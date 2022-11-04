Class A Blog: Region title, history on the line with Dublin-Swainsboro

Don’t expect Friday’s Region 2-A Division I title matchup between No. 2 Swainsboro and Dublin to be that lopsided. But if you thought the evolution of football into a quarterback pass-a-thon made its way to the Dublin and Swainsboro programs, you’d be mistaken and sorely disappointed.

Each team has thrown only four touchdown passes this season. The preference is to run. Swainsboro averages nearly 270 rushing yards per game; Dublin averages 290. Qindarius Brown leads Swainsboro with nine touchdown runs. Demari Foster, Jaquarius Evans and Kameron Hampton have combined for 21 touchdown runs for Dublin.