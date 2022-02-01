Class A Public Blog: What’s left for the boys side of the class before region tournaments?

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, it’s worth looking at what’s left for the top boys teams in the classification.
We’ll discuss the girls in Thursday’s post.
Top-ranked Drew Charter (21-1, 15-0) has three games left on its schedule following a 98-61 victory against Bowdon on Friday. The Eagles will play at home against Mt. Zion (5-18) Tuesday, travel to Armuchee (9-11) Friday and will close its pre-region tournament schedule at home Feb. 8 against Fulton Leadership (12-6, 12-3).
No. 2 Calhoun County remains unbeaten. The Cougars have six games left and will begin Tuesday at Pelham (9-4) and Friday at home against Quitman County (13-8). On Saturday, Calhoun will host No. 10 Mitchell County. Next week, Calhoun County will travel to Quitman County Monday and faces Miller County (5-13) Feb. 11 at home and travels to Randolph-Clay (4-10) on Feb. 12.
No. 3 Dublin (19-1, 12-0) travels to West Laurens (4-16) for a non-region game Tuesday before entering a four-game stretch of region contests to close its pre-region tournament schedule. The Fighting Irish will travel to Telfair County (5-12) Friday and Wilcox County (9-8) Saturday. Next week, Dublin will host Hawkinsville (3-14) Feb. 8 and then will travel to Treutlen (7-8) Feb. 12.
No. 4 Social Circle (21-0, 8-0) will put its undefeated record to the test with four games left on its pre-region tournament schedule. The Redskins will travel to Washington-Wilkes (12-5) Tuesday before hosting Lincoln County (3-14) Friday. Social Circle will host Lake Oconee Academy (0-18) Feb. 8 before traveling to Commerce (8-12) Feb. 11.
No. 5-ranked Manchester (21-2, 13-1) has two games left on its schedule and will travel to Taylor County (10-11) Tuesday and Greenville (8-12) Saturday before beginning region tournament play.
No. 6 Lanier County (18-2, 12-1) will close its pre-region schedule at Atkinson County (1-15) Tuesday.
No. 7 Turner County (18-2, 10-2) will travel to Brooks County (5-15) Tuesday and close its pre-region tournament schedule Friday at Clinch County (9-4).
No. 8-ranked Warren County (12-3, 9-0) faces six more games before it enters region tournament play and will host Aquinas for a non-region game Tuesday. The Screaming Devils will travel to Crawford County (6-12) Friday and Wilkinson County (5-7) Saturday. Warren County travels to Wilkinson County on Feb. 8 before traveling to at Hancock Central on Feb. 11. The Screaming Devils will finish its pre-region tournament schedule at Georgia School for Innovation and Classics (GSIC) Feb. 12.
No. 9 Chattahoochee County (12-5, 9-3) faces three away games to close out its pre-region tournament schedule. The Panthers will travel to Macon County (13-8) Tuesday, Marion County (0-15) Friday and Central-Talbotton (5-8) Monday.
No. 10-ranked Mitchell County (15-5, 8-2) travels to Terrell County (4-17) Tuesday and will face away games for the rest of its pre-region tournament schedule. The Eagles will travel to Randolph-Clay (4-10) Friday and No. 2-ranked Calhoun County (16-0) Saturday. Mitchell County will be at home against Class 7A Colquitt County (5-13) Feb. 8 before closing its regular season against Seminole County (10-12) Feb. 12 on the road.
Here are the boys and girls playoff brackets. The current region standings are at the bottom of this post. See the region standings and the boys and girls top 10 below.
Class A Public boys top-10
1. Drew Charter (21-1)
2. Calhoun County (16-0)
3. Dublin (19-1)
4. Social Circle (21-0)
5. Manchester (20-2)
6. Lanier County (18-2)
7. Turner County (18-2)
8. Warren County (12-3)
9. Chattahoochee County (12-5)
10. Mitchell County (15-5)
Class A Public girls top-10
1. Lake Oconee Academy (16-1)
2. Montgomery County (17-2)
3. Screven County (14-3)
4. Pelham (12-1)
5. Schley County (14-4)
6. Taylor County (16-3)
7. Dublin (14-5)
8. Claxton (10-4)
9. Bryan County (18-4)
10. Telfair County (14-4)
Boys region standings
School Region Rec. Reg. Pct. Overall Rec. Overall Pct.
