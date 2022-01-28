Hamburger icon
Class A Public Blog: Taking a quick look at weekend’s top games, region standings

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
19 minutes ago

The Class A public boys and girls region standings show where things stand and what can be expected when region tournaments begin in just over a week.

Here’s a look at a few of the weekend’s top matchups:

Boys

-- No. 1 Drew Charter (20-1, 14-0) at Bowdon (14-6, 12-2)

Drew Charter leads the Region 6 standings (14-0) with Bowdon trailing close behind (12-2). The Eagles beat Bowdon 104-61 Jan. 18. Drew is coming off an 85-36 victory against Atlanta Classical, and Bowdon beat Mount Zion 94-67 Tuesday.

-- Charlton County (14-6, 7-4) at No. 7 Turner County (17-2, 9-2)

Turner County (9-2) trails No. 6 Lanier County (10-1) in the Region 2, and Charlton (7-4) wants to shake up the standings. Charlton is coming off a 58-23 victory against Irwin County. Turner County beat Brooks County 66-35 Tuesday. The Titans dropped a 75-73 game to Lanier County on Jan. 21.

Girls

-- Class 2A No. 8 Dodge County (14-2) at No. 10 Telfair County (14-3, 11-1)

Telfair will challenge itself at home Saturday against 2A No. 8 Dodge County before closing its season with four region contests and one non-region game against 2A Bleckley County. The Trojans have won 13 consecutive games and are coming off a 64-37 victory against Johnson County. Dodge County beat Lamar County 54-52 Tuesday and will face Class 2A No. 5 Northeast on Friday.

Below are the full region standings for the boys and the girls side of the classification.

