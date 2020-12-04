Class A Blog: Results from Round 1, Preview of Round 2

Pacelli (7-3) at Savannah Christian (9-1). Pacelli limped into the playoffs, losing three of its last four regular season games, but dominated Mound de Sales last week. Savannah Christian received a bye as Region 2 did not have a fourth seed. The teams have only met once, in the first round of the 2014 state playoffs. Savannah Christian won, 49-26.

North Cobb Christian (8-2) at Wesleyan (9-2). NCC rolled over a Lakeview Academy team making its first ever state playoff appearance, while Wesleyan needed a fourth quarter comeback to prevent an upset. This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Lower Left Bracket

Round 1

Darlington (Region 7, No. 3) 28, Mount Pisgah (Region 6, No. 2) 21 Prince Avenue Christian (Region 8, No. 1) 63, Hebron Christian (Region 5, No. 4) 28 Stratford Academy (Region 1, No. 3) 42, Brookstone (Region 4, No. 2) 21 Eagle’s Landing Christian (Region 2, No. 1) 45, Aquinas (Region 3, No. 4) 17

Round 2

Darlington (7-4) at Prince Avenue Christian (9-1). Darlington pulled a bit of an upset in the first round while PAC struggled a bit in the first half before pulling away from Hebron Christian in the final two quarters. PAC won the last meeting, 31-17, in the 2017 private quarterfinals.

Stratford Academy (8-2) at Eagle’s Landing Christian (8-3). Stratford Academy blew open an otherwise tight first-round game against Brookstone with 21 points in the fourth quarter, while ELCA did the same against Aquinas with 17 unanswered points in the final period. This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Upper Right Bracket

Round 1

George Walton Academy (Region 8, No. 3) 32, Holy Innocents’ (Region 5, No. 2) 7 Christian Heritage (Region 7, No. 1) 38, King’s Ridge (Region 6, No. 4) 0

Bye (Region 2, No. 3) at Calvary Day (Region 3, No. 2) First Presbyterian Day (Region 1, No. 1) 49, Heritage-Newnan (Region 4, No. 4) 7 Round 2

George Walton Academy (8-2) at Christian Heritage (8-1). The Bulldogs romped in an upset over Holy Innocents’ in Round One, while Christian Heritage blasted King’s Ridge, spoiling the school’s first ever state playoff appearance. This is the first meeting between the two programs.

Calvary Day (7-4) at First Presbyterian Day (7-4). Calvary Day received a bye when Landmark Christian decided to forgo the playoffs. FPD romped over Heritage-Newnan, in its first season in competing in the GHSA. Calvary Day won the only game between the two schools, 26-7, in the first round of the 2014 private playoffs.

Lower Right Bracket

Round 1

Whitefield Academy (Region 2, No. 2) 27, Savannah Country Day (Region 3, No. 3) 21 Trinity Christian (Region 4, No. 1) 51, Tattnall Square (Region 1, No. 4) 0

Athens Academy (Region 8, No. 2) 49, Mount Vernon Presbyterian (Region 5, No. 3) 42 Fellowship Christian (Region 6, No. 1) 49, Mount Paran Christian (Region 7, No. 4) 7

Round 2

Whitefield Academy (6-4) at Trinity Christian (9-2). Whitefield edged Savannah Country Day in the first round while Trinity pummeled Tattnall Square. Trinity held off Whitefield, 20-12, when the two teams met in October. Athens Academy (9-1) at Fellowship Christian (9-0). The Spartans avoided the upset with a touchdown in the final minute to tie Mount Vernon, before winning it with another touchdown in overtime, while Fellowship scored at least 40 points for the eighth time in nine games this season. The teams haven’t faced each other since 2007, when Fellowship won 31-14 in the regular season.

PUBLIC

Upper Left Bracket

Round 1

Mitchell County (Region 1, No. 2) 28, Johnson County (Region 4, No. 3) 22 Metter (Region 3, No. 1) 20, Turner County (Region 2, No. 4) 19

Warren County (Region 7, No. 2) 60, Mount Zion-Carroll (Region 6, No. 3) 14 Macon County (Region 5, No. 1) 41, Social Circle (Region 8, No. 4) 21

Round 2

Mitchell County (5-3) at Metter (11-0). Both teams had tougher first-round games than most expected. The last time the teams met was the 1958 Class B state semifinals. Mitchell County prevailed, 25-6, before losing to Morgan County, 20-7, in the finals. Warren County (8-2) at Macon County (9-1). Both teams advanced out of Round One easily. This is the first meeting between the two schools.

Lower Left Bracket

Round 1

Gordon Lee (Region 6, No. 2) 56, Georgia Military (Region 7, No. 3) 0 Commerce (Region 8, No. 1) 52, Manchester (Region 5, No. 4) 20

Wilcox County (Region 4, No. 2) 51, Miller County (Region 1, No. 3) 0 Irwin County (Region 2, No. 1) 41, Jenkins County (Region 3, No. 4) 7

Round 2

Gordon Lee (10-1) at Commerce (10-1). Both teams romped in the first round. Gordon Lee won the only meeting between the two schools, 16-14, in the first round of the 2007 state playoffs.

Wilcox County (9-2) at Irwin County (8-3). Both teams cruised in Round One. The schools have met 28 times since 1968. Irwin has won the last seven, including a 16-0 decision during the regular season last year.

Upper Right Bracket

Round 1

Lincoln County (Region 8, No. 3) 29, Chattahoochee County (Region 5, No. 2) 13 Hancock Central (Region 7, No. 1) 24, B.E.S.T. Academy (Region 6, No. 4) 22

Clinch County (Region 2, No. 3) 23, McIntosh County Academy (Region 3, No. 2) 17 Pelham (Region 1, No. 1) 41, Montgomery County (Region 4, No. 4) 12

Round 2

Lincoln County (6-4) at Hancock Central (7-0). Lincoln County pulled the upset while Hancock needed a touchdown and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter to hold off B.E.S.T. Academy. The teams have met 23 times since 1978. Lincoln County has won all but one of the games, 38-21, in 2018. The Red Devils avenged that loss, 49-14, when the teams met last season.

Clinch County (7-3) at Pelham (6-1). Clinch needed overtime to pull the upset over McIntosh County Academy while Pelham rolled over Montgomery County. The teams have met 20 times since 1956 with Clinch holding a 14-6 edge, after winning 14 out of the last 15, including a 39-14 win in the last meeting in 2009.

Lower Right Bracket

Round 1

Brooks County (Region 2, No. 2) 36, Claxton (Region 3, No. 3) 0 Dublin (Region 4, No. 1) 14, Terrell County (Region 1, No. 4) 12

Washington-Wilkes (Region 8, No. 2) 41, Taylor County (Region 5, No. 3) 18 Bowdon (Region 6, No. 1) 35, Wilkinson County (Region 7, No. 4) 6

Round 2

Brooks County (10-1) at Dublin (10-1). Brooks won in a blowout in Round One, while Dublin avoided what would have been one of the biggest upsets in any classification by thwarting a two-point conversion attempt by Terrell County with just over a minute left in regulation. This is a rematch of last season’s Class 2A title game, won by Dublin, 42-32.

Washington-Wilkes (8-1) at Bowdon (7-4). Both teams skated through the first round. They have split four meetings with Bowdon winning the last one, 48-14, in the second round of the 2013 public playoffs.