1-A Public
Calhoun County 8-0-0 1.000 16-0-0 1.000
Mitchell County 8-2-0 0.800 15-5-0 0.750
Seminole County 7-4-0 0.636 10-12-0 0.455
Pelham 6-4-0 0.600 9-4-0 0.692
Quitman County 3-5-0 0.375 12-7-0 0.632
Terrell County 3-9-0 0.250 3-17-0 0.150
Miller County 2-7-0 0.222 5-12-0 0.294
Randolph-Clay 2-8-0 0.200 4-10-0 0.286
Webster County 0-0-0 0.000 0-6-0 0.000
Baker County 0-0-0 0.000 0-5-0 0.000
2-A Public
Lanier County 12-1-0 0.923 18-2-0 0.900
Turner County 10-2-0 0.833 18-2-0 0.900
Clinch County 8-4-0 0.667 9-4-0 0.692
Charlton County 7-5-0 0.583 15-7-0 0.682
Irwin County 5-7-0 0.417 7-12-0 0.368
Brooks County 4-7-0 0.364 5-15-0 0.250
Atkinson County 1-8-0 0.111 1-15-0 0.062
Echols County 0-13-0 0.000 0-17-0 0.000
3-A Public
Bryan County 10-2-0 0.833 16-5-0 0.762
Portal 9-2-0 0.818 12-5-0 0.706
Metter 6-4-0 0.600 9-7-0 0.562
Jenkins County 7-5-0 0.583 9-11-0 0.450
Screven County 5-6-0 0.455 8-9-0 0.471
McIntosh County Academy 3-8-0 0.273 4-15-0 0.211
Emanuel County Institute 3-9-0 0.250 4-15-0 0.211
Claxton 1-8-0 0.111 2-12-0 0.143
4-A Public
Dublin 12-0-0 1.000 19-1-0 0.950
Wheeler County 10-4-0 0.714 16-5-0 0.762
Dooly County 7-4-0 0.636 11-4-0 0.733
Wilcox County 7-5-0 0.583 8-8-0 0.500
Treutlen 6-5-0 0.545 7-8-0 0.467
Montgomery County 4-8-0 0.333 5-11-0 0.312
Telfair County 3-9-0 0.250 5-12-0 0.294
Hawkinsville 3-9-0 0.250 3-14-0 0.176
Johnson County 1-9-0 0.100 2-9-0 0.182
5-A Public
Manchester 13-1-0 0.929 21-2-0 0.913
Chattahoochee County 9-3-0 0.750 12-5-0 0.706
Macon County 10-4-0 0.714 13-8-0 0.619
Taylor County 7-6-0 0.538 10-11-0 0.476
Greenville 7-6-0 0.538 8-12-0 0.400
Schley County 7-7-0 0.500 9-8-0 0.529
Central, Talbotton 5-8-0 0.385 5-8-0 0.385
Stewart County 0-11-0 0.000 0-15-0 0.000
Marion County 0-12-0 0.000 0-14-0 0.000
6-A Public
Drew Charter School 15-0-0 1.000 21-1-0 0.955
Bowdon 12-3-0 0.800 14-7-0 0.667
Fulton Leadership Academy 12-3-0 0.800 12-6-0 0.667
Gordon Lee 10-6-0 0.625 13-10-0 0.565
Armuchee 7-8-0 0.467 9-11-0 0.450
Atlanta Classical 6-8-0 0.429 9-8-0 0.529
Trion 6-8-0 0.429 6-15-0 0.286
Mt. Zion, Carroll 4-12-0 0.250 5-18-0 0.217
B.E.S.T Academy 3-11-0 0.214 3-13-0 0.188
Georgia School for Deaf 0-0-0 0.000 0-0-0 0.000
7-A Public
Warren County 9-0-0 1.000 12-3-0 0.800
Wilkinson County 3-0-0 1.000 5-6-0 0.455
Hancock Central 7-1-0 0.875 7-4-0 0.636
Georgia Military College 4-5-0 0.444 10-10-0 0.500
Crawford County 3-5-0 0.375 6-12-0 0.333
Twiggs County 3-8-0 0.273 6-12-0 0.333
ACE Charter 0-9-0 0.000 5-14-0 0.263
Glascock County 0-0-0 0.000 2-8-0 0.200
Taliaferro County 0-0-0 0.000 0-0-0 0.000
8-A Public
Social Circle 8-0-0 1.000 21-0-0 1.000
Towns County 5-3-0 0.625 13-6-0 0.684
Commerce 5-3-0 0.625 8-12-0 0.400
Washington-Wilkes 4-3-0 0.571 12-5-0 0.706
Lincoln County 3-4-0 0.429 3-14-0 0.176
Greene County 3-6-0 0.333 4-14-0 0.222
Woody Gap 0-0-0 0.000 0-2-0 0.000
Lake Oconee Academy 0-10-0 0.000 0-18-0 0.000
Girls region standings
School Region Rec. Reg. Pct. Overall Rec. Overall Pct.
