Class A Public Blog: Top games to watch this weekend

The Fighting Irish will host Treutlen (2-4) in a Region 4 game Friday and will travel to Dooly County on Saturday, continuing league play.

-- No. 5 Manchester (12-1, 5-0) spreads its offense around. The Blue Devils have four players scoring in double figures to lead an offense outscoring its opponents 1,001-662. Senior Tra’vion Jackson averages 14.3 points, Zy’Juan Gray at 13 points, Camron Long adds 12.5 points, and Eli’juan Wright scores 11.3 points. The Blue Devils continue Region 5 play against Taylor County (5-8) at home Friday before traveling to Class 5A Harris County (8-5, 2-1) Saturday.

Top girls games:

-- Top-ranked Montgomery County (9-1, 4-0) lost its first game of the season against Class 3A No. 5 Pierce County on Dec. 28 (49-45 OT). The Eagles got back on track with a 68-23 victory against Wilcox County on Tuesday and will face two road games this weekend with a chance to move to 6-0 in Region 4.

Montgomery County will travel to Telfair County (6-3) Friday and Treutlen (3-3) Saturday. Marley and Makyla Bell lead the Eagles in scoring, combining for nearly 40 points per game. Marley, a sophomore shooting guard, is scoring 19 points per game with 13 rebounds, three assists and five steals. Senior point guard Makyla is averaging 17 points per game with 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 steals and three assists.

-- After losing its first game of the season Tuesday – 50-47 to Brantley County – No. 3-ranked Charlton County will look to right the ship against Turner County (7-5) in a Region 2 game at home Friday. Junior Makaylah Gararc is scoring 20 points per game with 4.5 steals and 2.5 assists per game. Senior Jordan Vernon is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and two steals. Sophomore Heaven Whitlock is scoring 11.4 points with 2.9 rebounds.

-- No. 5 Pelham (5-1) could move to 5-0 in Region 1 play if it wins both league games this weekend. The Hornets will travel to Seminole County (6-6) Friday and will play host to Terrell County (1-7) Saturday. Sophomore Truth Wimberly is scoring 12.3 points per game with nearly five assists and 5.5 steals. Senior Aniyah Bennett adds 11 points per game with 8.3 rebounds, two steals and 1.5 blocks.

Class A Public boys top-10

1. Drew Charter

2. Social Circle

3. Dublin

4. Lanier County

5. Manchester

6. Calhoun County

7. Chattahoochee County

8. Turner County

9. Portal

10. Warren County

Class A Public girls top-10

1. Montgomery County

2. Taylor County

3. Lake Oconee Academy

4. Charlton County

5. Pelham

6. Dublin

7. Screven County

8. Trion

9. Bryan County

10. Mt. Zion-Carroll

[Note: Updated post-holiday rankings will be posted Sunday (boys) and Monday (girls).]