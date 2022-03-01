Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Class A Public Blog: High-scoring, unbeaten Social Circle, Calhoun County boys meet in state quarterfinals

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
9 minutes ago

The Social Circle (30-0) and Calhoun County (27-0) boys teams will put their unbeaten records to the test Wednesday at Calhoun County in the Class A Public basketball quarterfinals.

No. 4 Social Circle advanced to the quarterfinals for the second time in program history after an historic 82-point victory against Clinch County (107-25). The Redskins’ K.J. Reid (20 points), Tyrhell Branch (19), Amarion Russell (18), Cam Gaither (13), Quin Jackson (13) and Lamarius Jackson (11) each scored in double figures.

No. 2 Calhoun County defeated Macon County 97-65 in the second round. Social Circle has never won a state title; Calhoun County has four – 2019, 2015, 1997 and 1972.

Two more boys games will feature the ranked vs, the ranked.

And the girls? Well, just four of the eight remaining teams were ranked inside the top 10 when the playoffs began.

The other boys matchups include Wilkinson County at top-ranked Drew Charter, No. 9 Towns County at No. 5 Manchester and No. 6 Warren County at No. 3 Dublin.

Second-round upsets dominated the girls play -- Pelham defeated No. 4 Schley County 44-36; Commerce beat No. 8 Clinch County 47-33, and Hancock Central beat No. 10 Bryan County 56-48.

No. 9 Dublin will travel to No. 5 Taylor County as the only game between ranked teams in the quarters. No. 2 Montgomery County will host unranked Hancock Central, and No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy will travel to unranked Seminole County.

And at least one unranked girls program is guaranteed a semifinal berth -- unranked Pelham will travel to unranked Commerce.

Here is the quarterfinal schedule and second-round results:

Class A Public

Boys quarterfinal schedule

R8 #2 No. 9 Towns County at R5 #1 No. 5 Manchester

R7 #1 No. 6 Warren County at R4 #1 No. 3 Dublin

R7 #3 Wilkinson County at R6 #1 No. 1 Drew Charter

R8 #1 No. 4 Social Circle at R1 #1 No. 2 Calhoun County

Girls quarterfinal schedule

R1 #3 Pelham at R8 #2 Commerce

R7 #1 Hancock Central at R4 #1 No. 2 Montgomery County

R4 #2 No. 9 Dublin at R5 #2 No. 5 Taylor County

R8 #1 No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy at R1 #1 Seminole County

A Public boys second-round results

R5 #1 Manchester 54, R3 #2 Jenkins County 52

R8 #2 Towns County 58, R2 #1 Charlton County 51

R7 #1 Warren County 74, R1 #2 Mitchell County 52

R4 #1 Dublin 70, R8 #3 Commerce 41

R6 #1 Drew Charter 64, R4 #2 Dooly County 60

R7 #3 Wilkinson County 55, R3 #1 Portal 54

R8 #1 Social Circle 107, R2 #2 Clinch County 25

R1 #1 Calhoun County 97, R5 #3 Macon County 65

A Public girls second-round results

R1 #3 Pelham 44, R5 #1 Schley County 38

R8 #2 Commerce 47, R2 #1 Clinch County 33

R7 #1 Hancock Central 56, R3 #3 Bryan County 48 OT

R4 #1 Montgomery County 52, R6 #2 Trion 36

R4 #2 Dublin 42, R6 #1 Mt. Zion-Carrollton 36

R3 #1 Screven County vs. R5 #2 Taylor County

R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy 61, R2 #2 Charlton County 40

R1 #1 Seminole County 53, R5 #3 Central-Talbotton 47

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Class 3A blog: Quarterfinal boys play has an eastern, Savannah River flavor
4h ago
Class 6A blog: Kell, River Ridge, Sequoyah sending 2 teams each to quarterfinals
6h ago
Basketball quarters ‘boiling with excitement’: 4 games match No. 1-No. 2 teams
7h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top