Boys region standings

1-A Public Region PCT Overall PCT

Calhoun Co. 6-0-0 1.000 14-0-0 1.000

Mitchell Co. 7-1-0 0.875 14-4-0 0.778

Seminole Co. 6-3-0 0.667 9-11-0 0.450

Pelham 4-4-0 0.500 7-4-0 0.636

Quitman Co. 3-4-0 0.429 12-6-0 0.667

Terrell Co. 3-8-0 0.273 3-16-0 0.158

Miller Co. 2-6-0 0.250 5-11-0 0.312

Randolph-Clay 2-7-0 0.222 4-10-0 0.286

Webster Co. 0-0-0 0.000 0-6-0 0.000

Baker Co. 0-0-0 0.000 0-5-0 0.000

2-A Public

Lanier Co. 10-1-0 0.909 16-2-0 0.889

Turner Co. 9-2-0 0.818 17-2-0 0.895

Charlton Co. 7-4-0 0.636 14-6-0 0.700

Clinch Co. 6-4-0 0.600 7-4-0 0.636

Brooks Co. 4-5-0 0.444 5-13-0 0.278

Irwin Co. 4-6-0 0.400 6-11-0 0.353

Atkinson Co. 1-7-0 0.125 1-14-0 0.067

Echols Co. 0-12-0 0.000 0-15-0 0.000

3-A Public

Bryan Co. 9-2-0 0.818 15-5-0 0.750

Portal 7-2-0 0.778 10-5-0 0.667

Metter 6-3-0 0.667 8-6-0 0.571

Jenkins Co. 6-4-0 0.600 8-10-0 0.444

Screven Co. 5-6-0 0.455 8-9-0 0.471

McIntosh Co. 3-7-0 0.300 4-13-0 0.235

ECI 3-8-0 0.273 4-14-0 0.222

Claxton 1-8-0 0.111 2-12-0 0.143

4-A Public

Dublin 10-0-0 1.000 17-1-0 0.944

Wheeler Co. 10-2-0 0.833 16-3-0 0.842

Wilcox Co. 6-4-0 0.600 7-7-0 0.500

Dooly Co. 5-4-0 0.556 9-4-0 0.692

Treutlen 5-4-0 0.556 6-7-0 0.462

Mont. Co. 3-7-0 0.300 4-10-0 0.286

Hawkinsville 3-7-0 0.300 3-12-0 0.200

Telfair County 3-9-0 0.250 4-12-0 0.250

Johnson Co. 0-8-0 0.000 1-8-0 0.111

5-A Public

Manchester 11-1-0 0.917 19-2-0 0.905

Chatt Co. 7-3-0 0.700 10-5-0 0.667

Macon Co. 9-4-0 0.692 12-7-0 0.632

Taylor Co. 6-5-0 0.545 9-10-0 0.474

Greenville 6-5-0 0.545 7-11-0 0.389

Schley Co. 6-6-0 0.500 8-7-0 0.533

Cent., Talb. 5-6-0 0.455 5-6-0 0.455

Stewart Co. 0-10-0 0.000 0-14-0 0.000

Marion Co. 0-10-0 0.000 0-12-0 0.000

6-A Public

Drew Charter 14-0-0 1.000 20-1-0 0.952

Bowdon 12-2-0 0.857 14-6-0 0.700

Fulton Lead. 10-3-0 0.769 10-6-0 0.625

Gordon Lee 10-4-0 0.714 13-8-0 0.619

Trion 5-7-0 0.417 5-14-0 0.263

Armuchee 5-8-0 0.385 7-11-0 0.389

Atlanta Classical4-8-0 0.333 7-8-0 0.467

Mt. Zion, Carr. 4-10-0 0.286 5-16-0 0.238

B.E.S.T 2-10-0 0.167 2-12-0 0.143

7-A Public

Warren Co. 7-0-0 1.000 10-3-0 0.769

Wilkinson Co. 3-0-0 1.000 5-6-0 0.455

Hancock Cent. 6-1-0 0.857 6-4-0 0.600

Georgia Mili. 4-4-0 0.500 10-9-0 0.526

Crawford Co. 3-5-0 0.375 6-12-0 0.333

Twiggs Co. 3-6-0 0.333 6-10-0 0.375

ACE Charter 0-9-0 0.000 5-13-0 0.278

Glascock Co. 0-0-0 0.000 2-8-0 0.200

Taliaferro Co. 0-0-0 0.000 0-0-0 0.000

8-A Public

Social Circle 7-0-0 1.000 20-0-0 1.000

Wash.-Wilkes 4-2-0 0.667 12-4-0 0.750

Towns Co. 4-3-0 0.571 12-6-0 0.667

Commerce 4-3-0 0.571 7-11-0 0.389

Lincoln County 2-3-0 0.400 2-12-0 0.143

Greene Co. 2-5-0 0.286 3-13-0 0.188

Lake Oconee 0-8-0 0.000 0-16-0 0.000

Woody Gap 0-0-0 0.000 0-2-0 0.000

Girls region standings

1-A Public Region PCT Overall PCT

Pelham 8-0-0 1.000 10-1-0 0.909

Seminole Co. 5-2-0 0.714 9-8-0 0.529

Randolph-Clay 5-4-0 0.556 8-6-0 0.571

