Class A Public Blog: Taking a quick look at weekend’s top games, region standings

The Class A public boys and girls region standings show where things stand and what can be expected when region tournaments begin in just over a week.
Here’s a look at a few of the weekend’s top matchups:
Boys
-- No. 1 Drew Charter (20-1, 14-0) at Bowdon (14-6, 12-2)
Drew Charter leads the Region 6 standings (14-0) with Bowdon trailing close behind (12-2). The Eagles beat Bowdon 104-61 Jan. 18. Drew is coming off an 85-36 victory against Atlanta Classical, and Bowdon beat Mount Zion 94-67 Tuesday.
-- Charlton County (14-6, 7-4) at No. 7 Turner County (17-2, 9-2)
Turner County (9-2) trails No. 6 Lanier County (10-1) in the Region 2, and Charlton (7-4) wants to shake up the standings. Charlton is coming off a 58-23 victory against Irwin County. Turner County beat Brooks County 66-35 Tuesday. The Titans dropped a 75-73 game to Lanier County on Jan. 21.
Girls
-- Class 2A No. 8 Dodge County (14-2) at No. 10 Telfair County (14-3, 11-1)
Telfair will challenge itself at home Saturday against 2A No. 8 Dodge County before closing its season with four region contests and one non-region game against 2A Bleckley County. The Trojans have won 13 consecutive games and are coming off a 64-37 victory against Johnson County. Dodge County beat Lamar County 54-52 Tuesday and will face Class 2A No. 5 Northeast on Friday.
Below are the full region standings for the boys and the girls side of the classification.
Boys region standings
1-A Public Region PCT Overall PCT
Calhoun Co. 6-0-0 1.000 14-0-0 1.000
Mitchell Co. 7-1-0 0.875 14-4-0 0.778
Seminole Co. 6-3-0 0.667 9-11-0 0.450
Pelham 4-4-0 0.500 7-4-0 0.636
Quitman Co. 3-4-0 0.429 12-6-0 0.667
Terrell Co. 3-8-0 0.273 3-16-0 0.158
Miller Co. 2-6-0 0.250 5-11-0 0.312
Randolph-Clay 2-7-0 0.222 4-10-0 0.286
Webster Co. 0-0-0 0.000 0-6-0 0.000
Baker Co. 0-0-0 0.000 0-5-0 0.000
2-A Public
Lanier Co. 10-1-0 0.909 16-2-0 0.889
Turner Co. 9-2-0 0.818 17-2-0 0.895
Charlton Co. 7-4-0 0.636 14-6-0 0.700
Clinch Co. 6-4-0 0.600 7-4-0 0.636
Brooks Co. 4-5-0 0.444 5-13-0 0.278
Irwin Co. 4-6-0 0.400 6-11-0 0.353
Atkinson Co. 1-7-0 0.125 1-14-0 0.067
Echols Co. 0-12-0 0.000 0-15-0 0.000
3-A Public
Bryan Co. 9-2-0 0.818 15-5-0 0.750
Portal 7-2-0 0.778 10-5-0 0.667
Metter 6-3-0 0.667 8-6-0 0.571
Jenkins Co. 6-4-0 0.600 8-10-0 0.444
