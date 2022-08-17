ajc logo
X

Class A Division I/II blog: Irwin vs. Fitzgerald highlights opening weekend of play

December 10, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Fog fills the sky as officials hold GHSA markers on the sideline during the first half of the game between Buford and Langston Hughes in the Class 6A state title football game at Georgia State Center Parc Stadium Friday, December 10, 2021, Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Combined ShapeCaption
December 10, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Fog fills the sky as officials hold GHSA markers on the sideline during the first half of the game between Buford and Langston Hughes in the Class 6A state title football game at Georgia State Center Parc Stadium Friday, December 10, 2021, Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago

There are seven games between ranked programs in Division I and II of Class A, and you can expect playoff-quality matchups from the newly minted classes throughout the season.

One of the best games in Week 1 has Class A Division I No. 4 Irwin County playing against Class 2A No. 2 Fitzgerald in the 68th edition of a storied rivalry that dates to 1954.

Fitzgerald holds a 46-19 lead in the series, and the teams have tied three times. Irwin County won back-to-back games against Fitzgerald in 2018 (16-10) and 2019 (35-8), but Irwin previously had not beaten Fitzgerald since 1999. The teams tied 20-20 in 2013.

In Class A Division I, No. 5 Metter will travel to No. 6 Swainsboro for another meeting between highly ranked opponents. The programs have played 27 times, with Swainsboro holding a 19-7-1 margin in the series. Metter, however, has won the past two games – 32-30 in 2021 and 28-0 in 2020.

Whitefield Academy is ranked No. 8 in Division I and will travel to Class A Division II No. 2 Macon County for the first-ever meeting between the programs. Last season, Whitefield finished 13-1 before losing to eventual champion Brooks County 49-7 in the Class A Public semifinals.

Lamar County is ranked No. 10 in Class A Division I and will travel to Division II No. 3 Wilcox County for the first-ever meeting between the teams. Last season, Lamar County went 6-4 and missed the playoffs; Wilcox County finished 10-4 and advanced to the semifinals before losing to Irwin County 41-27.

Class A Division I rankings/schedule

1. Prince Avenue Christian (13-2) Friday vs. Hammond (S.C.)

2. Brooks County (12-2) Friday vs. Class 3A Thomasville

3. Rabun County (11-2) Friday at Class 2A Haralson County

4. Irwin County (12-3) Friday at Class 2A No. 2 Fitzgerald

5. Metter (13-1) Friday at Class A Division 1 No. 6 Swainsboro

6. Swainsboro (11-3) Friday vs. Class A Division 1 No. 5 Metter

7. Bleckley County (11-1) Friday vs. Class 2A Dodge County

8. Whitefield Academy (6-5) Friday at Class A Division II No. 2 Macon County

9. Darlington (11-2) August 26 at Class 4A Sonoraville

10. Lamar County (6-4) Friday at Class A Division II No. 3 Wilcox County

Class A Division II rankings/schedule

1. Schley County (10-2) Friday at Tattnall Square

2. Macon County (11-1) Friday vs. Class A Division I No. 8 Whitefield Academy

3. Wilcox County (10-4) Friday vs. Class A Division I No. 10 Lamar County

4. Turner County (6-7) Friday vs. Class 2A Worth County

5. Bowdon (10-2) Friday vs. Manchester

6. Clinch County (3-7) Friday at Class 2A Berrien

7. Charlton County (7-4) Friday at Class 2A Jeff Davis

8. Lincoln County (8-4) Friday vs. Class A Division I Bryan County

9. GMC Prep (10-1) Friday at Wheeler County

10. Johnson County (7-4) August 26 at Jenkins County

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok17h ago
Mike Soroka dazzles, feels strong in first rehab start with Rome Braves
13h ago
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
12h ago
Braves must solve Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom to stay in NL East race
21h ago
Braves must solve Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom to stay in NL East race
21h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s eighth practice
The Latest
Maxwell Week 1 projections
4h ago
Preseason all-state: Schley sophomore Zayden Walker heads team in Class A Division II
5h ago
4 Questions with South Gwinnett P.A. announcer Jim Rhodes
5h ago
Featured
Historian Stephen Davis grew up in Atlanta and attended Margaret Mitchell Elementary School, where a portrait of Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara stared down at the children in the auditorium. Co-author of "The Atlanta Daily Intelligencer Covers the Civil War," he brought copies of the new book to the recent Civil War Relic Show at the Cobb Civic Center. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels
Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary
2h ago
Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top