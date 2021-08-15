Class A Football Blog: A look at the 2021 season

Region 2

Private: Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (9-4); Public: Irwin County (12-3) – State Champions

Region 3

Private: Savannah Christian (9-1); Public: Metter (13-1)

Region 4

Private: Trinity Christian (12-3); Public: Dublin (10-2)

Region 5

Private: Wesleyan (11-3); Public: Macon County (9-2)

Region 6

Private: Fellowship Christian (10-1); Public: Bowdon (7-5)

Region 7

Private: Christian Heritage (9-1); Public: Hancock Central (7-1)

Region 8

Private: Prince Avenue Christian (13-1) – State Champions; Public: Commerce (11-2)

New coaches

Region 1

Private: None

Public: Mitchell County, Dondrail Pinkins; Pelham, Lamar Landing; Randolph-Clay, Scott Swantic; Seminole County, Cedric Stegall

Region 2

Private: Landmark Christian, Tommy Lewis; Our Lady of Mercy, Shawn Cahill

Public: None

Region 3

Private: Savannah Country Day, John Mohring

Public: Claxton, Greg Hill; Portal, Jason McEachin

Region 4

Private: Heritage-Newnan, Jake Copeland

Public: None

Region 5

Private: None

Public: Central-Talbotton, Chris Cotton; Manchester, Stephen Holmes

Region 6

Private: Fellowship Christian, Tim McFarlin

Public: None

Region 7

Private: North Cobb Christian, Matt Jones

Public: Crawford County, Craig Puckett

Region 8

Private: Athens Christian, Rickey Bustle; George Walton Academy, Logan Beer

Public: Commerce, Mark Hollars; Lake Oconee Academy, Drew Anthony

What to watch for

Region 1

Private: Last season First Presbyterian, Mount de Sales and Stratford Academy finished in a three-way tie (4-1) for the top spot in the region, with FPD winning the tie breaker. FPD and Stratford, which dealt the Vikings their region loss, advanced to the second round of the state playoffs. Look for another tight race in this league where four of the six teams are located within 10 miles of each other in Macon.

Public: Mitchell County lured alum Dondrail Pinkins away from rival Pelham, after he led the Hornets to their third region crown in his six seasons at the helm. The two teams will open their seasons against each other for the second season in a row on Friday. Pelham won last season, 24-18. Meanwhile, Randolph-Clay new head coach Scott Swantic already is fighting an opponent prior to the first game of the season – COVID-19. The Red Devils are among a handful of south Georgia teams that have had to cancel their season openers due to an outbreak of the virus in their schools.

Region 2

Private: Eagle’s Landing Christian is still back … and this year with an attitude. ELCA’s roll of four consecutive state titles was snapped emphatically last year by eventual champion Prince Avenue Christian in the quarterfinals, 38-0. But the Chargers appear to be back in the title hunt after an 18-12 win over Class 7A Lowndes in a scrimmage last week. Our Lady of Mercy, whose program has plummeted from competitiveness since the departure of future hall of fame coach Mike Earwood in 2015, will play eight-man football this season under the leadership of new head coach Shawn Cahill, who was on the staff at Class 6A Chapel Hill. The Bobcats cancelled last season due to COVID-19.

Public: Irwin County is going for the three-peat as state champs and once again they will have to earn it. The four playoff teams in the region won a total of 12 playoff games last season as Brooks County advanced to the finals against Irwin and Clinch County made it to the semifinals. Turner County lost in the first round but the now-Titans (formerly the Rebels) pushed eventual semifinalist Metter, which advanced to the semifinals, to the wall in the loss (20-19). Also, perineal contender Charlton County appears ready to compete for the region title again.

Region 3

Private: Savannah Christian and Calvary Day will most likely fight it out for the region title. Returning champ Savannah Christian has won two of the last three titles and advanced to the state quarterfinals last season. Calvary Day hasn’t won the crown since 2016 but the Cavaliers made it to the semifinals last season.

Public: Metter is once again the class of the league, but look for McIntosh County Academy and Claxton to push the Tigers. Emanuel County Institute will most likely be back in the mix as well, as coach Chris Kearson and his staff will rebound after the Bulldogs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2002.