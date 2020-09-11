Class A Blog: Top games of Week 2

Private No. 4 Wesleyan (1-0) vs. Mount de Sales (1-0): Lost in all the talk about ELCA, Athens Academy and Prince Avenue, is Wesleyan, last season’s state runners-up. The Wolves opened their season with a 45-14 win over Mount Pisgah Christian. Junior WR/DB Cooper Blauser led the way with nine receptions for a school-record 229 yards and three touchdowns. Blauser also scored a touchdown and intercepted a pass. Ryan Rose was 18-for-22 passing for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Griffin Caldwell rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Mount de Sales opened with a win for the fifth consecutive season with a 28-14 victory over Class 2A Monticello. It was the Cavaliers' third straight win over Monticello in a season opener, as they jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown and getting an interception return for another touchdown by Kobe Butts. Monticello’s defense stiffened and the Hurricanes tied the game at 14 heading into the fourth quarter. But junior QB A’Khori Jones played a role in two scores in the final period to put the game away. He threw a touchdown to Drew Senn and added a 31-yard scoring run in the game’s final two minutes.

Other Games of Note

Public No. 4 Pelham (1-0) at Class 2A Early County (1-0): The Hornets defeated rival Public No. 6 Mitchell County last week, 24-18. The game is usually played much later in the season and had been the season finale for both teams since 2016.

Private No. 8 Hebron Christian (0-0) at North Cobb Christian (1-0): It’s the season opener for the Lions, while NCC is coming off of an impressive 38-7 win over St. Francis last week.

Commerce (1-0) vs. Class 2A Union County (0-1): The Tigers knocked off Class 2A rival Banks County last week, 41-18.