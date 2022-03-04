Class A Private: Semifinal coverage from Buford Arena

Holy Innocents’ (27-3) was led by Hailee Swain with 23 points. Region 5 Player of the Year Olivia Hutchinson and Ciara Alexander both scored seven.

The victory was a spot of revenge for Mount Paran, who have been beaten twice in the Final Four by Holy Innocents’.

“It’s just a great win for our program,” Dunn said. “They believe and the preparation that we’ve put in … I felt like we were right there and it was going to come down to who executes and who finishes the race.”

Mount Paran led by as many as 15 points in the third quarter before Holy Innocents’ battled back. The Bears cut the lead to three points when Swain converted a three-point play with 1:44 remaining. They could only score one more meaningful basket, the final points coming on a 3-pointer by Swain at the horn.

Boys: Greenforest Christian 68, Heritage 40

Top-ranked Greenforest used its significant height advantage and experience to dominate Heritage and advance to the title game. The twin towers of D.K. Dut (14 points, six blocks) and Chol (seven points) allowed few inside points and helped the Eagles win their 23rd straight game.

Greenforest (27-4) got 17 points from Florian Tenebay and 12 from Region 2 Player of the Year Jalen Forrest.

Heritage (23-8) was led by Shaun Nihols with 16 and Max Skidmore with nine.

Greenforest is trying to win the school’s fourth state championship and first since 2017. The Eagles will play the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between Kings Ridge Christian and First Presbyterian Day for the title on March 11 at 1 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum.