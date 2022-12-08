Class A blog: Statistically speaking, here’s a look at the title games

The season will come to an end Thursday at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta for Divisions I and II of Class A, when Schley County plays Bowdon and 5 p.m. and Prince Avenue Christian plays Swainsboro at 8 in state championship games.
In Division I, the difference in offenses could not be overstated. Prince Avenue averages 317 passing yards per game and 154 rushing yards. Swainsboro, on the other hand, averages 54 passing yards and 330 rushing yards per game.
In Class A Division II, top-ranked Bowdon and Schley County are in relatively unfamiliar territory. Schley is making its first championship appearance. Bowdon hasn’t played 15 games in a season since 2001.
Here are some of the important numbers behind the matchup:
Class A Division I Championship – Swainsboro vs. Prince Avenue Christian
Swainsboro Tigers
Quarterback: Ty Adams – 18-of-36 passing, 452 yards, eight touchdowns
Receiving: Damello Jones – 11 catches, 333 yards, seven TDs; Keshon Deloach – 12 catches, 215 yards, four TDs; Jakari Nobles – three catches, 143 yards, one TD
Rushing: D. Jones – 112 carries, 1,247 yards, 20 TDs; Qindarius Brown – 144 carries, 1,142 yards, 12 TDs; T. Adams – 86 carries, 674 yards, 11 TDs
Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines
Quarterback: Aaron Philo – 253-of-365, 4,121 yards, 48 TDs
Receiving: Bailey Stockton – 66 catches, 1,280 yards, 20 TDs; Josh Britt – 43 catches, 1,002 yards, 14 TDs; Ethan Christain – 72 catches, 1,014 yards, 11 TDs
Rushing: Philo – 64 carries, 363 yards, eight TDs; Keon Rogers – 106 carries, 624 yards, eight TDs; Mac Bradley – 70 carries, 375 yards, six TDs; B. Stockton, Bubba Howard, Peyton Talmadge, Gideon Garland, Ethan Christain – one TD reception each.
Class A Division II Championship – Bowdon vs. Schley County
Bowdon Red Devils
Quarterback: Robert McNeal – 69-of-118, 1,344 yards, 12 TDs; Jordan Beasley – 8-of-13, 129 yards, one TD
Receiving: Cameron Holloway – 13 catches, 285 yards, four TDs; Kiaden Prothro – nine catches, 199 yards, four TDs; Will Rainwater – 16 catches, 317 yards, three TDs; T.J. Harvison – 12 catches, 256 yards, two TDs; Asher Christopher – seven catches, 184 yards, one TD
Rushing: T.J. Harvison – 221 carries, 1,814 yards, 22 TDs; R. McNeal – 131 carries, 1,321 yards, 17 TDs; J. Beasley – 68 carries, 358 yards, 15 TDs; Ja Michael Jones – 43 carries, 311 yards, two TDs
Schley County Wildcats
Quarterback: Jay Kanazawa – 192-of-303, 3,024 yards, 33 TDs; Jake Little – 2-of-3, 81 yards, two TDs; Blake Wheldon – 7-of-11, 43 yards, one TD
Receiving: Jalewis Solomon – 77 catches, 1,100 yards, 10 TDs; Clinton Jackson – 20 catches, 451 yards, eight TDs; Carson Westbrook – 28 catches, 477 yards, four TDs; Kendall Sims – 17 catches, 306 yards, four TDs; Sam Forehand – 37 catches, 534 yards, three TDs; Luke Forehand – five catches, 50 yards, two TDs; Conner Rhyne – four catches, 94 yards, two TDs
Rushing – Malachi Banks – 213 carries, 1,286 yards, 20 TDs; Zayden Walker – 48 carries, 352, six TDs; J. Kanazawa – 47 carries, 26 yards, two TDs