Screven Co. 5-6-0 0.455 8-9-0 0.471
McIntosh Co. 3-7-0 0.300 4-13-0 0.235
ECI 3-8-0 0.273 4-14-0 0.222
Claxton 1-8-0 0.111 2-12-0 0.143
4-A Public
Dublin 10-0-0 1.000 17-1-0 0.944
Wheeler Co. 10-2-0 0.833 16-3-0 0.842
Wilcox Co. 6-4-0 0.600 7-7-0 0.500
Dooly Co. 5-4-0 0.556 9-4-0 0.692
Treutlen 5-4-0 0.556 6-7-0 0.462
Mont. Co. 3-7-0 0.300 4-10-0 0.286
Hawkinsville 3-7-0 0.300 3-12-0 0.200
Telfair County 3-9-0 0.250 4-12-0 0.250
Johnson Co. 0-8-0 0.000 1-8-0 0.111
5-A Public
Manchester 11-1-0 0.917 19-2-0 0.905
Chatt Co. 7-3-0 0.700 10-5-0 0.667
Macon Co. 9-4-0 0.692 12-7-0 0.632
Taylor Co. 6-5-0 0.545 9-10-0 0.474
Greenville 6-5-0 0.545 7-11-0 0.389
Schley Co. 6-6-0 0.500 8-7-0 0.533
Cent., Talb. 5-6-0 0.455 5-6-0 0.455
Stewart Co. 0-10-0 0.000 0-14-0 0.000
Marion Co. 0-10-0 0.000 0-12-0 0.000
6-A Public
Drew Charter 14-0-0 1.000 20-1-0 0.952
Bowdon 12-2-0 0.857 14-6-0 0.700
Fulton Lead. 10-3-0 0.769 10-6-0 0.625
Gordon Lee 10-4-0 0.714 13-8-0 0.619
Trion 5-7-0 0.417 5-14-0 0.263
Armuchee 5-8-0 0.385 7-11-0 0.389
Atlanta Classical4-8-0 0.333 7-8-0 0.467
Mt. Zion, Carr. 4-10-0 0.286 5-16-0 0.238
B.E.S.T 2-10-0 0.167 2-12-0 0.143
7-A Public
Warren Co. 7-0-0 1.000 10-3-0 0.769
Wilkinson Co. 3-0-0 1.000 5-6-0 0.455
Hancock Cent. 6-1-0 0.857 6-4-0 0.600
Georgia Mili. 4-4-0 0.500 10-9-0 0.526
Crawford Co. 3-5-0 0.375 6-12-0 0.333
Twiggs Co. 3-6-0 0.333 6-10-0 0.375
ACE Charter 0-9-0 0.000 5-13-0 0.278
Glascock Co. 0-0-0 0.000 2-8-0 0.200
Taliaferro Co. 0-0-0 0.000 0-0-0 0.000
8-A Public
Social Circle 7-0-0 1.000 20-0-0 1.000
Wash.-Wilkes 4-2-0 0.667 12-4-0 0.750
Towns Co. 4-3-0 0.571 12-6-0 0.667
Commerce 4-3-0 0.571 7-11-0 0.389
Lincoln County 2-3-0 0.400 2-12-0 0.143
Greene Co. 2-5-0 0.286 3-13-0 0.188
Lake Oconee 0-8-0 0.000 0-16-0 0.000
Woody Gap 0-0-0 0.000 0-2-0 0.000
Girls region standings
1-A Public Region PCT Overall PCT
Pelham 8-0-0 1.000 10-1-0 0.909
Seminole Co. 5-2-0 0.714 9-8-0 0.529
Randolph-Clay 5-4-0 0.556 8-6-0 0.571
Miller Co. 3-3-0 0.500 3-6-0 0.333
Terrell Co. 3-3-0 0.500 3-9-0 0.250
Calhoun Co. 2-2-0 0.500 3-10-0 0.231
Mitchell Co. 1-7-0 0.125 1-16-0 0.059
Quitman Co. 0-6-0 0.000 3-9-0 0.250
Baker Co. 0-0-0 0.000 1-4-0 0.200
Webster Co. 0-0-0 0.000 1-6-0 0.143
2-A Public
Charlton Co. 10-1-0 0.909 17-3-0 0.850
Turner Co. 10-1-0 0.909 13-6-0 0.684
Clinch Co. 9-1-0 0.900 10-1-0 0.909
Brooks Co. 3-5-0 0.375 4-14-0 0.222
Lanier Co. 4-7-0 0.364 4-13-0 0.235