Miller Co. 3-3-0 0.500 3-6-0 0.333

Terrell Co. 3-3-0 0.500 3-9-0 0.250

Calhoun Co. 2-2-0 0.500 3-10-0 0.231

Mitchell Co. 1-7-0 0.125 1-16-0 0.059

Quitman Co. 0-6-0 0.000 3-9-0 0.250

Baker Co. 0-0-0 0.000 1-4-0 0.200

Webster Co. 0-0-0 0.000 1-6-0 0.143

2-A Public

Charlton Co. 10-1-0 0.909 17-3-0 0.850

Turner Co. 10-1-0 0.909 13-6-0 0.684

Clinch Co. 9-1-0 0.900 10-1-0 0.909

Brooks Co. 3-5-0 0.375 4-14-0 0.222

Lanier Co. 4-7-0 0.364 4-13-0 0.235

Irwin Co. 3-7-0 0.300 3-12-0 0.200

Echols Co. 1-10-0 0.091 1-13-0 0.071

Atkinson Co. 0-8-0 0.000 0-15-0 0.000

3-A Public

Screven Co. 10-1-0 0.909 14-3-0 0.824

Claxton 8-1-0 0.889 10-4-0 0.714

Bryan Co. 8-3-0 0.727 17-4-0 0.810

McIntosh Co. 5-5-0 0.500 5-10-0 0.333

Jenkins Co. 4-6-0 0.400 7-12-0 0.368

Portal 2-7-0 0.222 3-11-0 0.214

ECI 2-9-0 0.182 2-13-0 0.133

Metter 1-8-0 0.111 1-12-0 0.077

4-A Public

Telfair Co. 11-1-0 0.917 14-3-0 0.824

Mont. Co. 8-1-0 0.889 14-2-0 0.875

Dublin 7-2-0 0.778 12-5-0 0.706

Hawkinsville 5-5-0 0.500 6-9-0 0.400

Dooly Co. 4-5-0 0.444 5-8-0 0.385

Johnson Co. 3-6-0 0.333 3-7-0 0.300

Treutlen 2-4-0 0.333 4-5-0 0.444

Wilcox Co. 3-7-0 0.300 3-11-0 0.214

Wheeler Co. 0-12-0 0.000 0-16-0 0.000

5-A Public

Schley Co. 12-1-0 0.923 13-3-0 0.812

Taylor Co. 11-1-0 0.917 15-3-0 0.833

Cent., Talb. 7-4-0 0.636 7-4-0 0.636

Manchester 6-4-0 0.600 9-9-0 0.500

Chatt Co. 5-6-0 0.455 6-7-0 0.462

Macon Co. 5-7-0 0.417 6-10-0 0.375

Greenville 4-7-0 0.364 5-11-0 0.312

Stewart Co. 0-10-0 0.000 1-15-0 0.062

Marion Co. 0-10-0 0.000 0-10-0 0.000

6-A Public

Trion 9-0-0 1.000 14-6-0 0.700

Mt. Zion, Carr. 8-1-0 0.889 16-6-0 0.727

Gordon Lee 6-3-0 0.667 13-9-0 0.591

Drew Charter 3-5-0 0.375 3-12-0 0.200

Armuchee 2-4-0 0.333 5-13-0 0.278

Bowdon 2-6-0 0.250 2-13-0 0.133

Atlanta Class. 0-0-0 0.000 2-2-0 0.500

7-A Public

Hancock Cent. 6-0-0 1.000 6-3-0 0.667

ACE Charter 8-1-0 0.889 14-3-0 0.824

Crawford Co. 4-3-0 0.571 9-9-0 0.500

Warren Co. 3-3-0 0.500 4-9-0 0.308

Georgia Mili. 1-6-0 0.143 1-15-0 0.062

Wilkinson Co. 0-2-0 0.000 1-8-0 0.111

Glascock Co. 0-0-0 0.000 1-12-0 0.077

Twiggs Co. 0-7-0 0.000 0-14-0 0.000

8-A Public

Lake Oconee Academy 7-0-0 1.000 14-1-0 0.933

Commerce 5-2-0 0.714 6-12-0 0.333

Social Circle 4-3-0 0.571 9-11-0 0.450

Greene County 3-4-0 0.429 8-8-0 0.500

Towns County 2-4-0 0.333 4-13-0 0.235

Lincoln County 1-4-0 0.200 5-12-0 0.294

Washington-Wilkes 0-5-0 0.000 3-11-0 0.214

Woody Gap 0-0-0 0.000 0-1-0 0.000

Class A Public boys top-10

1. Drew Charter

2. Calhoun County

3. Dublin

4. Social Circle

5. Manchester

6. Lanier County

7. Turner County

8. Chattahoochee County

9. Mitchell County

10. Warren County

Class A Public girls top-10

1. Lake Oconee Academy

2. Montgomery County

3. Taylor County

4. Screven County

5. Bryan County

6. Pelham

7. Mt. Zion-Carroll

8. Schley County

9. Dublin

10. Telfair County

