ajc logo
X

Class A Blog: Storm creates numerous schedule changes in Divisions I/II

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
8 minutes ago

Hurricane Ian has postponed, canceled or forced schedule changes in more than 120 games across the state this week, and Divisions I and II of Class A were not immune.

Most of the games rescheduled to Wednesday or Thursday. Some games remain scheduled for Friday, and a few moved to Saturday.

The best game this week is Thursday when Division I No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian plays against Class 3A No. 10 Mary Persons at home.

The best in-class game between ranked teams that was on the schedule was Division I No. 2 Swainsboro at No. 6 Irwin County, but that game has been canceled. Division II No. 6 Charlton County’s game against Dublin also was canceled.

St. Francis entered the Division I top-10 last week at No. 10 and is scheduled to play Division II No. 3 Bowdon at home Friday. Division II No. 10 McIntosh County Academy played Atkinson County on Wednesday.

Here’s what we know about schedules at this point:

Class A Division I top-10 schedule

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0) plays at home against Class 3A No. 10 Mary Persons on Thursday.

2. (2) Swainsboro (5-0) canceled its game against No. 6 Irwin County.

3. (3) Rabun County (5-0) will play at Fellowship Christian Thursday.

4. (4) Bleckley County (5-0) will play at home againts Westfield on Thursday.

5. (5) Brooks County (4-1) canceled against Pike Liberal Arts (Ala.).

6. (6) Irwin County (4-1) canceled against No. 2 Swainsboro.

7. (7) Whitefield Academy (4-1) is scheduled to play at Brookstone Friday.

8. (9) Darlington (5-0) will play at home Thursday against Coosa.

9. (10) Elbert County (5-0) will play Thursday at home against Mount Vernon.

10. (NR) St. Francis (4-1) is scheduled to play Friday against Division II No. 3 Bowdon.

Class A Division II top-10 schedule

1. (1) Early County (6-0) does not play.

2. (2) Clinch County (5-1) does not play.

3. (3) Bowdon (4-1) is scheduled to play Friday at Division II No. 10 St. Francis.

4. (4) Johnson County (4-0) will play at home Thursday against Georgia Military Prep.

5. (5) Washington-Wilkes (4-1) is scheduled to play Friday at Warren County.

6. (6) Charlton County (3-2) canceled at Dublin.

7. (7) Schley County (3-2) will play at home Thursday against Chattahooche County.

8. (8) Dooly County (2-2) is scheduled to play Friday at home against Wheeler County.

9. (9) Aquinas (4-1) game against Lincoln County was moved to Oct. 14.

10. (10) McIntosh County Academy (4-1) played Wednesday at Atkinson County.

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hannah Mattix

Deion Sanders on Georgia Tech job: ‘It’s nice to be mentioned’1h ago

Credit: Barbara Gauntt

Taking a look at coaches Georgia Tech might consider
20h ago

Georgia Bulldogs have a special player in Mekhail ‘MJ’ Sherman
19h ago

Credit: Jess Rapfogel

‘It’s a lot that goes into it’: Michael Harris making an impact on the base paths
19h ago

Credit: Jess Rapfogel

‘It’s a lot that goes into it’: Michael Harris making an impact on the base paths
19h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Bulldogs’ red-zone inconsistencies troubling for Kirby Smart
The Latest

Class 2A blog: Week 7 games to watch
2h ago
Class 6A blog: Thomas County Central kicks off reshuffled week with big Region 1 victory
2h ago
Maxwell Week 7 projections
3h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Carter Center turns 40, a growing focus on U.S. elections
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top