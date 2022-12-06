ajc logo
X

Class A Blog: Swainsboro has a bit of history on its side in state finals

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
33 minutes ago

Swainsboro won the last state championship in 2000, when the Tigers beat Fitzgerald 6-0 on rushing touchdown from star running back Brandon Andrews.

That same Brandon Andrews serves as the principal at Swainsboro and will watch intently at 8 p.m. Thursday, when the Tigers meet top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian in the Division I title game at Georgia State’s CenterParc Stadium.

The Tigers defeated Irwin County 22-21 to advance to the championship game on a game-winning field goal from Landen Scott. Junior Damello Jones had 16 carries for 169 yards and three touchdowns in the semifinals to lead a rushing attack that averages 300 yards a game.

Prince Avenue outlasted St. Francis to earn its title berth. The Wolverines won the program’s only title in 2020 and are poised for a second championship. The Wolverines average 318 passing and 154 rushing yards per game. They are led by junior quarterback Aaron Philo, who has completed 253 of 365 passes for 4,121 yards and 48 touchdowns. He has run for eight touchdowns on 64 carries.

In Division II, Bowdon, hoping to win its second title and first since 1992, will take on Schley County at 5 p.m. Thursday. Schley County, a school that has been playing football since 2000, is playing in its first championship game.

Bowdon earned its title berth with a 45-28 victory against Lincoln County. Bowdon led 24-14 at the half and 38-21 entering the fourth quarter.

Schley County defeated Johnson County 35-6 to earn its berth. Against Johnson County, quarterback Jay Kanazawa was 17-of-23 passing for 338 yards and three touchdowns, and Zayden Walker and Malachi Banks each scored a rushing touchdown. Kanazawa passed to Jalewis Soloman for two touchdowns and Banks for another.

Thursday schedule

5:00 pm - A Division II: Schley County vs. Bowdon

8:00 pm - A Division I: Prince Avenue vs. Swainsboro

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett invited to Heisman ceremony4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nate McMillan addresses leaking of ‘private’ situation
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun has medical emergency during pregame broadcast
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State getting healthy for semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State getting healthy for semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia
6h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Five things to keep in mind about the Braves as offseason progresses
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Class 4A Blog: Cedartown and Benedictine reach finals for first-ever meeting
6h ago
Maxwell summary after Quarterfinals
15h ago
Semifinals in review, and what it all means
15h ago
Featured

Credit: Associated Press

Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker fight to the finish in Georgia Senate runoff
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
13h ago
How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top