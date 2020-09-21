Class A Blog: Week Three recap

Athens Academy led 14-0 at half, then essentially put the game away on its first possession of the second half, when the Spartans went on a 13-play, 80-yard scoring drive, capped by Connelly’s touchdown catch.

North Cobb Christian takes another step

Private No. 7 North Cobb Christian is 3-0 for the second consecutive season after a decisive 30-19 win over Whitefield Academy (1-2).

Head coach Mark Hollars believes in the old school ground game and his triple option attack rolled up 367 yards against the Wolfpack with two backs – Isaiah Williams (102) and Briyar Powers (100) – going for 100 yards or better and Caleb Cannon gaining 94.

NCC led the entire night, but didn’t put the game away until Powers scored for the second time in the game – a 21-yard run in the fourth quarter – for the final points of the night.

Savannah Christian is 3-0

Private No. 6 Savannah Christian made two big statements with its 54-14 win over the Valwood School Friday night.

First, the Raiders moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2014 and served notice that they should be mentioned as one of the teams that could challenge for the state title. And second, they struck a blow for the supremacy of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) over the Georgia Independent Schools Association (GISA), as they dominated last season’s runner up in the GISA’s largest classification, AAA.

Senior QB Spencer Robicheaux celebrated his 18th birthday in style by completing 17 of 21 passes for 351 yards and five touchdowns, while also running for 61 yards and another touchdown. Raider head coach Baker Woodward, now in his third season running the program after serving as the offensive coordinator at crosstown Benedictine – where his units helped the Cadets win two state titles and four region championships – says Robicheaux is the best he has coached.

“I’ve coached for 18 years, coaching quarterbacks, I played quarterback in high school,” Woodward told the Savannah Morning News after Robicheaux’s performance. “He’s the best I’ve seen. He’s just not that 6-foot-2 kid. He can make all the throws, the 15-yard dig off his back foot. Because of COVID he wasn’t able to go to camps so people could see him make all the throws, or else I think he would have more offers. Maybe people will see now when they see this game.”

The Raiders will try to make it 4-0 to start the season and 2-0 over the 2019 GISA Class AAA finalists when they host John Milledge Academy on Friday. John Milledge defeated Valwood in the GISA AAA final last season, 62-19.