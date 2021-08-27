Class A Blog: Top games of Week 2

No. 6 (Class 2A) Bleckley County (1-0) at No. 7 Public Wilcox County (0-0): Wilcox County won last year’s game, 21-20, when Abe Stowe threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Matt McAdoo on a fourth-and-15 with 25 seconds remaining, then scored the two-point conversion. McAdoo, who had four receptions for 118 yards, is now at Mars Hill University, but Stowe is back for his junior season. He was named honorable mention all-state by the AJC last year and was selected to the 2021 Class A Public preseason all-state team by GHSF Daily. Wilcox County is coming off back-to-back 9-3 seasons. Bleckley County recovered from the loss by winning its next five games and reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006. Last year’s team was led by OL Amarius Mims, the state’s consensus No. 1 prospect who’s now at Georgia. The Royals opened the 2021 season with a 21-14 victory over West Laurens. T.J. Mays broke a 14-14 tie with a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Jahvon Butler rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown, and James Teston passed for 114 yards and a TD. The Royals held West Laurens to 102 total yards.

No. 2 Private Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (0-1) at No. 3 (Class 5A) Ware County (1-0): This one is a surprise matchup brought on by COVID cancellations. ELCA’s game this week against Heritage of Newnan and Ware’s game against Bartram Trail of Florida were canceled, allowing the two state powers to play in a cross-state, cross-classification matchup. In its season opener last week, ELCA led then-unranked Class 5A Woodward Academy 14-10 with less than five minutes remaining in regulation, but gave up a long pass and a five-yard touchdown run to Auburn-committ Damari Alston. Then on the Chargers’ ensuing drive a dropped pass sealed their fate. Ware County, on the other hand throttled Class 2A Cook, 52-7. Thomas Castellanos was 12-of-18 passing for 198 yards and two touchdowns, and Cartevious Norton rushed for 117 yards on nine carries. Jarvis Hayes had four receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.