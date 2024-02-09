Class A Division I Region Tournament Schedules

There are eight regions on each the boys and girls side of the class and each league will place four seeds into the state tournament. The regions have to report seedings to the GHSA by Feb. 17 for the state tournament which begins Feb. 20-21.
This file will be updated throughout the region tournaments.
Class A Division I Region Tournament Boys
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Tuesday
At Screven County
#3 Bryan County vs. #6 Claxton, 4:00 p.m.
#4 Metter vs. #5 Screven County, 7:00 p.m.
Thursday
At Metter
#2 Savannah vs. #3 Bryan County/#6 Claxton, 5:30 p.m.
#1 Woodville-Tompkins vs. #4 Metter/#5 Screven County, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
At Metter
3rd/4th: 5:30 p.m.
Championship: 8:30 p.m.
Region 4
At Lamar County
Tuesday
#2 vs. #3 Crawford County, 4:30 p.m.
#1 vs. #4 Lamar County, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
3rd/4th: 4:30 p.m.
Championship: 7:30 p.m.
Region 5
Region 6
Saturday
#9 Whitefield Academy at #8 Weber
#10 Atlanta International at #7 Galloway
Tuesday
#8 Weber/#9 Whitefield Academy at #1 Mt. Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
#5 King’s Ridge at #4 St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.
#6 Mt. Pisgah at #3 Mt. Bethel, 7:00 p.m.
#7 Galloway/#10 AIS at #2 Paideia, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
At Whitefield Academy
#1 Mt. Vernon/#8/#9 vs. #4 St. Francis/#5 King’s Ridge, 5:30 p.m.
#2 Paideia/#7/#10 vs. #3 Mt. Bethel/#6 Mt. Pisgah, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
At Whitefield Academy
3rd/4th: 4:30 p.m.
Championship: 7:30 p.m.
Region 7
At Armuchee
Wednesday
#7 Coosa 81, #6 Pepperell 51
Friday
#4 Dade County vs. #5 Chattooga, 5:30 p.m.
#3 Armuchee vs. #7 Coosa, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
#1 Darlington vs. #4 Dade County/#5 Chattooga, 4:30 p.m.
#2 Trion vs. #3 Armuchee/#7 Coosa, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
3rd/4th: 5:30 p.m.
Championship: 8:30 p.m.
Region 8
Monday (2/12)
At Tallulah Falls
#4 vs. #5, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
At Athens Christian
#2 vs. #3, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
At Athens Christian
#1 vs. #4/#5, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
At Athens Christian
3rd/4th: 7:30 p.m.
Friday
At Athens Christian
Championship: 8:30 p.m.
Class A Division I Region Tournament Girls
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Tuesday
At Screven County
#3 Screven County vs. #6 Claxton, 5:30 p.m.
At Savannah
#4 Savannah vs. #5 Woodville-Tompkins, 6:00 p.m.
Thursday
At Metter
#2 Metter vs. #3 Screven County/#6 Claxton, 4:00 p.m.
#1 Bryan County vs. #4 Savannah/#5 Woodville-Tompkins, 7:00 p.m.
Friday
At Metter
3rd/4th: 4:00 p.m.
Championship: 7:00 p.m.
Region 4
At Lamar County
Tuesday
#2 Heard County vs. #3 Temple, 3:00 p.m.
#1 Lamar County vs. #4 Crawford County, 6:00 p.m.
Thursday
3rd/4th: 3:00 p.m.
Championship: 6:00 p.m.
Region 5
Region 6
Monday
#5 King’s Ridge at #4 Paideia, 6:00 p.m.
#6 Mt. Bethel at #3 Mt. Pisgah, 6:00 p.m.
#7 Atlanta International at #2 Galloway, 6:00 p.m.
Thursday
At Whitefield Academy
#1 St. Francis vs. #4 Paideia/#5 King’s Ridge, 4:00 p.m.
#2 Galloway/#7 AIS vs. #3 Mt. Pisgah/#6 Mt. Bethel, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday
At Whitefield Academy
3rd/4th: 3:00 p.m.
Championship: 6:00 p.m.
Region 7
At Armuchee
Wednesday
#7 Coosa 41, #6 Pepperell 27
Friday
#4 Chattooga vs. #5 Dade County, 4:00 p.m.
#3 Armuchee vs. #7 Coosa, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday
#1 Trion vs. #4 Chattooga/#5 Dade County, 3:00 p.m.
#2 Darlington vs. #3 Armuchee/#7 Coosa, 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday
3rd/4th: 4:00 p.m.
Championship: 7:00 p.m.
Region 8
Monday
At Tallulah Falls
#4 Tallulah Falls vs. #5 Elbert County, 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday
At Athens Christian
#2 Rabun County vs. #3 Commerce, 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday
At Athens Christian
#1 Athens Christian vs. #4 Tallulah Falls/#5 Elbert County, 6:00 p.m.
Thursday
At Athens Christian
3rd/4th: 6:00 p.m.
Friday
At Athens Christian
Championship: 7:00 p.m.
