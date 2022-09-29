Class A Blog: Storm creates numerous schedule changes in Divisions I/II

Hurricane Ian has postponed, canceled or forced schedule changes in more than 120 games across the state this week, and Divisions I and II of Class A were not immune.
Most of the games rescheduled to Wednesday or Thursday. Some games remain scheduled for Friday, and a few moved to Saturday.
The best game this week is Thursday when Division I No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian plays against Class 3A No. 10 Mary Persons at home.
The best in-class game between ranked teams that was on the schedule was Division I No. 2 Swainsboro at No. 6 Irwin County, but that game has been canceled. Division II No. 6 Charlton County’s game against Dublin also was canceled.
St. Francis entered the Division I top-10 last week at No. 10 and is scheduled to play Division II No. 3 Bowdon at home Friday. Division II No. 10 McIntosh County Academy played Atkinson County on Wednesday.
Here’s what we know about schedules at this point:
Class A Division I top-10 schedule
1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0) plays at home against Class 3A No. 10 Mary Persons on Thursday.
2. (2) Swainsboro (5-0) canceled its game against No. 6 Irwin County.
3. (3) Rabun County (5-0) will play at Fellowship Christian Thursday.
4. (4) Bleckley County (5-0) will play at home againts Westfield on Thursday.
5. (5) Brooks County (4-1) canceled against Pike Liberal Arts (Ala.).
6. (6) Irwin County (4-1) canceled against No. 2 Swainsboro.
7. (7) Whitefield Academy (4-1) is scheduled to play at Brookstone Friday.
8. (9) Darlington (5-0) will play at home Thursday against Coosa.
9. (10) Elbert County (5-0) will play Thursday at home against Mount Vernon.
10. (NR) St. Francis (4-1) is scheduled to play Friday against Division II No. 3 Bowdon.
Class A Division II top-10 schedule
1. (1) Early County (6-0) does not play.
2. (2) Clinch County (5-1) does not play.
3. (3) Bowdon (4-1) is scheduled to play Friday at Division II No. 10 St. Francis.
4. (4) Johnson County (4-0) will play at home Thursday against Georgia Military Prep.
5. (5) Washington-Wilkes (4-1) is scheduled to play Friday at Warren County.
6. (6) Charlton County (3-2) canceled at Dublin.
7. (7) Schley County (3-2) will play at home Thursday against Chattahooche County.
8. (8) Dooly County (2-2) is scheduled to play Friday at home against Wheeler County.
9. (9) Aquinas (4-1) game against Lincoln County was moved to Oct. 14.
10. (10) McIntosh County Academy (4-1) played Wednesday at Atkinson County.
About the Author