Class A blog: Round 2 highlighted by the ranked vs. the ranked

Manchester at Bowdon

Bowdon senior quarterback Ryan McNeal is 47-of-86 passing for 1,005 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead the run-heavy offense averaging more than 280 rushing yards to 106 passing yards per game. T.J. Harvison has 139 carries for 1,294 yards and 14 touchdowns, Jordan Beasley has 59 carries for 336 yards and 13 touchdowns, and McNeal has 100 carries for 956 yards and 12 touchdowns. Kaiden Prothro (4 touchdowns), Cameron Holloway (3), Harvison (2), Rainwater (2) and Asher Christopher (1) have touchdown receptions.

Manchester’s Quavion Cooper leads both receivers and rushers and paces the Manchester offense. He has seven receptions for 211 yards and three touchdowns and has 122 carries for 1,281 yards and 19 touchdowns. Quarterback Daryus Bryant is 19-of-47 passing for 359 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior Anthony Bartholomew has 140 carries for 1,107 yards and nine touchdowns.

Worth a look: Another game between ranked teams will take place in Division II, when No. 6 Clinch County travels to No. 7 McIntosh County Academy. McIntosh County Academy is coming off a 28-13 victory against Wheeler County; Clinch beat Mitchell County 38-15. Senior Jareese Campbell has 177 carries for 939 yards and 13 touchdowns to lead MCA. Senior Deondray Bacon has 100 carries for 685 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Class A Division I Round 2 schedule

R6 #2 Mount Pisgah Christian at R7 #1 Darlington

R4 #2 Heard County at R1 #1 Irwin County

R5 #2 Social Circle at R8 #1 Rabun County

R3 #2 Screven County at R2 #1 Swainsboro

R2 #2 Dublin at R3 #1 Metter

R8 #2 Elbert County at R5 #1 Prince Avenue Christian

R2 #3 Bleckley County at R4 #1 Lamar County

R7 #2 Trion at R6 #1 St. Francis

Class A Division II Round 2 schedule

R6 #2 Manchester at R7 #1 Bowdon

R4 #2 Telfair County at R1 #1 Early County

R5 #2 Wilkinson County at R8 #1 Lincoln County

R4 #3 Dooly County at R2 #1 Charlton County

R2 #2 Clinch County at R3 #1 McIntosh County Academy

R7 #3 Christian Heritage at R5 #1 Johnson County

R2 #3 Lanier County at R4 #1 Wilcox County

R8 #3 Washington-Wilkes at R6 #1 Schley County