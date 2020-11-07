Class A Blog: Top games of Week 10

Public No. 3 Brooks County (6-1, 2-1 in Region 2) vs. Clinch County (4-2, 2-1) (Preview courtesy of Georgia High School Football Daily) Brooks County was ranked No. 2 in preseason, and Clinch No. 3. However, Clinch has struggled by its lofty standards, falling out of the rankings for the first time since 2015 after losing to unranked Charlton County 18-14 on Oct. 9. The Panthers' best player, Tyler Morehead, is back from a knee injury. He made his season debut last week, playing only defense. A major Division I prospect, Morehead rushed for 252 yards in the Brooks County game last season. COVID-19 also kept Clinch out of games for a month in September. But Clinch appears to be rounding into form. Marquavious Grady leads the team in rushing yards (543) and tackles (38). Brooks County’s season has gone about as expected. The Trojans beat then-No. 3 Thomasville of Class 2A in the opener and lost only to Class A Public’s No. 1 team, Irwin County, 21-13 a month ago. Preseason all-state RB Omari Arnold has rushed for 840 yards, on pace for another season over 1,500. QB Nitavion Burrus has thrown for 949 yards and rushed for 302.

Private No. 3 Fellowship Christian (7-0, 2-0 in Region 6) vs. Mount Pisgah Christian (4-3, 1-0) This will be for the region championship. The all-time series is tied, 8-8, but Fellowship has won the last two meetings, including 55-14 last season. While Eagle’s Landing Christian, Prince Avenue Christian and Athens Academy grab most of the headlines, Fellowship has been one of the most consistent programs in Class A private. Including this season, the Paladins are 49-9 since 2016, with trips to the second round of the state playoffs (2017), the quarterfinals (2018), the semifinals (2019) and the finals (2016). Fellowship is led by senior RB/LB Murphy Reeves, who became the school’s all-time leading rusher earlier this season with more than 4,100 yards. This season he has 1,154 yards and 17 total touchdowns. This will be the regular season finale to the Paladins' abbreviated campaign, due to COVID-19. Mount Pisgah is looking for its first region title since 2013. While Fellowship does the majority of its damage on the ground, the Patriots air it out, averaging 283 passing yards per game. Senior QB Coleman Smith has completed 60 percent of his passes (165-of-277) with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.