Class A: Prince Avenue vs. Monroe Area one of three ranked matchups

Top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian will take to the road Friday to Class 3A No. 7 Monroe Area on a weekend that highlights three games between ranked teams in Class A Division I and II.

“I was hoping they might be down a bit after graduation … negative,” Monroe Area coach Kevin Reach said, laughing. “When I watched the film, I was like (oh know). They have a 12th man with that quarterback. He can run it any time and he’s a big physical good kid and a good runner, too.”

Prince’s Aaron Philo is 56-of-82 passing for 765 yards and 12 touchdowns and has run for four touchdowns. Philo has passed to seven different receivers for touchdowns. Sophomore C.J. Dockery, who has 12 receptions for 211 yards and four touchdowns, is Philo’s favorite target. Senior Connor Causby has 33 carries for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

Another notable game features Division I No. 4 Bleckley County at home against Division II No. 1 Schley County. Bleckley is balanced in its approach, averaging160 passing to 143 rushing yards per game.

Schley averages 243 passing to 221 rushing yards per game. Schley quarterback Jay Kanazawa is 32-of-54 passing for 460 yards and six touchdowns and has run for two touchdowns. Bleckley’s junior quarterback Kam’Ryn Everett is 23-of-38 passing for 320 yards and four touchdowns.

Class A Division I schedule

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (3-0) Friday at Class 3A No. 7 Monroe Area

2. (2) Swainsboro (3-0) Friday at Dodge County

3. (3) Irwin County (1-1) Friday vs. Turner County

4. (4) Bleckley County (2-0) Friday vs. Class A Division II No. 1 Schley County

5. (5) Trion (2-0) Friday at Gordon Central

6. (6) Brooks County (0-2) Friday vs. Mitchell County

7. (7) Dublin (2-0) Friday at Emanuel County Institute

8. (8) Rabun County (2-1) Off.

9. (9) Elbert County (2-1) Off.

10. (10) Mount Vernon (3-0) Off.

Class A Division II schedule

1. (1) Schley County (2-0) Friday at Division I No. 4 Bleckley County

2. (2) Manchester (2-0) Friday vs. Lamar County

3. (4) Macon County (3-0) Off.

4. (5) Bowdon (1-2) Friday vs. Tattnall Square

5. (6) Aquinas (3-0) Off.

6. (7) Clinch County (2-1) Friday vs. Cook

7. (3) Early County (2-1) Friday at Terrell County

8. (8) McIntosh County Academy (1-1) Friday vs. West Nassau (FL)

9. (9) Greene County (3-0) Friday at Wilkinson County

10. (10) Jenkins County (3-0) Friday vs Cross Creek