ajc logo
X

Class A blog: Statistically speaking, here’s a look at the title games

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago

The season will come to an end Thursday at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta for Divisions I and II of Class A, when Schley County plays Bowdon and 5 p.m. and Prince Avenue Christian plays Swainsboro at 8 in state championship games.

In Division I, the difference in offenses could not be overstated. Prince Avenue averages 317 passing yards per game and 154 rushing yards. Swainsboro, on the other hand, averages 54 passing yards and 330 rushing yards per game.

In Class A Division II, top-ranked Bowdon and Schley County are in relatively unfamiliar territory. Schley is making its first championship appearance. Bowdon hasn’t played 15 games in a season since 2001.

Here are some of the important numbers behind the matchup:

Class A Division I Championship – Swainsboro vs. Prince Avenue Christian

Swainsboro Tigers

Quarterback: Ty Adams – 18-of-36 passing, 452 yards, eight touchdowns

Receiving: Damello Jones – 11 catches, 333 yards, seven TDs; Keshon Deloach – 12 catches, 215 yards, four TDs; Jakari Nobles – three catches, 143 yards, one TD

Rushing: D. Jones – 112 carries, 1,247 yards, 20 TDs; Qindarius Brown – 144 carries, 1,142 yards, 12 TDs; T. Adams – 86 carries, 674 yards, 11 TDs

Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines

Quarterback: Aaron Philo – 253-of-365, 4,121 yards, 48 TDs

Receiving: Bailey Stockton – 66 catches, 1,280 yards, 20 TDs; Josh Britt – 43 catches, 1,002 yards, 14 TDs; Ethan Christain – 72 catches, 1,014 yards, 11 TDs

Rushing: Philo – 64 carries, 363 yards, eight TDs; Keon Rogers – 106 carries, 624 yards, eight TDs; Mac Bradley – 70 carries, 375 yards, six TDs; B. Stockton, Bubba Howard, Peyton Talmadge, Gideon Garland, Ethan Christain – one TD reception each.

Class A Division II Championship – Bowdon vs. Schley County

Bowdon Red Devils

Quarterback: Robert McNeal – 69-of-118, 1,344 yards, 12 TDs; Jordan Beasley – 8-of-13, 129 yards, one TD

Receiving: Cameron Holloway – 13 catches, 285 yards, four TDs; Kiaden Prothro – nine catches, 199 yards, four TDs; Will Rainwater – 16 catches, 317 yards, three TDs; T.J. Harvison – 12 catches, 256 yards, two TDs; Asher Christopher – seven catches, 184 yards, one TD

Rushing: T.J. Harvison – 221 carries, 1,814 yards, 22 TDs; R. McNeal – 131 carries, 1,321 yards, 17 TDs; J. Beasley – 68 carries, 358 yards, 15 TDs; Ja Michael Jones – 43 carries, 311 yards, two TDs

Schley County Wildcats

Quarterback: Jay Kanazawa – 192-of-303, 3,024 yards, 33 TDs; Jake Little – 2-of-3, 81 yards, two TDs; Blake Wheldon – 7-of-11, 43 yards, one TD

Receiving: Jalewis Solomon – 77 catches, 1,100 yards, 10 TDs; Clinton Jackson – 20 catches, 451 yards, eight TDs; Carson Westbrook – 28 catches, 477 yards, four TDs; Kendall Sims – 17 catches, 306 yards, four TDs; Sam Forehand – 37 catches, 534 yards, three TDs; Luke Forehand – five catches, 50 yards, two TDs; Conner Rhyne – four catches, 94 yards, two TDs

Rushing – Malachi Banks – 213 carries, 1,286 yards, 20 TDs; Zayden Walker – 48 carries, 352, six TDs; J. Kanazawa – 47 carries, 26 yards, two TDs

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves trade prospects to Tigers, acquire coveted reliever Joe Jiménez 53m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves closer Kenley Jansen agrees to deal with Boston Red Sox
14h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

If Dansby Swanson leaves, Braves must answer this question
39m ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s Brent Key’s introductory news conference
9h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s Brent Key’s introductory news conference
9h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Manager Brian Snitker remains one of the Braves’ biggest strengths, advantages
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State football finals: Previews of 8 championship games
5h ago
State finals primer: 4 teams to defend championships; 4 looking for first titles
11h ago
Class 5A: The ABCs of the state championship game
16h ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC/TNS

Georgia lieutenant governor: My party should learn from Walker’s defeat
16h ago
Warnock’s win stops GOP sweep - Listen to the AJC Politically Georgia Podcast
16h ago
What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top