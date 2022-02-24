Class A Public Blog: Ranked boys, girls teams face tougher road in Round 2

The Eagles (27-1) advanced with a 61-43 victory against Washington-Wilkes in the first round, and Dooly County, the Region 4 No. 2 seed, awaits.

Dooly County defeated No. 7 Lanier County 71-62 in the first round. If Drew Charter wins against Dooly, it will face the winner of Wilkinson County-Portal in the quarterfinals and then the winner of No. 2 Calhoun County and No. 4 Social Circle in the semis.