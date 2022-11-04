Class A Blog: Region title, history on the line with Dublin-Swainsboro

Dublin won the inaugural game against Swainsboro in a 45-0 romp Oct. 24, 1919 under head coach W.J. Boswell. Then, 103 years and four days ago, Dublin beat Swainsboro again, this time 86-0, on Nov. 7, 1919.
Don’t expect Friday’s Region 2-A Division I title matchup between No. 2 Swainsboro and Dublin to be that lopsided. But if you thought the evolution of football into a quarterback pass-a-thon made its way to the Dublin and Swainsboro programs, you’d be mistaken and sorely disappointed.
Each team has thrown only four touchdown passes this season. The preference is to run. Swainsboro averages nearly 270 rushing yards per game; Dublin averages 290. Qindarius Brown leads Swainsboro with nine touchdown runs. Demari Foster, Jaquarius Evans and Kameron Hampton have combined for 21 touchdown runs for Dublin.
Another big Division I game sends Screven County to No. 9 Metter for the Region 3 title (Thursday). Across both Class A divisions, some regions are locked up, at least at the top, and others will be determined in classic title games Friday or through varying tie-breaker scenarios.
In Division I, St. Francis is the Region 6 champion and Rabun County is the Region 8 champion. In Division II, Early County won Region 1, Wilcox County won Region 4, Schley County won Region 6 and Lincoln County won Region 8.
Classic region title games – where the winner is the champion – are featured across both divisions.
In Division I, those games are: Swainsboro at Dublin for Region 2, Screven County at Metter for Region 3, Lamar at Heard County for Region 4, Prince Avenue at Social Circle for Region 5 and Trion at Darlington for Region 7. In Division II, Region 5 comes down to Hancock Central at Johnson County, and Region 7 comes down to Mount Zion at Bowdon.
One Division I game (Irwin at Bacon County) and one Division II game (Charlton at Lanier County) will produce region champions, where one team will need help from tiebreakers.
Class A Division I top-10 schedule
1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (8-0) travels to Social Circle.
2. (2) Swainsboro (8-0) travels to Dublin.
3. (3) Rabun County (10-0) has completed regular season.
4. (4) Irwin County (7-1) hosts Bacon County.
5. (5) Brooks County (6-2) hosts Pelham.
6. (6) Darlington (9-0) hosts Trion.
7. (7) Elbert County (9-1) has completed regular season.
8. (8) St. Francis (6-3) travels to Mount Vernon.
9. (9) Metter (6-3) beat Screven County 44-0 Thursday.
10. (10) Whitefield Academy (6-3) hosts Mount Pisgah Christian.
Class A Division II top-10 schedule
1. (1) Bowdon (7-1) hosts Mount Zion-Carroll
2. (3) Johnson County (9-0) hosts Hancock Central.
3. (4) Early County (7-3) has completed regular season.
4. (6) Charlton County (6-2) travels to Lanier County.
5. (5) Schley County (7-2) hosts Greenville.
6. (2) Clinch County (8-2) has completed regular season.
7. (7) McIntosh County Academy (9-1) has completed regular season.
8. (8) Manchester (5-3) hosts Taylor County.
9. (10) Lincoln County (7-2) hosts Towns County
10. (NR) Wilcox County (6-3) hosts Wheeler County.
About the Author