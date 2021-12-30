Class A Public Blog: An early season look at some of the top girls players, teams

The Titans have lost one game – 42-34 against Stratford Academy on Dec. 3 – and since, Lake Oconee has been flawless with victories against Westminster Christian (53-31), Augusta Prep (61-26) and Commerce (58-47). The Titans will travel to Lincoln County on Tuesday for a Region 8 game.

Taylor County (8-2, 5-0)

Taylor County dropped its second game of the season to the host team in the Oscar Wimberly Classic at Lamar County (57-30), ending an eight-game winning streak. The Vikings will face Westside-Macon on Thursday in the Wimberly before continuing region play against Greenville on Tuesday at home.

Top players*

Jaliyah Zackery, Taylor County

The junior shooting forward is scoring 20.4 points per game. In the 64-43 victory against Crawford County on Dec. 17, Zackery scored 23 points to go with teammate Trista Bennett’s 19 points. In the Vikings’ 52-48 victory against Schley County on Dec. 14, Zackery scored 18 points. Bennett, a sophomore, added 15 points.

Marley Bell, Montgomery County

The younger of the two Bells, sophomore Marley is averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds, nearly six steals and two blocks per game. Combined with her sister, Makyla, the duo has helped Montgomery County to an 8-1 start. The 5-8 shooting guard scored 22 points in the Eagles overtime loss to Pierce County.

Makyla Bell, Montgomery County

Speaking of Makyla, the 5-4 senior point guard is averaging 16.2 points, 3.2 assists six rebounds and three steals per game. She has scored a season-high 23 points twice -- against Toombs County in a 57-33 victory and against Ware County in a 50-44 victory. She scored 22 points twice in victories against Hawkinsville.

* If you would like your team’s stats or information on your top players to be shared, email sethellerbee@gmail.com or update your team’s stats on the GHSA Stats Link.

Class A Public girls top-10

1. Lake Oconee Academy

2. Montgomery County

3. Trion

4. Taylor County

5. Schley County

6. Charlton County

7. Mount Zion-Carroll

8. Screven County

9. Claxton

10. Dooly County