Class A Blog: The week that was Week 5

Private No. 2 Prince Avenue Christian (4-1) made a statement with a dominating win over previously unbeaten Private No. 5 Wesleyan (4-1), 52-26. Senior QB Brock Vandagriff was 20-of-33 passing for 337 yards and four touchdowns. Landon Owens had 230-all purpose yards and Logan Johnson had four catches for 132 yards.

Public No. 4 and defending state champion Irwin County (2-2) took out Class 7A Tift County, a program that advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2017 and 2018, 35-20. The Benyard twins, both seniors, had big games. Gabe had three catches for 108 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown. Garland had two catches for 53 yards and a touchdown and blocked an extra-point attempt.

Stratford Academy head coach Mark Farriba became the 61st coach in Georgia high school football history to win 200 games as the Eagles (1-1) shut out Mount Paran Christian (0-4), 20-0. The next Class A coach most likely to achieve the milestone is Michael Gunn of Walker with 194 wins. Gunn previously spent 23 seasons at Athens Academy. However this season his Wolverine squad is winless (0-5).

Private No. 9 Aquinas (5-0) remained unbeaten with a solid 35-14 win over upstart Strong Rock Christian (3-1). It is the third consecutive season the Irish have started the season 5-0. Meanwhile, Strong Rock was 3-0 for the first time in the program’s 10-year history. Aquinas had 306 yards rushing in a game between unbeaten teams. QB James Schlegel rushed for 158 yards and passed for 49. R.J. Edwards rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

Three non-GHSA programs struck a blow for their leagues with wins over GHSA schools. Community Christian School of Stockbridge (1-3), which competes in the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS), defeated Walker, 17-14. Creekside Christian Academy of McDonough (4-0), which competes in the GISA, beat Wilkinson County (0-3), 40-14. It was the Cougars' second win over a GHSA team this season, as they dominated Georgia Military Academy 51-0 in Week One. And fellow GISA school Frederica Academy (2-2) of St. Simons downed Class 3A Brantley County (0-5), 35-7.