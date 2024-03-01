Class A Division II: Semifinal coverage from Fort Valley State

“We shoot, and make, 50 free throws every day at practice,” said Montgomery County head coach Tyrone Madison. “We preach free throws and rebounds. If it takes each player 100 free throws to make 50, we have to make 50. We hit more than they did down the stretch. I know they missed four in a row late in the game.”

Bell, a 5-foot-9 senior, entered the game averaging a team-leading 25 points per game and bested her season average scoring 29 points.

“Those two mean everything to this team,” Madison said of Bell and Banks. “That’s why we are doing kind of what we are doing. Last year, they were playing. But they were not playing as hard as they are now. They are tuned in for the ultimate goal next week.”

Banks finished with 21 points, besting her season average of 16 points per game.

“The free throws today were very important,” Banks said. “I was happy that my teammates were able to knock them down.”

Montgomery County held a 32-24 lead at the half and with 6:42 left in the game, Clinch County cut the deficit to 45-40. A 3-pointer with 1:44 left in the game got the Panthers to within three points, 55-52, but Montgomery was able to hold on.

“Every game of the season, every game of high school, everyone has to make free throws,” said Bell. “We learned little things today that caught up to us and the game got close, but we were able to push back in the second half.”

Trinity Wideman (6 points), Miracle Nobles (4 points) and Erin Adams (1 point) were the other scorers for Montgomery County, which will try for the program’s fourth state title and first since 1972 next week.

Amariah Dean scored 25 points to lead Clinch County in scoring while Asia Hood added 12 points and Dmarreya Magby finished with 10 points.