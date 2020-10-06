Class A Blog: The week that was Week 5

Here are some quick hits from Week 5:
Public No. 1 Brooks County (4-0) reintroduced itself to Class A with a 63-34 thumping of Mitchell County (0-3). Senior QB Nitavion Burrus was 11-of-18 passing for 222 yards and four touchdowns to four receivers and rushed for 94 yards and three TDs on 15 carries. Senior RB Derrick Woods blocked two punts. The Trojans last competed in Class A in 1995.
Private No. 4 Fellowship Christian (4-0) sent a clear message that they are a team to be reckoned with after a 27-0 win over previously unbeaten Private No. 7 North Cobb Christian (4-1). Fellowship smothered the Eagles' vaunted triple option offense, holding NCC to just 58 yards rushing. On the flip side, the Paladins ran for 392 yards, led by two-time region Offensive Player of the Year RB Murphy Reeves, who had 170 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Fellowship advanced to the state semifinals last season.
Private No. 3 Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (2-3) lost its third game in a row to a ranked team from a larger classification, as the Chargers fell to Pierce County (4-0), No. 6 in 3A, 20-13. The two previous weeks ELCA lost to Class 5A No. 2 Blessed Trinity and to Class 3A No. 2 Crisp County. The last time the Chargers lost three straight was 2014, when they lost their first six games of the season, all to teams from larger classifications. ELCA went on to win its next seven games and advanced to the state finals, before losing to Mount Paran Christian.
Private No. 8 Holy Innocents' won its first game of the season with a 42-6 win over Loganville Christian (1-3), a former GISA program in its first season competing in the GHSA. The Bears rushed for 343 yards while holding the Lions to minus -1 yard rushing.
Private No. 2 Prince Avenue Christian (4-1) made a statement with a dominating win over previously unbeaten Private No. 5 Wesleyan (4-1), 52-26. Senior QB Brock Vandagriff was 20-of-33 passing for 337 yards and four touchdowns. Landon Owens had 230-all purpose yards and Logan Johnson had four catches for 132 yards.
Public No. 4 and defending state champion Irwin County (2-2) took out Class 7A Tift County, a program that advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2017 and 2018, 35-20. The Benyard twins, both seniors, had big games. Gabe had three catches for 108 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown. Garland had two catches for 53 yards and a touchdown and blocked an extra-point attempt.
Stratford Academy head coach Mark Farriba became the 61st coach in Georgia high school football history to win 200 games as the Eagles (1-1) shut out Mount Paran Christian (0-4), 20-0. The next Class A coach most likely to achieve the milestone is Michael Gunn of Walker with 194 wins. Gunn previously spent 23 seasons at Athens Academy. However this season his Wolverine squad is winless (0-5).
Private No. 9 Aquinas (5-0) remained unbeaten with a solid 35-14 win over upstart Strong Rock Christian (3-1). It is the third consecutive season the Irish have started the season 5-0. Meanwhile, Strong Rock was 3-0 for the first time in the program’s 10-year history. Aquinas had 306 yards rushing in a game between unbeaten teams. QB James Schlegel rushed for 158 yards and passed for 49. R.J. Edwards rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns.
Three non-GHSA programs struck a blow for their leagues with wins over GHSA schools. Community Christian School of Stockbridge (1-3), which competes in the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS), defeated Walker, 17-14. Creekside Christian Academy of McDonough (4-0), which competes in the GISA, beat Wilkinson County (0-3), 40-14. It was the Cougars' second win over a GHSA team this season, as they dominated Georgia Military Academy 51-0 in Week One. And fellow GISA school Frederica Academy (2-2) of St. Simons downed Class 3A Brantley County (0-5), 35-7.
