Class A blog: Some early queries from both divisions after Week 2

Q. Which division is the strongest?

A. There are great football teams on both sides of Class A, but looking across the board, I’d have to say that Division I has the strongest field. Perhaps that’s self-explanatory. Division 1 is made up of Class A’s largest enrollments.

Q. Which program is on the rise and might have previously gone unnoticed?

A. Formerly unranked Early County entered the Division II top-10 this week after beating Miller County 52-14 in Week 1 and Seminole County 27-0 last week, both Region 1 Division II games. The Bobcats were in Class 2A last season and have been coached by Joel Harvin since 2017. Harvin’s best season was a 7-3 finish in 2020 and second-round exit in the playoffs. Last season, Early County lost 20-16 to No. 3 Bleckley County in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. The biggest test for Early County to prove it belongs will be Friday when it plays at home against Division II No. 1 Schley County.

Rankings

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0)

2. (2) Brooks County (2-0)

3. (4) Swainsboro (2-0)

4. (3) Rabun County (2-0)

5. (5) Irwin County (1-1)

6. (6) Bleckley County (2-0)

7. (7) Whitefield Academy (2-0)

8. (8) Lamar County (2-0)

9. (9) Metter (1-1)

10. (10) Darlington (2-0)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (1-0)

2. (6) Clinch County (2-0)

3. (3) Macon County (0-2)

4. (5) Charlton County (2-0)

5. (4) Wilcox County (0-2)

6. (2) Bowdon (1-1)

7. (7) Lincoln County (2-0)

8. (9) Johnson County (1-0)

9. (10) Washington-Wilkes (1-0)

10. (NR) Early County (2-0)

Out: No. 8 Wheeler County