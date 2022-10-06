Class A blog: Top-ranked Prince Avenue at Tennessee’s Baylor, Elbert at Whitefield highlight Week 8

Prince Avenue (5-0) has never played Tennessee Division II-AAA No. 2 Baylor (6-0, 3-0) but the Wolverines are coming off a victory over Class 3A then-No. 10 Mary Persons 47-17 and enter the game with momentum. Prince Ave. prefers the pass and averages 305 passing to 176 rushing yards per game. Junior quarterback Aaron Philo is 94-of-152 passing for 1,526 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior Bailey Stockton has 32 catches for 600 yards and six touchdowns to lead Prince Avenue’s receivers. Senior Josh Britt has 16 receptions for 341 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Ethan Christian has 24 receptions for 336 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Nick Hurley has nine catches for 178 yards and a touchdown. Five different players have scored rushing touchdowns for Prince Avenue Christian, led by senior Keon Rogers, who has 42 carries for 231 yards and four touchdowns.