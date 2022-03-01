Class A Public Blog: High-scoring, unbeaten Social Circle, Calhoun County boys meet in state quarterfinals

The Social Circle (30-0) and Calhoun County (27-0) boys teams will put their unbeaten records to the test Wednesday at Calhoun County in the Class A Public basketball quarterfinals.
No. 4 Social Circle advanced to the quarterfinals for the second time in program history after an historic 82-point victory against Clinch County (107-25). The Redskins’ K.J. Reid (20 points), Tyrhell Branch (19), Amarion Russell (18), Cam Gaither (13), Quin Jackson (13) and Lamarius Jackson (11) each scored in double figures.
No. 2 Calhoun County defeated Macon County 97-65 in the second round. Social Circle has never won a state title; Calhoun County has four – 2019, 2015, 1997 and 1972.
Two more boys games will feature the ranked vs, the ranked.
And the girls? Well, just four of the eight remaining teams were ranked inside the top 10 when the playoffs began.
The other boys matchups include Wilkinson County at top-ranked Drew Charter, No. 9 Towns County at No. 5 Manchester and No. 6 Warren County at No. 3 Dublin.
Second-round upsets dominated the girls play -- Pelham defeated No. 4 Schley County 44-36; Commerce beat No. 8 Clinch County 47-33, and Hancock Central beat No. 10 Bryan County 56-48.
No. 9 Dublin will travel to No. 5 Taylor County as the only game between ranked teams in the quarters. No. 2 Montgomery County will host unranked Hancock Central, and No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy will travel to unranked Seminole County.
And at least one unranked girls program is guaranteed a semifinal berth -- unranked Pelham will travel to unranked Commerce.
Here is the quarterfinal schedule and second-round results:
Class A Public
Boys quarterfinal schedule
R8 #2 No. 9 Towns County at R5 #1 No. 5 Manchester
R7 #1 No. 6 Warren County at R4 #1 No. 3 Dublin
R7 #3 Wilkinson County at R6 #1 No. 1 Drew Charter
R8 #1 No. 4 Social Circle at R1 #1 No. 2 Calhoun County
Girls quarterfinal schedule
R1 #3 Pelham at R8 #2 Commerce
R7 #1 Hancock Central at R4 #1 No. 2 Montgomery County
R4 #2 No. 9 Dublin at R5 #2 No. 5 Taylor County
R8 #1 No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy at R1 #1 Seminole County
A Public boys second-round results
R5 #1 Manchester 54, R3 #2 Jenkins County 52
R8 #2 Towns County 58, R2 #1 Charlton County 51
R7 #1 Warren County 74, R1 #2 Mitchell County 52
R4 #1 Dublin 70, R8 #3 Commerce 41
R6 #1 Drew Charter 64, R4 #2 Dooly County 60
R7 #3 Wilkinson County 55, R3 #1 Portal 54
R8 #1 Social Circle 107, R2 #2 Clinch County 25
R1 #1 Calhoun County 97, R5 #3 Macon County 65
A Public girls second-round results
R1 #3 Pelham 44, R5 #1 Schley County 38
R8 #2 Commerce 47, R2 #1 Clinch County 33
R7 #1 Hancock Central 56, R3 #3 Bryan County 48 OT
R4 #1 Montgomery County 52, R6 #2 Trion 36
R4 #2 Dublin 42, R6 #1 Mt. Zion-Carrollton 36
R3 #1 Screven County vs. R5 #2 Taylor County
R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy 61, R2 #2 Charlton County 40
R1 #1 Seminole County 53, R5 #3 Central-Talbotton 47
