Class A Blog: They said it (Quarterfinals edition)

“They played really well, and we had some untimely penalties that cost us in some crucial situations. We didn’t execute at times, and we had executed all year. We had a great season. They played pretty much an error-free football game, and we did not. When one team doesn’t and both teams are pretty good, it’s tough to come out with a win.” — Calvary Day head coach Mark Stroud told the Savannah Morning News after his Cavaliers were defeated by Fellowship Christian, 24-14.

“They were prepared and played well. We shot ourselves in the foot multiple times, and that just killed us. But we’re young and we’ll be back. We knew we could get this far after we lost in the state semifinals.” — Calvary quarterback Jake Merklinger said to the Savannah Morning News after the loss. Many of the Cavaliers’ top playmakers are juniors, sophomores like Merklinger, or freshmen like RB Donovan Johnson, Calvary’s leading rusher this season with nearly 1,300 yards.