Irwin Co. 3-7-0 0.300 3-12-0 0.200
Echols Co. 1-10-0 0.091 1-13-0 0.071
Atkinson Co. 0-8-0 0.000 0-15-0 0.000
3-A Public
Screven Co. 10-1-0 0.909 14-3-0 0.824
Claxton 8-1-0 0.889 10-4-0 0.714
Bryan Co. 8-3-0 0.727 17-4-0 0.810
McIntosh Co. 5-5-0 0.500 5-10-0 0.333
Jenkins Co. 4-6-0 0.400 7-12-0 0.368
Portal 2-7-0 0.222 3-11-0 0.214
ECI 2-9-0 0.182 2-13-0 0.133
Metter 1-8-0 0.111 1-12-0 0.077
4-A Public
Telfair Co. 11-1-0 0.917 14-3-0 0.824
Mont. Co. 8-1-0 0.889 14-2-0 0.875
Dublin 7-2-0 0.778 12-5-0 0.706
Hawkinsville 5-5-0 0.500 6-9-0 0.400
Dooly Co. 4-5-0 0.444 5-8-0 0.385
Johnson Co. 3-6-0 0.333 3-7-0 0.300
Treutlen 2-4-0 0.333 4-5-0 0.444
Wilcox Co. 3-7-0 0.300 3-11-0 0.214
Wheeler Co. 0-12-0 0.000 0-16-0 0.000
5-A Public
Schley Co. 12-1-0 0.923 13-3-0 0.812
Taylor Co. 11-1-0 0.917 15-3-0 0.833
Cent., Talb. 7-4-0 0.636 7-4-0 0.636
Manchester 6-4-0 0.600 9-9-0 0.500
Chatt Co. 5-6-0 0.455 6-7-0 0.462
Macon Co. 5-7-0 0.417 6-10-0 0.375
Greenville 4-7-0 0.364 5-11-0 0.312
Stewart Co. 0-10-0 0.000 1-15-0 0.062
Marion Co. 0-10-0 0.000 0-10-0 0.000
6-A Public
Trion 9-0-0 1.000 14-6-0 0.700
Mt. Zion, Carr. 8-1-0 0.889 16-6-0 0.727
Gordon Lee 6-3-0 0.667 13-9-0 0.591
Drew Charter 3-5-0 0.375 3-12-0 0.200
Armuchee 2-4-0 0.333 5-13-0 0.278
Bowdon 2-6-0 0.250 2-13-0 0.133
Atlanta Class. 0-0-0 0.000 2-2-0 0.500
7-A Public
Hancock Cent. 6-0-0 1.000 6-3-0 0.667
ACE Charter 8-1-0 0.889 14-3-0 0.824
Crawford Co. 4-3-0 0.571 9-9-0 0.500
Warren Co. 3-3-0 0.500 4-9-0 0.308
Georgia Mili. 1-6-0 0.143 1-15-0 0.062
Wilkinson Co. 0-2-0 0.000 1-8-0 0.111
Glascock Co. 0-0-0 0.000 1-12-0 0.077
Twiggs Co. 0-7-0 0.000 0-14-0 0.000
8-A Public
Lake Oconee Academy 7-0-0 1.000 14-1-0 0.933
Commerce 5-2-0 0.714 6-12-0 0.333
Social Circle 4-3-0 0.571 9-11-0 0.450
Greene County 3-4-0 0.429 8-8-0 0.500
Towns County 2-4-0 0.333 4-13-0 0.235
Lincoln County 1-4-0 0.200 5-12-0 0.294
Washington-Wilkes 0-5-0 0.000 3-11-0 0.214
Woody Gap 0-0-0 0.000 0-1-0 0.000
Class A Public boys top-10
1. Drew Charter
2. Calhoun County
3. Dublin
4. Social Circle
5. Manchester
6. Lanier County
7. Turner County
8. Chattahoochee County
9. Mitchell County
10. Warren County
Class A Public girls top-10
1. Lake Oconee Academy
2. Montgomery County
3. Taylor County
4. Screven County
5. Bryan County
6. Pelham
7. Mt. Zion-Carroll
8. Schley County
9. Dublin
10. Telfair County
About the Author