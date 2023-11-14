Class A Division II playoff bracket takes hit with 3 first-round upsets

Seminole freshman quarterback Ellis Denham was 3-of-8 passing for only 23 yards, but his touchdown pass to junior Xavier Beard was key. Seminole will play No. 4 Clinch County in the second round after the Panthers (10-1, 4-0) defeated McIntosh County Academy 38-14 in the first round.

The other upsets were Johnson County, the Region 5 champion, beating Wilkinson County 36-22 as a six-point underdog and Emanuel County Institute defeating Lanier County 41-35, also as a six-point underdog.

In Class A Division I, No. 10 Bryan County has been about “program firsts” during the past two weeks. The Redskins began playing football in 1976 and never had won a region title until going undefeated (4-0) through Region 3-Division I against Metter 21-20, Screven County 34-13, Savannah 66-8 and Claxton 50-0.

In its 48 seasons, Bryan County had only advanced to the playoffs six previous times – 2006, 2007, 2013-2015 and last season. But first-round exits historically welcomed the Redskins in each postseason appearance. But,after beating East Laurens 55-14, Bryan County finally got its playoff victory.

The Redskins can thank a group of four seniors for playing major parts in the historic victory.

Senior Jacari Carney had six carries for 188 yards and four touchdowns. Senior quarterback Sean Kelly Hill completed one pass – a 60-yarder to senior Tanner Ennis – for a touchdown. Ennis added a touchdown on a kickoff return. On defense, senior Noah Bailes returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Reskins will host Region 1 No. 3 Pelham in the second round.

Class A Division I second-round schedule

R1 #2 Irwin County at R2 #1 No. 5 Bleckley County

R6 #2 Mount Vernon at R5 #1 No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian

R1 #3 Pelham at R3 #1 No. 10 Bryan County

R7 #2 Dade County at R8 #1 No. 3 Commerce

R8 #2 Elbert County at R7 #1 No. 2 Trion

R2 #3 Swainsboro at R4 #1 No. 9 Lamar County

No. 6 R8 #3 Rabun County at R6 #1 Whitefield Academy

R2 #2 No. 7 Dublin at R1 #1 Brooks County

Class A Division II second-round schedule

R1 #2 Seminole County at R2 #1 No. 4 Clinch County

R6 #2 No. 2 Manchester at R5 #1 Johnson County

R4 #2 Telfair County at R3 #1 No. 8 Portal

R6 #3 Macon County at R8 #1 No. 7 Aquinas

R8 #2 No. 6 Greene County at R7 #1 No. 5 Bowdon

R3 #2 No. 9 Jenkins County at R4 #1 No. 10 Dooly County

R8 #3 Lincoln County at R6 #1 No. 1 Schley County

R3 #3 Emanuel County Institute at R1 #1 Early County

Class A Division I first-round scores

R1 #2 Irwin County 41, R4 #3 Temple 17

R2 #1 Bleckley County 56, R3 #4 Claxton 7

R6 #2 Mount Vernon 35, R7 #3 Pepperell 7

R5 #1 Prince Avenue Christian FF win, R8 #4 Athens Christian

R1 #3 Pelham 41, R4 #2 Heard County 22

R3 #1 Bryan County 55, R2 #4 East Laurens 14

R7 #2 Dade County 49, R6 #3 Mount Pisgah Christian 7

R8 #1 Commerce 58, R5 #4 Jasper County 19

R8 #2 Elbert County 34, R5 #3 Oglethorpe County 27

R7 #1 Trion 49, R6 #4 St. Francis 0

R2 #3 Swainsboro 20, R3 #2 Metter 0

R4 #1 Lamar County 38, R1 #4 Bacon County 13

R8 #3 Rabun County 49, R5 #2 Social Circle 14

R6 #1 Whitefield Academy 28, R7 #4 Darlington 14

R2 #2 Dublin 49, R3 #3 Screven County 0

R1 #1 Brooks County 56, R4 #4 Crawford County 0

Class A Division II first-round scores

R1 #2 Seminole County 14, R4 #3 Wilcox County 13

R2 #1 Clinch County 38, R3 #4 McIntosh County Academy 14

R6 #2 Manchester 49, R7 #3 Mt. Zion-Carroll 0

R5 #1 Johnson County 36, R8 #4 Washington-Wilkes 22

R4 #2 Telfair County 28, R1 #3 Randolph-Clay 8

R3 #1 Portal 35, R2 #4 Turner County 12

R6 #3 Macon County 30, R7 #2 Christian Heritage 7

R8 #1 Aquinas 49, R5 #4 Glascock County 28

R8 #2 Greene County 42, R5 #3 Hancock Central 0

R7 #1 Bowdon 56, R6 #4 Taylor County 0

R3 #2 Jenkins County 20, R2 #3 Charlton County 6

R4 #1 Dooly County 42, R1 #4 Miller County 12

R8 #3 Lincoln County 41, R5 #2 Wilkinson County 0