Class A Division II Region Tournament Schedules

There are eight regions on each the boys and girls side of the class and each league will place four seeds into the state tournament. The regions have to report seedings to the GHSA by Feb. 17 for the state tournament which begins Feb. 20-21.
This file will be updated throughout the region tournaments.
Class A Division II Boys Region Tournament Schedule
Region 1
TBA
Region 2
Tuesday (2/13)
At Turner County
#4 Turner County vs. #5 Atkinson County, 5:30
#3 Charlton County vs. #6 Echols County, 8:30
Friday (2/16)
At Clinch County
#2 Clinch County vs. #3 Charlton County/#6 Echols County, 5:30
#1 Lanier County vs. #4 Turner County/#5 Atkinson County, 8:30
Saturday (2/17)
At Clinch County
3rd/4th: 5:30
Championship: 8:30
Region 3
At Montgomery County
Tuesday (2/13)
#4 vs. #5, 5:30
Thursday (2/15)
#2 vs. #3, 5:30
#1 vs. #4/#5, 8:30
Friday (2/16)
3rd/4th: 5:30
Championship: 8:30
Region 4
TBA
Region 5
TBA
Region 6
Thursday (2/8)
#9 Webster County at #8 Greenville, 6:00
Saturday (2/10)
#8 Greenville/#9 Webster at #5 Schley County, 3:00
#7 Central-Talbotton at #6 Marion County, 3:00
Tuesday (2/13)
#5 Schley County/#8/#9 at #4 Taylor County, 6:00
#6 Marion County/#7 at #3 Chattahoochee County, 6:00
Thursday (2/15)
#4 Taylor County/#5 Schley County/#8/#9 at #1 Macon County, 6:00
#3 Chattahoochee County/#6/#7 at #2 Manchester, 6:00
Saturday (2/17)
At Higher Seed
3rd/4th: 3:00
Championship: 3:00
Region 7
Tuesday (2/6)
#5 Bowdon 82, #8 Fulton Leadership 24
#7 WD Mohammed 53, #6 SACA 46
Thursday (2/8)
#4 Mt. Zion-Carrollton 76, #5 Bowdon 52
#7 WD Mohammed at #3 Atlanta Classical, 6:00
Saturday (2/10)
At Columbia
#1 Greenforest vs. #4 Mt. Zion-Carrollton, 5:00
#2 Christian Heritage vs. #3 Atlanta Classical/#7 WD Mohammed, 6:30
Tuesday (2/13)
At Miller Grove
3rd/4th: 5:00
Championship: 6:30
Region 8
Monday
At Washington-Wilkes
#6 vs. #7, 5:30
#5 Washington-Wilkes vs. #8 Taliaferro County, 8:30
Tuesday
At Washington-Wilkes
#4 vs. #5 Washington-Wilkes/#8, 5:30
#3 vs. #6/#7, 8:30
Thursday
At Warren County
#2 vs. #3/#6/#7, 5:30
#1 Towns County vs. #4/#5, 8:30
Friday
At Warren County
3rd/4th: 5:30
Championship: 8:30
Class A Division II Girls Region Tournament Schedule
Region 1
TBA
Region 2
Tuesday
At Turner County
#4 Charlton County vs. #5 Lanier County, 4:00 p.m.
#3 Turner County vs. #6 Echols County, 7:00 p.m.
Friday
At Clinch County
#2 Atkinson County vs. #3 Turner County/#6 Echols County, 4:00 p.m.
#1 Clinch County vs. #4 Charlton County/#5 Lanier County, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday
At Clinch County
3rd/4th: 4:00 p.m.
Championship: 7:00 p.m.
Region 3
At Montgomery County
Tuesday
#4 vs. #5, 4:00 p.m.
Thursday
#2 vs. #3, 4:00 p.m.
#1 vs. #4/#5, 7:00 p.m.
Friday
3rd/4th: 4:00 p.m.
Championship: 7:00 p.m.
Region 4
TBA
Region 5
TBA
Region 6
Wednesday
#9 Webster County at #8 Central-Talbotton, 6:00 p.m.
Friday
#8 Central-Talbotton/#9 at #5 Schley County, 6:00 p.m.
#7 Greenville at #6 Marion County, 6:00 p.m.
Monday
#5 Schley County/#8/#9 at #4 Manchester, 6:00 p.m.
#6 Marion County/#7 Greenville at #3 Chattahoochee County, 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday
#4 Manchester/#5 Schley County/#8/#9 at #1 Taylor County, 6:00 p.m.
#3 Chattahoochee County/#6/#7 at #2 Macon County, 6:00 p.m.
Friday
At Higher Seed
3rd/4th: 6:00 p.m.
Championship: 6:00 p.m.
Region 7
At Columbia
Friday
#1 Greenforest vs. #4 Mt. Zion-Carrollton, 5:00 p.m.
#2 Christian Heritage vs. #3 Bowdon, 6:30 p.m.
Monday
3rd/4th: 5:00 p.m.
Championship: 6:30 p.m.
Region 8
Monday
At Washington-Wilkes
#6 vs. #7, 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday
At Washington-Wilkes
#4 vs. #5, 4:00 p.m.
#3 vs. #6/#7, 7:00 p.m.
Thursday
At Warren County
#2 vs. #3/#6/#7, 4:00 p.m.
#1 vs. #4/#5, 7:00 p.m.
Friday
At Warren County
3rd/4th: 4:00 p.m.
Championship: 7:00 p.m.
About the Author