1-A Public
Pelham 10-0-0 1.000 12-1-0 0.923
Seminole County 7-3-0 0.700 11-9-0 0.550
Randolph-Clay 6-4-0 0.600 9-6-0 0.600
Terrell County 6-4-0 0.600 6-10-0 0.375
Calhoun County 3-4-0 0.429 4-12-0 0.250
Miller County 3-5-0 0.375 3-8-0 0.273
Mitchell County 1-8-0 0.111 1-17-0 0.056
Quitman County 0-7-0 0.000 3-10-0 0.231
Baker County 0-0-0 0.000 1-4-0 0.200
Webster County 0-0-0 0.000 1-6-0 0.143
2-A Public
Clinch County 11-1-0 0.917 12-1-0 0.923
Turner County 11-1-0 0.917 14-6-0 0.700
Charlton County 10-2-0 0.833 18-4-0 0.818
Brooks County 4-6-0 0.400 5-15-0 0.250
Lanier County 5-8-0 0.385 5-14-0 0.263
Irwin County 4-8-0 0.333 4-13-0 0.235
Echols County 1-11-0 0.083 1-14-0 0.067
Atkinson County 0-9-0 0.000 0-16-0 0.000
3-A Public
Screven County 10-1-0 0.909 14-3-0 0.824
Claxton 8-1-0 0.889 10-4-0 0.714
Bryan County 9-3-0 0.750 18-4-0 0.818
Jenkins County 6-6-0 0.500 9-12-0 0.429
McIntosh County Academy 5-6-0 0.455 5-12-0 0.294
Emanuel County Institute 3-9-0 0.250 3-13-0 0.188
Portal 2-9-0 0.182 3-13-0 0.188
Metter 1-9-0 0.100 1-14-0 0.067
4-A Public
Montgomery County 11-1-0 0.917 17-2-0 0.895
Telfair County 11-1-0 0.917 14-4-0 0.778
Dublin 9-2-0 0.818 14-5-0 0.737
Dooly County 5-6-0 0.455 6-9-0 0.400
Hawkinsville 5-7-0 0.417 6-11-0 0.353
Wilcox County 5-7-0 0.417 5-11-0 0.312
Johnson County 3-8-0 0.273 3-9-0 0.250
Treutlen 2-7-0 0.222 4-8-0 0.333
Wheeler County 1-13-0 0.071 1-17-0 0.056
5-A Public
Taylor County 12-1-0 0.923 16-3-0 0.842
Schley County 13-2-0 0.867 14-4-0 0.778
Manchester 9-5-0 0.643 12-10-0 0.545
Central, Talbotton 8-5-0 0.615 8-5-0 0.615
Chattahoochee County 7-7-0 0.500 8-8-0 0.500
Greenville 5-8-0 0.385 6-12-0 0.333
Macon County 5-9-0 0.357 6-13-0 0.316
Stewart County 0-11-0 0.000 1-16-0 0.059
Marion County 0-12-0 0.000 0-12-0 0.000
6-A Public
Trion 10-0-0 1.000 15-6-0 0.714
Mt. Zion, Carroll 9-1-0 0.900 17-6-0 0.739
Gordon Lee 6-4-0 0.600 13-10-0 0.565
Armuchee 4-5-0 0.444 7-14-0 0.333
Drew Charter School 4-5-0 0.444 4-12-0 0.250
Bowdon 2-8-0 0.200 2-16-0 0.111
Atlanta Classical 0-0-0 0.000 2-2-0 0.500
7-A Public
Hancock Central 7-0-0 1.000 7-3-0 0.700
ACE Charter 8-1-0 0.889 14-3-0 0.824
Warren County 5-3-0 0.625 6-9-0 0.400
Crawford County 4-3-0 0.571 9-9-0 0.500
Georgia Military College 1-7-0 0.125 1-16-0 0.059
Wilkinson County 0-2-0 0.000 1-8-0 0.111
Glascock County 0-0-0 0.000 1-12-0 0.077
Twiggs County 0-9-0 0.000 0-16-0 0.000
8-A Public
Lake Oconee Academy 9-0-0 1.000 16-1-0 0.941
Commerce 6-2-0 0.750 7-13-0 0.350
Social Circle 5-3-0 0.625 10-11-0 0.476
Towns County 3-4-0 0.429 5-13-0 0.278
Greene County 3-6-0 0.333 8-10-0 0.444
Lincoln County 1-6-0 0.143 5-14-0 0.263
Washington-Wilkes 0-6-0 0.000 3-12-0 0.200
Woody Gap 0-0-0 0.000 0-2-0 0.000
