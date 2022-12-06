Class A Blog: Swainsboro has a bit of history on its side in state finals

That same Brandon Andrews serves as the principal at Swainsboro and will watch intently at 8 p.m. Thursday, when the Tigers meet top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian in the Division I title game at Georgia State’s CenterParc Stadium.

The Tigers defeated Irwin County 22-21 to advance to the championship game on a game-winning field goal from Landen Scott. Junior Damello Jones had 16 carries for 169 yards and three touchdowns in the semifinals to lead a rushing attack that averages 300 yards a game.