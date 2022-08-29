BreakingNews
UPDATE: Eastbound lanes reopen after tractor-trailer fire on I-285 in Dunwoody
Class A blog: Some early queries from both divisions after Week 2

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago

As usual, there are more questions than answers at this early stage of the high school football season. And in the case of Class A’s two new classes, Division 1 and Division 2, it becomes just a bit harder to arrive at the answers.

But let’s give it a shot. Here are a few big questions looking for answers:

Q. What’s the biggest “surprise” through two weeks of play?

A. It’s interesting to see two teams ranked in the Top 5 with 0-2 records, but that’s the case in Class A. Macon County is the highest-ranked team without a victory. The Bulldogs are 0-2 and ranked No. 3 in Division II, but they have lost to ranked programs, and the pollster weights the losses accordingly. Last week, Macon County lost to Division II then-No. 6 Clinch County, 24-20. Clinch climbed to No. 2 in the latest poll. In Week 1, Macon County lost 35-30 to Division I then-No. 8 Whitefield Academy.

Wilcox County is ranked No. 5 in Division II and has two losses to ranked teams. In Week 1, the Patriots lost to Division I then-No. 10 Lamar County, 48-35. Lamar is now ranked No. 8. In Week 2, Wilcox lost to Division I No. 6 Bleckley County, 46-14.

Q. Which division is the strongest?

A. There are great football teams on both sides of Class A, but looking across the board, I’d have to say that Division I has the strongest field. Perhaps that’s self-explanatory. Division 1 is made up of Class A’s largest enrollments.

Q. Which program is on the rise and might have previously gone unnoticed?

A. Formerly unranked Early County entered the Division II top-10 this week after beating Miller County 52-14 in Week 1 and Seminole County 27-0 last week, both Region 1 Division II games. The Bobcats were in Class 2A last season and have been coached by Joel Harvin since 2017. Harvin’s best season was a 7-3 finish in 2020 and second-round exit in the playoffs. Last season, Early County lost 20-16 to No. 3 Bleckley County in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. The biggest test for Early County to prove it belongs will be Friday when it plays at home against Division II No. 1 Schley County.

Rankings

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0)

2. (2) Brooks County (2-0)

3. (4) Swainsboro (2-0)

4. (3) Rabun County (2-0)

5. (5) Irwin County (1-1)

6. (6) Bleckley County (2-0)

7. (7) Whitefield Academy (2-0)

8. (8) Lamar County (2-0)

9. (9) Metter (1-1)

10. (10) Darlington (2-0)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (1-0)

2. (6) Clinch County (2-0)

3. (3) Macon County (0-2)

4. (5) Charlton County (2-0)

5. (4) Wilcox County (0-2)

6. (2) Bowdon (1-1)

7. (7) Lincoln County (2-0)

8. (9) Johnson County (1-0)

9. (10) Washington-Wilkes (1-0)

10. (NR) Early County (2-0)

Out: No. 8 Wheeler County

Seth Ellerbee
