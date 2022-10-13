Class A Blog: Week 9 offers a playoff-atmosphere schedule

The Wildcats are coming off a 17-14 victory against St. Francis; Elbert County is a week removed from beating then-No. 7 Whitefield Academy 35-24. Rabun has never lost to Elbert and owns a 7-0 record in the series.

Rabun has won 45-7, 63-7, 52-14, 45-14, 35-7 and 42-10 against Elbert, but Friday’s matchup should be the most competitive in series history.