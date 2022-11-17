Class A blog: Round 2 highlighted by the ranked vs. the ranked

The highest-ranked teams in Divisions I and II of Class A will play at home against ranked opponents Friday to highlight the second round of the playoffs.
In Class A Division I, top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian welcomes No. 7 Elbert County. and in Class A Division II, top-ranked Bowdon is at home against No. 9 Manchester.
Elbert County at Prince Avenue Christian
All eyes are on Prince Avenue’s junior quarterback Aaron Philo, who is 203-of-291 passing for 3,499 yards and 43 touchdowns. Senior Bailey Stockton (18), senior Josh Britt (13) and senior Ethan Christian (10) have combined for 41 touchdown receptions. Philo leads with seven rushing touchdowns, ahead of Mac Bradley (5) and Keon Rogers (4)
Elbert quarterback Jayvyn Hickman is 97-of-189 passing for 1,587 yards and 12 touchdowns, but Quon Moss is the brute. The senior back has 1,779 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns on 308 carries. Hickman adds six touchdown runs. Despite being run-heavy, Elbert has four receivers who have combined for 14 touchdowns – Trustin Allen (5), Ty’Rikis Jones (4), Christian Harris (3) and Eli Harris (2).
Manchester at Bowdon
Bowdon senior quarterback Ryan McNeal is 47-of-86 passing for 1,005 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead the run-heavy offense averaging more than 280 rushing yards to 106 passing yards per game. T.J. Harvison has 139 carries for 1,294 yards and 14 touchdowns, Jordan Beasley has 59 carries for 336 yards and 13 touchdowns, and McNeal has 100 carries for 956 yards and 12 touchdowns. Kaiden Prothro (4 touchdowns), Cameron Holloway (3), Harvison (2), Rainwater (2) and Asher Christopher (1) have touchdown receptions.
Manchester’s Quavion Cooper leads both receivers and rushers and paces the Manchester offense. He has seven receptions for 211 yards and three touchdowns and has 122 carries for 1,281 yards and 19 touchdowns. Quarterback Daryus Bryant is 19-of-47 passing for 359 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior Anthony Bartholomew has 140 carries for 1,107 yards and nine touchdowns.
Worth a look: Another game between ranked teams will take place in Division II, when No. 6 Clinch County travels to No. 7 McIntosh County Academy. McIntosh County Academy is coming off a 28-13 victory against Wheeler County; Clinch beat Mitchell County 38-15. Senior Jareese Campbell has 177 carries for 939 yards and 13 touchdowns to lead MCA. Senior Deondray Bacon has 100 carries for 685 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Class A Division I Round 2 schedule
R6 #2 Mount Pisgah Christian at R7 #1 Darlington
R4 #2 Heard County at R1 #1 Irwin County
R5 #2 Social Circle at R8 #1 Rabun County
R3 #2 Screven County at R2 #1 Swainsboro
R2 #2 Dublin at R3 #1 Metter
R8 #2 Elbert County at R5 #1 Prince Avenue Christian
R2 #3 Bleckley County at R4 #1 Lamar County
R7 #2 Trion at R6 #1 St. Francis
Class A Division II Round 2 schedule
R6 #2 Manchester at R7 #1 Bowdon
R4 #2 Telfair County at R1 #1 Early County
R5 #2 Wilkinson County at R8 #1 Lincoln County
R4 #3 Dooly County at R2 #1 Charlton County
R2 #2 Clinch County at R3 #1 McIntosh County Academy
R7 #3 Christian Heritage at R5 #1 Johnson County
R2 #3 Lanier County at R4 #1 Wilcox County
R8 #3 Washington-Wilkes at R6 #1 Schley County
