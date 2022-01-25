Class A Public Blog: Social Circle boys eyeing unbeaten regular season

Boys

-- In an up-and-down weekend, No. 6 Lanier County defeated No. 7 Turner County 75-73 Friday losing 63-45 to unranked Charlton County on Saturday. The loss to Charlton County (13-6, 6-4) was Lanier’s first region loss of the season. Lanier (10-1) leads the Region 2 standings, ahead of No. 7 Turner County (8-2), Charlton and Clinch County (5-4).

-- No. 8 Chattahoochee County (10-4, 7-3) upended No. 5-ranked Manchester (17-2, 9-1) 53-50 Saturday and will play at home against No. 2-ranked Calhoun County (13-0) in a non-region game Tuesday.

Girls

-- No. 3 Taylor County (15-2, 11-0) is still unbeaten in Region 5 play after a 60-46 victory against Central-Talbotton on Saturday. The Vikings will travel to No. 8 Schley County (12-3, 11-1) for an important region game Tuesday. Taylor County defeated Schley County 52-48 on Dec. 14, which marked the Wildcats’ only region loss of the season.

-- Unranked Trion’s 46-41victory against Mount Zion-Carroll on Monday handed Zion its first region loss of the season. The victory placed Trion (8-0) atop the Region 6 standings, ahead of Mount Zion-Carroll (7-1), Gordon Lee (5-3) and Drew Charter (3-4).

Class A Public boys top-10

1. Drew Charter (17-1)

2. Calhoun County (13-0)

3. Dublin (16-1)

4. Social Circle (19-0)

5. Manchester (17-2)

6. Lanier County (16-2)

7. Turner County (16-2)

8. Chattahoochee County (10-5)

9. Mitchell County (13-4)

10. Warren County (9-3)

Class A Public girls top-10

1. Lake Oconee Academy (13-1)

2. Montgomery County (14-2)

3. Taylor County (15-2)

4. Screven County (13-3)

5. Bryan County (17-3)

6. Pelham (10-1)

7. Mt. Zion-Carroll (15-5)

8. Schley County (12-3)

9. Dublin (11-5)

10. Telfair County (13-3)