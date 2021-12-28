Class A Public blog: A pre-January look at some of the top players, teams

The Panthers are coming off the program’s first loss this season – a 56-53 loss to Emanuel County Institute on Dec. 17 and will look to right the ship Tuesday against Washington County. In the Sandy’s Spiel Tip Off Classic, Portal defeated Forest Park 52-40 and has victories against Screven County (82-56), Jenkins County (71-57) and Beach (69-65). Sophomores Elijah Coleman, Joseph Thomas and Amir Jackson are averaging double-figures.

Social Circle (9-0, 1-0 Region 8)

Social Circle is undefeated as it enters the Hounds Holiday Hoops Classic at Pope Tuesday against South Forsyth. The program awaits tournament results for the next two rounds. Social Circle is coming of a 65-54 victory against Towns County, which moved the team to 1-0 in Region 8.

Top players*

Elijah Coleman, Portal

The sophomore point guard is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds and steals per game. At 5-8,155 pounds, he’s not the biggest person on the court, but his speed and court vision help him score. Teammates Joseph Thomas (17 points) and Amir Jackson (15 points) also average double-figures.

Ja’Quez Thornton, Drew Charter

The 6-foot guard has helped the top-ranked program to a 9-1, 5-0 record this season. On Dec. 4 in a 70-61 victory against Providence Christian, Thornton made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

JaMaurion Beauford, Chattahoochee County

The 5-10, 150-pound senior point guard is averaging 11 points with two rebounds and a steal to help lead the No. 4-ranked Panthers to a 6-1 overall record and 4-0 Region 5 record. In the 44-34 victory against Taylor County on Dec. 7, Beauford scored 11 points.

* If you would like your team’s stats or information on your top players to be shared, email sethellerbee@gmail.com or update your team’s stats on the GHSA Stats Link.

[Coming Thursday: Top girls teams and players]

Class A Public boys top 10

1. Drew Charter

2. Portal

3. Social Circle

4. Chattahoochee County

5. Dublin

6. Turner County

7. Lanier County

8. Warren County

9. Bowdon

10. Manchester