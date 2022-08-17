Class A Division I/II blog: Irwin vs. Fitzgerald highlights opening weekend of play

One of the best games in Week 1 has Class A Division I No. 4 Irwin County playing against Class 2A No. 2 Fitzgerald in the 68th edition of a storied rivalry that dates to 1954.

Fitzgerald holds a 46-19 lead in the series, and the teams have tied three times. Irwin County won back-to-back games against Fitzgerald in 2018 (16-10) and 2019 (35-8), but Irwin previously had not beaten Fitzgerald since 1999. The teams tied 20-20 in 2013.