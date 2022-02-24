Class A Private girls: Mount Paran Christian 66, Wesleyan 37

Kara Dunn, the Region 7 player of the year, scored eight points in the first quarter as the Eagles built a 20-8 lead but picked up her third foul with 7:13 to play in the second quarter and went to the bench for the remainder of the half.

Wesleyan was unable to take advantage of her absence, as Fields took over the scoring load. The freshman scored eight of Mount Paran’s nine points in the period, and the lead grew to 29-13 by halftime.

“We’ve watched her mature before our eyes,” Stephanie Dunn said of Fields. “But she’s worked hard. It doesn’t just happen. She puts in the work, she has a great attitude and is just so coachable. With those things, she has no ceiling.”

Mount Paran broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Wolves 18-6 behind seven points each from Fields and Dunn to increase the lead to 47-19. A short jumper by Dunn midway through the fourth quarter gave the Eagles their biggest lead of the night at 60-26, and Wesleyan never got closer than 27 points the rest of the way.

Fields finished with a game-high 24 points, and Dunn had 22. Katelyn Dunning made three 3-pointers and had 11 points.

Chit-Chat Wright kept the Wolves as close as she could early with 10 of the team’s 13 first-half points. She finished with 17. Desiree Davis added 16, including 12 in the fourth quarter.

“I felt like that was an extremely tough first-round matchup, but I told the girls, ‘Let’s love it and let’s stay sharp,’” Stephanie Dunn said. “We’re going to play tough teams. We’ve done it all season. We’ve played top-10 teams from every division, even in Florida, so that was our goal, that we wouldn’t face anything that we haven’t seen.”