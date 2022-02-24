Class A Public Blog: Ranked boys, girls teams face tougher road in Round 2

The Drew Charter boys team’s path to the quarterfinals must go through an unranked, yet upset-minded, Dooly County team.
The Eagles (27-1) advanced with a 61-43 victory against Washington-Wilkes in the first round, and Dooly County, the Region 4 No. 2 seed, awaits.
Dooly County defeated No. 7 Lanier County 71-62 in the first round. If Drew Charter wins against Dooly, it will face the winner of Wilkinson County-Portal in the quarterfinals and then the winner of No. 2 Calhoun County and No. 4 Social Circle in the semis.
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
On the boys side, the ranked teams still alive – No. 1 Drew Charter, No. 2 Calhoun County, No. 3 Dublin, No. 4 Social Circle, No. 5 Manchester, No. 6 Warren County and No. 9 Towns County – will play unranked teams in the second round. Three ranked programs – No. 7 Lanier County, No. 8 Turner County and No. 10 Chattahoochee County -- lost first-round matchups. Turner lost to Dublin 72-53, and Chattahoochee County lost to Wilkinson County 50-45.
On the girls side, No. 3-ranked Screven County will host No. 5 Taylor County and No. 6 Mount Zion-Carroll will host No. 9 Dublin as the only two games between ranked programs in the second round. One ranked team – No. 7 Claxton – lost in the first round against Pelham, 54-20.
A Public
Boys second-round schedule (Friday-Saturday)
R5 #1 No. 5 Manchester vs. R3 #2 Jenkins County
R2 #1 Charlton County vs. R8 #2 No. 9 Towns County
R7 #1 No. 6 Warren County vs. R1 #2 Mitchell County
R4 #1 No. 3 Dublin vs. R8 #3 Commerce
R6 #1 No. 1 Drew Charter vs. R4 #2 Dooly County
R3 #1 Portal vs. R7 #3 Wilkinson County
R8 #1 No. 4 Social Circle vs. R2 #2 Clinch County
R1 #1 No. 2 Calhoun County vs. R5 #3 Macon County
Girls second-round schedule (Friday-Saturday)
R5 #1 No. 4 Schley County vs. R1 #3 Pelham
R2 #1 No. 8 Clinch County vs. R8 #2 Commerce
R7 #1 Hancock Central vs. R3 #3 No. 10 Bryan County
R4 #1 No. 2 Montgomery County vs. R6 #2 Trion
R6 #1 No. 6 Mt. Zion-Carrollton vs. R4 #2 No. 9 Dublin
R3 #1 No. 3 Screven County vs. R5 #2 No. 5 Taylor County
R8 #1 No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy vs. R2 #2 Charlton County
R1 #1 Seminole County vs. R5 #3 Central-Talbotton
Boys first-round results
R3 #2 Jenkins County 66, R1 #3 Seminole County 55
R5 #1 Manchester 68, R7 #4 GMC 38
R8 #2 Towns County 76, R6 #3 Bowdon 51
R2 #1 Charlton County 46, R4 #4 Wilcox County 34
R1 #2 Mitchell County 71, R3 #3 Bryan County 46
R7 #1 Warren County 79, R5 #4 Taylor County 52
R8 #3 Commerce 68, R6 #2 Fulton Leadership Academy 67
R4 #1 Dublin 72, R2 #4 Turner County 53
R4 #2 Dooly County 71, R2 #3 Lanier County 62
R6 #1 Drew Charter 61, R8 #4 Washington-Wilkes 43
R7 #3 Wilkinson County 50, R5 #2 Chattahoochee County 45
R3 #1 Portal 63, R1 #4 Quitman County 44
R2 #2 Clinch County 68, R4 #3 Wheeler County 61
R8 #1 Social Circle 114, R6 #4 Atlanta Classical 36
R5 #3 Macon County 71, R7 #2 Hancock Central 58
R1 #1 Calhoun County 101, R3 #4 Metter 58
Girls first-round results
R1 #3 Pelham 54, R3 #2 Claxton 20
R5 #1 Schley County 62, R7 #4 Warren County 20
R8 #2 Commerce 49, R6 #3 Armuchee 34
R2 #1 Clinch County 49, R4 #4 Wilcox County 43
R3 #3 Bryan County 57, R1 #2 Terrell County 42
R7 #1 Hancock Central 59, R5 #4 Chattahoochee County 33
R6 #2 Trion 55, R8 #3 Social Circle 42
R4 #1 Montgomery County 63, R2 #4 Brooks County 26
R4 #2 Dublin 57, R2 #3 Turner County 53
R6 #1 Mt. Zion-Carrollton 63, R8 #4 Towns County 43
R5 #2 Taylor County 45, R7 #3 Wilkinson County 39
R3 #1 Screven County 60, R1 #4 Randolph-Clay 32
R2 #2 Charlton County 60, R4 #3 Telfair County 46
R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy 66, R6 #4 Gordon Lee 37
R5 #3 Central-Talbotton 58, R7 #2 Academy for Classical Education 45
R1 #1 Seminole County 47, R3 #4 Jenkins County 39
