Class A Division I Region Tournament Schedules

By Seth Ellerbee
18 minutes ago

There are eight regions on each the boys and girls side of the class and each league will place four seeds into the state tournament. The regions have to report seedings to the GHSA by Feb. 17 for the state tournament which begins Feb. 20-21.

This file will be updated throughout the region tournaments.

Class A Division I Region Tournament Boys

Region 1

TBA

Region 2

TBA

Region 3

Tuesday

At Screven County

#3 Bryan County vs. #6 Claxton, 4:00 p.m.

#4 Metter vs. #5 Screven County, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday

At Metter

#2 Savannah vs. #3 Bryan County/#6 Claxton, 5:30 p.m.

#1 Woodville-Tompkins vs. #4 Metter/#5 Screven County, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

At Metter

3rd/4th: 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 8:30 p.m.

Region 4

At Lamar County

Tuesday

#2 vs. #3 Crawford County, 4:30 p.m.

#1 vs. #4 Lamar County, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

3rd/4th: 4:30 p.m.

Championship: 7:30 p.m.

Region 5

TBA

Region 6

Saturday

#9 Whitefield Academy at #8 Weber

#10 Atlanta International at #7 Galloway

Tuesday

#8 Weber/#9 Whitefield Academy at #1 Mt. Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

#5 King’s Ridge at #4 St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.

#6 Mt. Pisgah at #3 Mt. Bethel, 7:00 p.m.

#7 Galloway/#10 AIS at #2 Paideia, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

At Whitefield Academy

#1 Mt. Vernon/#8/#9 vs. #4 St. Francis/#5 King’s Ridge, 5:30 p.m.

#2 Paideia/#7/#10 vs. #3 Mt. Bethel/#6 Mt. Pisgah, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Whitefield Academy

3rd/4th: 4:30 p.m.

Championship: 7:30 p.m.

Region 7

At Armuchee

Wednesday

#7 Coosa 81, #6 Pepperell 51

Friday

#4 Dade County vs. #5 Chattooga, 5:30 p.m.

#3 Armuchee vs. #7 Coosa, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

#1 Darlington vs. #4 Dade County/#5 Chattooga, 4:30 p.m.

#2 Trion vs. #3 Armuchee/#7 Coosa, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

3rd/4th: 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 8:30 p.m.

Region 8

Monday (2/12)

At Tallulah Falls

#4 vs. #5, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

At Athens Christian

#2 vs. #3, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

At Athens Christian

#1 vs. #4/#5, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

At Athens Christian

3rd/4th: 7:30 p.m.

Friday

At Athens Christian

Championship: 8:30 p.m.

Class A Division I Region Tournament Girls

Region 1

TBA

Region 2

TBA

Region 3

Tuesday

At Screven County

#3 Screven County vs. #6 Claxton, 5:30 p.m.

At Savannah

#4 Savannah vs. #5 Woodville-Tompkins, 6:00 p.m.

Thursday

At Metter

#2 Metter vs. #3 Screven County/#6 Claxton, 4:00 p.m.

#1 Bryan County vs. #4 Savannah/#5 Woodville-Tompkins, 7:00 p.m.

Friday

At Metter

3rd/4th: 4:00 p.m.

Championship: 7:00 p.m.

Region 4

At Lamar County

Tuesday

#2 Heard County vs. #3 Temple, 3:00 p.m.

#1 Lamar County vs. #4 Crawford County, 6:00 p.m.

Thursday

3rd/4th: 3:00 p.m.

Championship: 6:00 p.m.

Region 5

TBA

Region 6

Monday

#5 King’s Ridge at #4 Paideia, 6:00 p.m.

#6 Mt. Bethel at #3 Mt. Pisgah, 6:00 p.m.

#7 Atlanta International at #2 Galloway, 6:00 p.m.

Thursday

At Whitefield Academy

#1 St. Francis vs. #4 Paideia/#5 King’s Ridge, 4:00 p.m.

#2 Galloway/#7 AIS vs. #3 Mt. Pisgah/#6 Mt. Bethel, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday

At Whitefield Academy

3rd/4th: 3:00 p.m.

Championship: 6:00 p.m.

Region 7

At Armuchee

Wednesday

#7 Coosa 41, #6 Pepperell 27

Friday

#4 Chattooga vs. #5 Dade County, 4:00 p.m.

#3 Armuchee vs. #7 Coosa, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday

#1 Trion vs. #4 Chattooga/#5 Dade County, 3:00 p.m.

#2 Darlington vs. #3 Armuchee/#7 Coosa, 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday

3rd/4th: 4:00 p.m.

Championship: 7:00 p.m.

Region 8

Monday

At Tallulah Falls

#4 Tallulah Falls vs. #5 Elbert County, 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday

At Athens Christian

#2 Rabun County vs. #3 Commerce, 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday

At Athens Christian

#1 Athens Christian vs. #4 Tallulah Falls/#5 Elbert County, 6:00 p.m.

Thursday

At Athens Christian

3rd/4th: 6:00 p.m.

Friday

At Athens Christian

Championship: 7:00 p.m.

