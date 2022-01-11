Class A Public Blog: No. 1 Drew Charter eyes region matchups

The top-ranked Drew Charter (10-1, 5-0) boys team has not been beaten in Region 6 play, but trails unranked Bowdon (9-4, 7-0) in the league as the Class A Public basketball season heads toward the final stretch.
The Eagles are coming off a 71-67 victory against Rockdale County on Dec. 28 and will travel to Mount Zion (4-11) Tuesday for a region game.
Bowdon will play one game – Saturday against Fulton Leadership Academy – before traveling to Drew Charter Jan. 18 for a meeting of the league’s front-runners. Drew has two region games – Friday vs. Armuchee and Saturday at BEST – before hosting Bowdon {DATE}for a chance to take over the lead.
Here’s a breakdown of the boys region standings. We will look at the girls standings Thursday.
Region 1: No. 2-ranked Calhoun County (3-0) is the only remaining unbeaten in the league and stands at the top the region ahead of Seminole County (4-1), Mitchell County (2-1) and Pelham (3-2).
Region 2: No. 6-ranked Lanier County (7-0) leads the league ahead of Turner County (5-1), Clinch County (2-1) and Charlton County (4-3).
Region 3: Portal (4-1), Bryan County (5-2), Jenkin County (4-3) and Screven County (3-3) top the league, with Metter (2-2) and McIntosh County Academy (2-3) on the bubble.
Region 4: No. 3-ranked Dublin is atop the region standings at 6-0 and leading Wheeler County (7-1), No. 9-ranked Dooly County (3-2) and Montgomery County (3-3).
Region 5: No. 5-ranked Manchester has a commanding lead in the region at 6-0, ahead of No. 7-ranked Chattahoochee County (4-1) and Macon County (4-2). Greenville (3-2), Schley County (4-3) and Taylor County (3-4) are on the bubble.
Region 6: Top-ranked Drew Charter (5-0) trails Bowdon (7-0) at the top of the region standings. Fulton Leadership Academy and Gordon Lee (6-2) are in the top 4, with Armuchee (3-4) and Mt. Zion (3-5) chasing.
Region 7: Wilkinson County (3-0), Warren County (3-0) and Hancock Central (2-0) are the three unbeatens in the league. Twiggs County (3-2), Crawford County (1-1) and GSIC (2-4) are chasing.
Region 8: No. 4-ranked Social Circle (2-0) leads the league with No. 8 Washington-Wilkes (2-1) and Commerce (2-1) chasing. Towns County (1-1) and Lincoln County (1-1) are just outside the top four.
Class A Public boys top-10
1. Drew Charter (10-1)
2. Calhoun County (10-0)
3. Dublin (13-1)
4. Social Circle (14-0)
5. Manchester (14-1)
6. Lanier County (13-1)
7. Chattahoochee County (7-2)
8. Washington-Wilkes (10-3)
9. Dooly County (6-2)
10. Towns County (9-4)
Class A Public girls top-10
1. Lake Oconee Academy (9-1)
2. Montgomery County (9-2)
3. Screven County (10-2)
4. Taylor County (11-2)
5. Dublin (9-2)
6. Bryan County (14-3)
7. Pelham (7-1)
8. Mt. Zion-Carroll (12-5)
9. Schley County (7-3)
10. Trion (9-4)
