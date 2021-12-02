Class A Blog: They said it (Quarterfinals edition)

“We felt we were in control for most of the game. We needed to answer when they scored and we did that twice, so I was happy with that. We only punted one time all night. I felt the offense did really well. We did have a couple of turnovers, including one from our 6(-yard line) that they scored on, and those were drive-stoppers, but the kids did well.” – Prince Avenue Christian head coach Greg Vandagriff said to the Athens Banner Herald after his team’s 41-22 win over First Presbyterian Day to advance to the semifinals on Friday against Fellowship Christian. The Wolverines led just 14-6 after one quarter before blowing the game open.
“They played really well, and we had some untimely penalties that cost us in some crucial situations. We didn’t execute at times, and we had executed all year. We had a great season. They played pretty much an error-free football game, and we did not. When one team doesn’t and both teams are pretty good, it’s tough to come out with a win.” — Calvary Day head coach Mark Stroud told the Savannah Morning News after his Cavaliers were defeated by Fellowship Christian, 24-14.
“They were prepared and played well. We shot ourselves in the foot multiple times, and that just killed us. But we’re young and we’ll be back. We knew we could get this far after we lost in the state semifinals.” — Calvary quarterback Jake Merklinger said to the Savannah Morning News after the loss. Many of the Cavaliers’ top playmakers are juniors, sophomores like Merklinger, or freshmen like RB Donovan Johnson, Calvary’s leading rusher this season with nearly 1,300 yards.
“What got us here was the good energy among us. It’s tough to walk away from this because I have played with these guys since I was little. Our loss in the semifinals last year triggered something in us. After we won our first game against Prince (Avenue Christian), we knew we could keep on going.” — Calvary senior DeAndre Singleton told the Savannah Morning News. The Cavaliers lost to eventual runner-up Trinity Christian in last season’s semifinals, 17-7.
