Class A Blog: Semifinals review, finals preview

Finals preview: This will be the first meeting between the two schools.

Both teams are trying to win their first state titles and are led by the sons of their head coaches. Prince Avenue senior Brock Vandagriff, son of head coach Greg Vandagriff, is widely considered to be one of the top QBs in the country. He is also touted as the top player in UGA’s recruiting class of 2021. Vandagriff has completed 70 percent of his passes and has thrown for 3,907 yards and 44 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He is also the team’s second leading rusher with 427 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Trinity’s David Dallas, son of head coach Kenny Dallas, is one of the state’s top junior quarterbacks. He has thrown for 1,978 yards and is completing 62 percent of his passes. While he has 16 touchdown passes he also has thrown 12 interceptions. His favorite target is his twin brother, Joshua, who has 45 receptions for 721 yards and four touchdowns.

PUBLIC

Finals Matchup: Brooks County (13-1) vs. Irwin County (11-3) Monday, December 28, 7 PM | Center Parc Stadium at Georgia State

How they got here: Brooks County defeated Claxton (36-0, first round), Dublin (41-7, second round), Washington-Wilkes (47-7, quarterfinals) and Clinch County (42-0, semifinals). Irwin County defeated Jenkins County (41-7, first round), Wilcox County (14-0, second round), Commerce (25-21, quarterfinals) and Metter (44-10, semifinals).

Finals preview: This will be a rematch of the top two teams from Region 2. Irwin County, the region champion and defending state champ, won 21-13 on October 9, the region opener for both teams. The teams have met nine times in history, with the first game in 1970. Brooks County leads the series 5-4.

Brooks County is led by senior quarterback Ni’Tavion Burrus. He is completing 60 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,867 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions. Burrus spreads the ball around as five receivers have at least 200 yards receiving this season. Junior Willie Brown leads with 493 yards and six touchdowns, followed by junior Omari Arnold with 487 yards and six touchdowns. But Arnold has done most of his damage for the Trojans on the ground with 1,553 yards and 25 touchdowns. He averages 10 yards per carry.

Irwin County is one of three of the four teams in the Class A finals whose quarterback is the son of the head coach. Sophomore Cody Soliday, son of head coach Casey Soliday, has completed 54 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,754 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions. His favorite target is defensive back/receiver Gabriel Benyard with 767 yards and eight touchdowns. His twin brother Garland, a linebacker/running back, has 493 all-purpose yards with three touchdowns. The Garland twins are stalwarts on defense as well. But the team’s best player is linebacker/running back Kam Ward who has rushed for 1,165 yards and 17 touchdowns and is one of the team’s leading tacklers.