Class A Division II Region Tournament Schedules

By Seth Ellerbee
17 minutes ago

There are eight regions on each the boys and girls side of the class and each league will place four seeds into the state tournament. The regions have to report seedings to the GHSA by Feb. 17 for the state tournament which begins Feb. 20-21.

This file will be updated throughout the region tournaments.

Class A Division II Boys Region Tournament Schedule

Region 1

TBA

Region 2

Tuesday (2/13)

At Turner County

#4 Turner County vs. #5 Atkinson County, 5:30

#3 Charlton County vs. #6 Echols County, 8:30

Friday (2/16)

At Clinch County

#2 Clinch County vs. #3 Charlton County/#6 Echols County, 5:30

#1 Lanier County vs. #4 Turner County/#5 Atkinson County, 8:30

Saturday (2/17)

At Clinch County

3rd/4th: 5:30

Championship: 8:30

Region 3

At Montgomery County

Tuesday (2/13)

#4 vs. #5, 5:30

Thursday (2/15)

#2 vs. #3, 5:30

#1 vs. #4/#5, 8:30

Friday (2/16)

3rd/4th: 5:30

Championship: 8:30

Region 4

TBA

Region 5

TBA

Region 6

Thursday (2/8)

#9 Webster County at #8 Greenville, 6:00

Saturday (2/10)

#8 Greenville/#9 Webster at #5 Schley County, 3:00

#7 Central-Talbotton at #6 Marion County, 3:00

Tuesday (2/13)

#5 Schley County/#8/#9 at #4 Taylor County, 6:00

#6 Marion County/#7 at #3 Chattahoochee County, 6:00

Thursday (2/15)

#4 Taylor County/#5 Schley County/#8/#9 at #1 Macon County, 6:00

#3 Chattahoochee County/#6/#7 at #2 Manchester, 6:00

Saturday (2/17)

At Higher Seed

3rd/4th: 3:00

Championship: 3:00

Region 7

Tuesday (2/6)

#5 Bowdon 82, #8 Fulton Leadership 24

#7 WD Mohammed 53, #6 SACA 46

Thursday (2/8)

#4 Mt. Zion-Carrollton 76, #5 Bowdon 52

#7 WD Mohammed at #3 Atlanta Classical, 6:00

Saturday (2/10)

At Columbia

#1 Greenforest vs. #4 Mt. Zion-Carrollton, 5:00

#2 Christian Heritage vs. #3 Atlanta Classical/#7 WD Mohammed, 6:30

Tuesday (2/13)

At Miller Grove

3rd/4th: 5:00

Championship: 6:30

Region 8

Monday

At Washington-Wilkes

#6 vs. #7, 5:30

#5 Washington-Wilkes vs. #8 Taliaferro County, 8:30

Tuesday

At Washington-Wilkes

#4 vs. #5 Washington-Wilkes/#8, 5:30

#3 vs. #6/#7, 8:30

Thursday

At Warren County

#2 vs. #3/#6/#7, 5:30

#1 Towns County vs. #4/#5, 8:30

Friday

At Warren County

3rd/4th: 5:30

Championship: 8:30

Class A Division II Girls Region Tournament Schedule

Region 1

TBA

Region 2

Tuesday

At Turner County

#4 Charlton County vs. #5 Lanier County, 4:00 p.m.

#3 Turner County vs. #6 Echols County, 7:00 p.m.

Friday

At Clinch County

#2 Atkinson County vs. #3 Turner County/#6 Echols County, 4:00 p.m.

#1 Clinch County vs. #4 Charlton County/#5 Lanier County, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday

At Clinch County

3rd/4th: 4:00 p.m.

Championship: 7:00 p.m.

Region 3

At Montgomery County

Tuesday

#4 vs. #5, 4:00 p.m.

Thursday

#2 vs. #3, 4:00 p.m.

#1 vs. #4/#5, 7:00 p.m.

Friday

3rd/4th: 4:00 p.m.

Championship: 7:00 p.m.

Region 4

TBA

Region 5

TBA

Region 6

Wednesday

#9 Webster County at #8 Central-Talbotton, 6:00 p.m.

Friday

#8 Central-Talbotton/#9 at #5 Schley County, 6:00 p.m.

#7 Greenville at #6 Marion County, 6:00 p.m.

Monday

#5 Schley County/#8/#9 at #4 Manchester, 6:00 p.m.

#6 Marion County/#7 Greenville at #3 Chattahoochee County, 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday

#4 Manchester/#5 Schley County/#8/#9 at #1 Taylor County, 6:00 p.m.

#3 Chattahoochee County/#6/#7 at #2 Macon County, 6:00 p.m.

Friday

At Higher Seed

3rd/4th: 6:00 p.m.

Championship: 6:00 p.m.

Region 7

At Columbia

Friday

#1 Greenforest vs. #4 Mt. Zion-Carrollton, 5:00 p.m.

#2 Christian Heritage vs. #3 Bowdon, 6:30 p.m.

Monday

3rd/4th: 5:00 p.m.

Championship: 6:30 p.m.

Region 8

Monday

At Washington-Wilkes

#6 vs. #7, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday

At Washington-Wilkes

#4 vs. #5, 4:00 p.m.

#3 vs. #6/#7, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday

At Warren County

#2 vs. #3/#6/#7, 4:00 p.m.

#1 vs. #4/#5, 7:00 p.m.

Friday

At Warren County

3rd/4th: 4:00 p.m.

Championship: 7:00 p.m.

