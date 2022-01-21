Class A Public Blog: Key region games begin to put top four seeds in focus

-- No. 5 Manchester (17-1, 9-0) leads the Region 5 standings and has a chance to increase the advantage this weekend with two key region matchups. Manchester will play Macon County (10-6, 7-3) Friday at home and will travel to No. 9 Chattahoochee County (9-4, 6-3) Saturday. Junior Zy’Juan Gray is scoring 15 points to lead Manchester. Senior Tra’vion Jackson (14.2 points) and junior Eli’juan Wright (13.3) are making strong contributions.

Girls

-- No. 7 Mount Zion-Carroll is tied atop the Region 6 standings with Trion (6-0) and leads Gordon Lee (4-2) and Armuchee (2-3). The Eagles will host Gordon Lee on Friday before traveling to Trion on Monday to determine the front-runner.

-- No. 3-ranked Taylor County (13-2, 9-0) leads the Region 5 standings, ahead of Schley County (10-3, 9-1) and Central-Talbotton (6-2). Taylor County will host Marion County (0-8) Friday before traveling to Central-Talbotton on Saturday for a Region 5 contest. Taylor County’s Jaliyah Zackery leads scorers with 22 points per game and helped lead the Vikings to a 62-50 victory against Chattahoochee County on Tuesday.

*Winter Weather advisories in the eastern part of the state could impact games and game times.

Class A Public boys top-10

1. Drew Charter

2. Calhoun County

3. Dublin

4. Social Circle

5. Manchester

6. Lanier County

7. Turner County

8. Dooly County

9. Chattahoochee County

10. Warren County

Class A Public girls top-10

1. Lake Oconee Academy

2. Montgomery County

3. Taylor County

4. Screven County

5. Bryan County

6. Pelham

7. Mt. Zion-Carroll

8. Dublin

9. Schley County

10. Clinch County