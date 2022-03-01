Class A Public Blog: High-scoring, unbeaten Social Circle, Calhoun County boys meet in state quarterfinals

The other boys matchups include Wilkinson County at top-ranked Drew Charter, No. 9 Towns County at No. 5 Manchester and No. 6 Warren County at No. 3 Dublin.

Second-round upsets dominated the girls play -- Pelham defeated No. 4 Schley County 44-36; Commerce beat No. 8 Clinch County 47-33, and Hancock Central beat No. 10 Bryan County 56-48.

No. 9 Dublin will travel to No. 5 Taylor County as the only game between ranked teams in the quarters. No. 2 Montgomery County will host unranked Hancock Central, and No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy will travel to unranked Seminole County.

And at least one unranked girls program is guaranteed a semifinal berth -- unranked Pelham will travel to unranked Commerce.

Here is the quarterfinal schedule and second-round results:

Class A Public

Boys quarterfinal schedule

R8 #2 No. 9 Towns County at R5 #1 No. 5 Manchester

R7 #1 No. 6 Warren County at R4 #1 No. 3 Dublin

R7 #3 Wilkinson County at R6 #1 No. 1 Drew Charter

R8 #1 No. 4 Social Circle at R1 #1 No. 2 Calhoun County

Girls quarterfinal schedule

R1 #3 Pelham at R8 #2 Commerce

R7 #1 Hancock Central at R4 #1 No. 2 Montgomery County

R4 #2 No. 9 Dublin at R5 #2 No. 5 Taylor County

R8 #1 No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy at R1 #1 Seminole County

A Public boys second-round results

R5 #1 Manchester 54, R3 #2 Jenkins County 52

R8 #2 Towns County 58, R2 #1 Charlton County 51

R7 #1 Warren County 74, R1 #2 Mitchell County 52

R4 #1 Dublin 70, R8 #3 Commerce 41

R6 #1 Drew Charter 64, R4 #2 Dooly County 60

R7 #3 Wilkinson County 55, R3 #1 Portal 54

R8 #1 Social Circle 107, R2 #2 Clinch County 25

R1 #1 Calhoun County 97, R5 #3 Macon County 65

A Public girls second-round results

R1 #3 Pelham 44, R5 #1 Schley County 38

R8 #2 Commerce 47, R2 #1 Clinch County 33

R7 #1 Hancock Central 56, R3 #3 Bryan County 48 OT

R4 #1 Montgomery County 52, R6 #2 Trion 36

R4 #2 Dublin 42, R6 #1 Mt. Zion-Carrollton 36

R3 #1 Screven County vs. R5 #2 Taylor County

R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy 61, R2 #2 Charlton County 40

R1 #1 Seminole County 53, R5 #3 Central-Talbotton 47