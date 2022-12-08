Class A blog: Statistically speaking, here’s a look at the title games

In Division I, the difference in offenses could not be overstated. Prince Avenue averages 317 passing yards per game and 154 rushing yards. Swainsboro, on the other hand, averages 54 passing yards and 330 rushing yards per game.

In Class A Division II, top-ranked Bowdon and Schley County are in relatively unfamiliar territory. Schley is making its first championship appearance. Bowdon hasn’t played 15 games in a season since 2001.