Class A blog: Top-ranked Prince Avenue at Tennessee’s Baylor, Elbert at Whitefield highlight Week 8

Two premier matchups highlight the Week 8 schedule in Divisions I and II of Class A. One game features Division I’s top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian traveling to Baylor, one of Tennessee’s best programs, and the other contest pits Division I No. 7 Whitefield Academy against Division I No. 9 Elbert County.
Prince Avenue (5-0) has never played Tennessee Division II-AAA No. 2 Baylor (6-0, 3-0) but the Wolverines are coming off a victory over Class 3A then-No. 10 Mary Persons 47-17 and enter the game with momentum. Prince Ave. prefers the pass and averages 305 passing to 176 rushing yards per game. Junior quarterback Aaron Philo is 94-of-152 passing for 1,526 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior Bailey Stockton has 32 catches for 600 yards and six touchdowns to lead Prince Avenue’s receivers. Senior Josh Britt has 16 receptions for 341 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Ethan Christian has 24 receptions for 336 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Nick Hurley has nine catches for 178 yards and a touchdown. Five different players have scored rushing touchdowns for Prince Avenue Christian, led by senior Keon Rogers, who has 42 carries for 231 yards and four touchdowns.
Baylor is undefeated at 6-0, 3-0 and coming off a 31-27 victory over McCallie (TN) on Sept. 30.
In the other highlighted game, Elbert County is in the midst of its best start since the 2011 season when it opened the season 8-0, then lost to North Oconee 17-6 and finished the regular season 9-1. The Blue Devils are 6-0 entering the game against No. 7 Whitefield Academy (5-1) Friday. Elbert favors the run and averages 233 rushing to 165 passing yards per game. Senior Quan Moss has 157 carries for 980 yards and 12 touchdowns to lead the way. Sophomore quarterback Jayvn Hickman has 53 carries for 264 yards and five touchdowns. He’s 44-of-94 passing for 862 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore Branson Bonds is 9-of-11 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
Whitefield has one loss – to No. 3 Rabun County 28-14 on Sept. 23 – and enters the game after a 24-7 victory over Brookstone last week. The WolfPack average 217 rushing yards to 137 passing yards per game led by senior quarterback Ayden Duncanson, who is 44-of-96 passing for 782 yards and 12 touchdowns, to six different receivers. He’s rushed 53 times for 672 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior Conlon Walker leads the receivers stall with nine receptions for 181 yards and four touchdowns. Seniors Caleb Lavallee, Jonathan Cassady, and Merce Relaford each have two touchdown receptions. Juniors Callum Neese and Ian Weihe each have one touchdown reception.
Class A Division I Top 10 Week 8 schedule
1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (5-0) travels to Tennessee’s Baylor Friday.
2. (2) Swainsboro (5-0) hosts Jefferson County for a Region 2 game on Friday.
3. (3) Rabun County (6-0) travels to St. Francis Friday.
4. (4) Bleckley County (6-0) hosts Dublin Friday for a Region 2 game.
5. (5) Brooks County (4-1) is off.
6. (6) Irwin County (4-1) is off.
7. (7) Whitefield Academy (5-1) hosts No. 9 Elbert County Friday.
8. (8) Darlington (6-0) hosts Chattooga Friday.
9. (9) Elbert County (6-0) travels to No. 7 Whitefield Academy Friday.
10. (NR) Social Circle (4-1) hosts Commerce Friday.
Class A Division II Top 10 Week 8 schedule
1. (1) Early County (6-0) hosts Randolph-Clay Friday for a Region 1 game.
2. (2) Clinch County (5-1) hosts Lanier County Friday for a Region 2 game.
3. (3) Bowdon (5-1) hosts Forest Park Friday.
4. (4) Johnson County (5-0) travels to Bacon County Friday.
5. (5) Washington-Wilkes (5-1) hosts Lincoln County Friday.
6. (6) Charlton County (3-2) hosts Turner County for a Region 2 game Friday.
7. (7) Schley County (4-2) is off.
8. (8) Dooly County (3-2) travels to Treutlen for a Region 4 game Friday.
9. (9) Aquinas (4-1) hosts Towns County for a Region 8 game Friday.
10. (10) McIntosh County Academy (5-1) hosts Jenkins County for a Region 3 game Friday.
