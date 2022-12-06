Class A Blog: Swainsboro has a bit of history on its side in state finals

Swainsboro won the last state championship in 2000, when the Tigers beat Fitzgerald 6-0 on rushing touchdown from star running back Brandon Andrews.
That same Brandon Andrews serves as the principal at Swainsboro and will watch intently at 8 p.m. Thursday, when the Tigers meet top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian in the Division I title game at Georgia State’s CenterParc Stadium.
The Tigers defeated Irwin County 22-21 to advance to the championship game on a game-winning field goal from Landen Scott. Junior Damello Jones had 16 carries for 169 yards and three touchdowns in the semifinals to lead a rushing attack that averages 300 yards a game.
Prince Avenue outlasted St. Francis to earn its title berth. The Wolverines won the program’s only title in 2020 and are poised for a second championship. The Wolverines average 318 passing and 154 rushing yards per game. They are led by junior quarterback Aaron Philo, who has completed 253 of 365 passes for 4,121 yards and 48 touchdowns. He has run for eight touchdowns on 64 carries.
In Division II, Bowdon, hoping to win its second title and first since 1992, will take on Schley County at 5 p.m. Thursday. Schley County, a school that has been playing football since 2000, is playing in its first championship game.
Bowdon earned its title berth with a 45-28 victory against Lincoln County. Bowdon led 24-14 at the half and 38-21 entering the fourth quarter.
Schley County defeated Johnson County 35-6 to earn its berth. Against Johnson County, quarterback Jay Kanazawa was 17-of-23 passing for 338 yards and three touchdowns, and Zayden Walker and Malachi Banks each scored a rushing touchdown. Kanazawa passed to Jalewis Soloman for two touchdowns and Banks for another.
Thursday schedule
5:00 pm - A Division II: Schley County vs. Bowdon
8:00 pm - A Division I: Prince Avenue vs. Swainsboro
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com