-8-0 0.333 5-11-0 0.312

Telfair County 3-9-0 0.250 5-12-0 0.294

Hawkinsville 3-9-0 0.250 3-14-0 0.176

Johnson County 1-9-0 0.100 2-9-0 0.182

5-A Public

Manchester 13-1-0 0.929 21-2-0 0.913

Chattahoochee County 9-3-0 0.750 12-5-0 0.706

Macon County 10-4-0 0.714 13-8-0 0.619

Taylor County 7-6-0 0.538 10-11-0 0.476

Greenville 7-6-0 0.538 8-12-0 0.400

Schley County 7-7-0 0.500 9-8-0 0.529

Central, Talbotton 5-8-0 0.385 5-8-0 0.385

Stewart County 0-11-0 0.000 0-15-0 0.000

Marion County 0-12-0 0.000 0-14-0 0.000

6-A Public

Drew Charter School 15-0-0 1.000 21-1-0 0.955

Bowdon 12-3-0 0.800 14-7-0 0.667

Fulton Leadership Academy 12-3-0 0.800 12-6-0 0.667

Gordon Lee 10-6-0 0.625 13-10-0 0.565

Armuchee 7-8-0 0.467 9-11-0 0.450

Atlanta Classical 6-8-0 0.429 9-8-0 0.529

Trion 6-8-0 0.429 6-15-0 0.286

Mt. Zion, Carroll 4-12-0 0.250 5-18-0 0.217

B.E.S.T Academy 3-11-0 0.214 3-13-0 0.188

Georgia School for Deaf 0-0-0 0.000 0-0-0 0.000

7-A Public

Warren County 9-0-0 1.000 12-3-0 0.800

Wilkinson County 3-0-0 1.000 5-6-0 0.455

Hancock Central 7-1-0 0.875 7-4-0 0.636

Georgia Military College 4-5-0 0.444 10-10-0 0.500

Crawford County 3-5-0 0.375 6-12-0 0.333

Twiggs County 3-8-0 0.273 6-12-0 0.333

ACE Charter 0-9-0 0.000 5-14-0 0.263

Glascock County 0-0-0 0.000 2-8-0 0.200

Taliaferro County 0-0-0 0.000 0-0-0 0.000

8-A Public

Social Circle 8-0-0 1.000 21-0-0 1.000

Towns County 5-3-0 0.625 13-6-0 0.684

Commerce 5-3-0 0.625 8-12-0 0.400

Washington-Wilkes 4-3-0 0.571 12-5-0 0.706

Lincoln County 3-4-0 0.429 3-14-0 0.176

Greene County 3-6-0 0.333 4-14-0 0.222

Woody Gap 0-0-0 0.000 0-2-0 0.000

Lake Oconee Academy 0-10-0 0.000 0-18-0 0.000

Girls region standings

School Region Rec. Reg. Pct. Overall Rec. Overall Pct.

1-A Public

Pelham 10-0-0 1.000 12-1-0 0.923

Seminole County 7-3-0 0.700 11-9-0 0.550

Randolph-Clay 6-4-0 0.600 9-6-0 0.600

Terrell County 6-4-0 0.600 6-10-0 0.375

Calhoun County 3-4-0 0.429 4-12-0 0.250

Miller County 3-5-0 0.375 3-8-0 0.273

Mitchell County 1-8-0 0.111 1-17-0 0.056

Quitman County 0-7-0 0.000 3-10-0 0.231

Baker County 0-0-0 0.000 1-4-0 0.200

Webster County 0-0-0 0.000 1-6-0 0.143

2-A Public

Clinch County 11-1-0 0.917 12-1-0 0.923

Turner County 11-1-0 0.917 14-6-0 0.700

Charlton County 10-2-0 0.833 18-4-0 0.818

Brooks County 4-6-0 0.400 5-15-0 0.250

Lanier County 5-8-0 0.385 5-14-0 0.263

Irwin County 4-8-0 0.333 4-13-0 0.235

Echols County 1-11-0 0.083 1-14-0 0.067

Atkinson County 0-9-0 0.000 0-16-0 0.000

3-A Public

Screven County 10-1-0 0.909 14-3-0 0.824

Claxton 8-1-0 0.889 10-4-0 0.714

Bryan County 9-3-0 0.750 18-4-0 0.818

Jenkins County 6-6-0 0.500 9-12-0 0.429

McIntosh County Academy 5-6-0 0.455 5-12-0 0.294

Emanuel County Institute 3-9-0 0.250 3-13-0 0.188

Portal 2-9-0 0.182 3-13-0 0.188

Metter 1-9-0 0.100 1-14-0 0.067

4-A Public

Montgomery County 11-1-0 0.917 17-2-0 0.895

Telfair County 11-1-0 0.917 14-4-0 0.778

Dublin 9-2-0 0.818 14-5-0 0.737

Dooly County 5-6-0 0.455 6-9-0 0.400

Hawkinsville 5-7-0 0.417 6-11-0 0.353

Wilcox County 5-7-0 0.417 5-11-0 0.312

Johnson County 3-8-0 0.273 3-9-0 0.250

Treutlen 2-7-0 0.222 4-8-0 0.333

Wheeler County 1-13-0 0.071 1-17-0 0.056

5-A Public

Taylor County 12-1-0 0.923 16-3-0 0.842

Schley County 13-2-0 0.867 14-4-0 0.778

Manchester 9-5-0 0.643 12-10-0 0.545

Central, Talbotton 8-5-0 0.615 8-5-0 0.615

Chattahoochee County 7-7-0 0.500 8-8-0 0.500

Greenville 5-8-0 0.385 6-12-0 0.333

Macon County 5-9-0 0.357 6-13-0 0.316

Stewart County 0-11-0 0.000 1-16-0 0.059

Marion County 0-12-0 0.000 0-12-0 0.000

6-A Public

Trion 10-0-0 1.000 15-6-0 0.714

Mt. Zion, Carroll 9-1-0 0.900 17-6-0 0.739

Gordon Lee 6-4-0 0.600 13-10-0 0.565

Armuchee 4-5-0 0.444 7-14-0 0.333

Drew Charter School 4-5-0 0.444 4-12-0 0.250

Bowdon 2-8-0 0.200 2-16-0 0.111

Atlanta Classical 0-0-0 0.000 2-2-0 0.500

7-A Public

Hancock Central 7-0-0 1.000 7-3-0 0.700

ACE Charter 8-1-0 0.889 14-3-0 0.824

Warren County 5-3-0 0.625 6-9-0 0.400

Crawford County 4-3-0 0.571 9-9-0 0.500

Georgia Military College 1-7-0 0.125 1-16-0 0.059

Wilkinson County 0-2-0 0.000 1-8-0 0.111

Glascock County 0-0-0 0.000 1-12-0 0.077

Twiggs County 0-9-0 0.000 0-16-0 0.000

8-A Public

Lake Oconee Academy 9-0-0 1.000 16-1-0 0.941

Commerce 6-2-0 0.750 7-13-0 0.350

Social Circle 5-3-0 0.625 10-11-0 0.476

Towns County 3-4-0 0.429 5-13-0 0.278

Greene County 3-6-0 0.333 8-10-0 0.444

Lincoln County 1-6-0 0.143 5-14-0 0.263

Washington-Wilkes 0-6-0 0.000 3-12-0 0.200

Woody Gap 0-0-0 0.000 0-2-0 0.000