Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Class A Public Blog: Ranked boys, girls teams face tougher road in Round 2

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
42 minutes ago

The Drew Charter boys team’s path to the quarterfinals must go through an unranked, yet upset-minded, Dooly County team.

The Eagles (27-1) advanced with a 61-43 victory against Washington-Wilkes in the first round, and Dooly County, the Region 4 No. 2 seed, awaits.

Dooly County defeated No. 7 Lanier County 71-62 in the first round. If Drew Charter wins against Dooly, it will face the winner of Wilkinson County-Portal in the quarterfinals and then the winner of No. 2 Calhoun County and No. 4 Social Circle in the semis.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

On the boys side, the ranked teams still alive – No. 1 Drew Charter, No. 2 Calhoun County, No. 3 Dublin, No. 4 Social Circle, No. 5 Manchester, No. 6 Warren County and No. 9 Towns County – will play unranked teams in the second round. Three ranked programs – No. 7 Lanier County, No. 8 Turner County and No. 10 Chattahoochee County -- lost first-round matchups. Turner lost to Dublin 72-53, and Chattahoochee County lost to Wilkinson County 50-45.

On the girls side, No. 3-ranked Screven County will host No. 5 Taylor County and No. 6 Mount Zion-Carroll will host No. 9 Dublin as the only two games between ranked programs in the second round. One ranked team – No. 7 Claxton – lost in the first round against Pelham, 54-20.

A Public

Boys second-round schedule (Friday-Saturday)

R5 #1 No. 5 Manchester vs. R3 #2 Jenkins County

R2 #1 Charlton County vs. R8 #2 No. 9 Towns County

R7 #1 No. 6 Warren County vs. R1 #2 Mitchell County

R4 #1 No. 3 Dublin vs. R8 #3 Commerce

R6 #1 No. 1 Drew Charter vs. R4 #2 Dooly County

R3 #1 Portal vs. R7 #3 Wilkinson County

R8 #1 No. 4 Social Circle vs. R2 #2 Clinch County

R1 #1 No. 2 Calhoun County vs. R5 #3 Macon County

Girls second-round schedule (Friday-Saturday)

R5 #1 No. 4 Schley County vs. R1 #3 Pelham

R2 #1 No. 8 Clinch County vs. R8 #2 Commerce

R7 #1 Hancock Central vs. R3 #3 No. 10 Bryan County

R4 #1 No. 2 Montgomery County vs. R6 #2 Trion

R6 #1 No. 6 Mt. Zion-Carrollton vs. R4 #2 No. 9 Dublin

R3 #1 No. 3 Screven County vs. R5 #2 No. 5 Taylor County

R8 #1 No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy vs. R2 #2 Charlton County

R1 #1 Seminole County vs. R5 #3 Central-Talbotton

Boys first-round results

R3 #2 Jenkins County 66, R1 #3 Seminole County 55

R5 #1 Manchester 68, R7 #4 GMC 38

R8 #2 Towns County 76, R6 #3 Bowdon 51

R2 #1 Charlton County 46, R4 #4 Wilcox County 34

R1 #2 Mitchell County 71, R3 #3 Bryan County 46

R7 #1 Warren County 79, R5 #4 Taylor County 52

R8 #3 Commerce 68, R6 #2 Fulton Leadership Academy 67

R4 #1 Dublin 72, R2 #4 Turner County 53

R4 #2 Dooly County 71, R2 #3 Lanier County 62

R6 #1 Drew Charter 61, R8 #4 Washington-Wilkes 43

R7 #3 Wilkinson County 50, R5 #2 Chattahoochee County 45

R3 #1 Portal 63, R1 #4 Quitman County 44

R2 #2 Clinch County 68, R4 #3 Wheeler County 61

R8 #1 Social Circle 114, R6 #4 Atlanta Classical 36

R5 #3 Macon County 71, R7 #2 Hancock Central 58

R1 #1 Calhoun County 101, R3 #4 Metter 58

Girls first-round results

R1 #3 Pelham 54, R3 #2 Claxton 20

R5 #1 Schley County 62, R7 #4 Warren County 20

R8 #2 Commerce 49, R6 #3 Armuchee 34

R2 #1 Clinch County 49, R4 #4 Wilcox County 43

R3 #3 Bryan County 57, R1 #2 Terrell County 42

R7 #1 Hancock Central 59, R5 #4 Chattahoochee County 33

R6 #2 Trion 55, R8 #3 Social Circle 42

R4 #1 Montgomery County 63, R2 #4 Brooks County 26

R4 #2 Dublin 57, R2 #3 Turner County 53

R6 #1 Mt. Zion-Carrollton 63, R8 #4 Towns County 43

R5 #2 Taylor County 45, R7 #3 Wilkinson County 39

R3 #1 Screven County 60, R1 #4 Randolph-Clay 32

R2 #2 Charlton County 60, R4 #3 Telfair County 46

R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy 66, R6 #4 Gordon Lee 37

R5 #3 Central-Talbotton 58, R7 #2 Academy for Classical Education 45

R1 #1 Seminole County 47, R3 #4 Jenkins County 39

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Class 3A Blog: Ranked programs meet in the second round
1h ago
Round 2: Wheeler-Westlake boys, Grayson-North Forsyth girls arrive prematurely
3h ago
Class 1A Private blog: Defending champs Mount Pisgah boys eliminated
3h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top