Class A Blog: Week 9 offers a playoff-atmosphere schedule

Rabun County, ranked No. 3 in Division I, will play host to Division 1 No. 6 Elbert County, highlighting a Week 9 schedule that should provide a playoff-like atmosphere in both divisions of Class A.
The Wildcats are coming off a 17-14 victory against St. Francis; Elbert County is a week removed from beating then-No. 7 Whitefield Academy 35-24. Rabun has never lost to Elbert and owns a 7-0 record in the series.
Rabun has won 45-7, 63-7, 52-14, 45-14, 35-7 and 42-10 against Elbert, but Friday’s matchup should be the most competitive in series history.
Rabun’s senior quarterback Keegan Stover is 123-of-192 passing for 2,034 yards and 23 touchdowns, 15 of them to Jaden Gibson. The senior receiver has 60 receptions for 1,078 yards. Four other players have touchdown receptions. Lang Windham leads the rushing statistics with 95 carries for 479 yards and five touchdowns.
Elbert County running back Quon Moss also has 15 touchdowns, but he prefers to score on the run. Moss, a senior, has 196 carries for 1,170 yards. Quarterback Jayvn Hickman is 56-of-112 passing for 1,030 yards and nine touchdowns. He has 53 carries for 264 yards and five touchdowns.
In other Week 9 games:
Division I No. 4 Brooks County (4-1) will travel to Division II No. 1 Early County (7-0, 6-0). Brooks County defeated Bainbridge 26-18 last week. Early County beat Randolph Clay 46-6 in a game where five different players rushed for touchdowns. Early quarterback Astyn Grimes was 5-of-7 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns against Randolph-Clay.
Division I No. 10 Dublin (3-2, 1-0) will travel to Division II No. 7 Dooly County (4-2, 2-0) Friday. Dublin beat Bleckley County (6-1, 1-0) 31-13 last week to enter the top 10. Dooly County is coming off a 56-0 victory against Treutlen.
Class A Division I top-10 schedule
1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-0) is off.
2. (2) Swainsboro (6-0) travels to East Laurens.
3. (3) Rabun County (7-0) plays at home against No. 6 Elbert County.
4. (5) Brooks County (4-1) travels to Division II No. 1 Early County.
5. (6) Irwin County (4-1) travels to Pelham.
6. (9) Elbert County (7-0) travels to No. 3 Rabun County.
7. (8) Darlington (7-0) hosts Pepperell.
8. (7) Whitefield Academy (5-2) is off.
9. (NR) Metter (4-3) plays at home against Savannah.
10. (NR) Dublin (3-2) travels to Division II No. 7 Dooly County.
Class A Division II top-10 schedule
1. (1) Early County (7-0) plays at home against Division I No. 4 Brooks County.
2. (2) Clinch County (6-1) travels to Turner County.
3. (3) Bowdon (6-1) travels to Christian Heritage.
4. (4) Johnson County (6-0) travels to Glascock County.
5. (6) Charlton County (4-2) travels to Atkinson County.
6. (7) Schley County (4-2) travels to Taylor County.
7. (8) Dooly County (4-2) plays at home against Division I No. 10 Dublin.
8. (9) Aquinas (5-1) travels to Lincoln County.
9. (10) McIntosh County Academy (6-1) travels to Montgomery County.
10. (NR) Manchester (4-2) is off.
