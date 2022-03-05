Class A Private: Semifinal coverage from Buford Arena

“We had the same play set up and it just fell into Nickyia’s hands,” Parish said. “And she got the job done.”

Daniel wound up with 17 points to lead No. 2-ranked Hebron (26-5). Aubrey Beckham scored 10 and Parish had nine points and seven blocks.

No. 5 Galloway (18-10) was led by freshman center Jasmine Baxter with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Kyla Cain with 15 points.

Hebron has won all three meetings between the two schools this season.

“When the ball is loose you just hope for the best,” Hebron coach Jan Azar said. “It’s the same thing we did the other night (in the third round) against St. Francis.”

Parish’s 3-pointer was the only one she hit. It wasn’t falling early, but when crunch time came, she was there to answer. And her defense never suffered.

“I just had to trust myself and I looked over at coach Azar and she gave me the green light, so it just came down to all the work I’ve been putting in in the gym,” Parish said. “And on the other end of the court, it was just instinct. It was my natural reaction, which worked out well for us.”

Neither team led by more than five points in the first half. Galloway scored the first five points of the game, but Hebron followed with a 10-5 run punctuated by a pair of 3s from Daniel. Galloway tied the game at 22-22 but Hebron’s Amiya Porter hit a late 3 and the Lions led 25-22 at the break.

Galloway caught and passed Hebron with an 11-0 run in the third quarter, with Baxter scoring three baskets during that stretch, and the Scots led 37-34 after three quarters.

“The second half was not as pretty basketball-wise, but we had to fight for is,” Azar said.

The game began on a nice note. When the public address system failed and was unable to play the national anthem, the Hebron student broke into an acapella version that drew the crowd to its feet.