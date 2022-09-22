Class A blog: Rabun-Whitefield highlight top-10 weekend

Rabun County, ranked No. 3 in Class A Division I, could face its toughest task of the season Friday when it hosts Division 1 No. 7 Whitefield Academy in Tiger on a weekend that features one game between ranked programs in Class A.
The Wildcats, 4-0, are coming off victories against Haralson County (49-3), Stephens County (14-7), Adairsville (72-36) and Heard County (42-13). Whitefield Academy, 4-0, has victories against then-No. 2 Macon County (35-30), Strong Rock Christian (35-0), Providence Christian (35-7) and Wesleyan (42-7).
Rabun County’s offense averages 331 passing and 92 rushing yards per game. Senior Keegan Stover is 63-of-100 passing for 1,249 yards and 17 touchdowns, while freshman Ty Truelove is 9-of-12 passing for 74 yards and a touchdown. Jaden Gibson leads receivers with 33 catches for 661 yards and 10 touchdowns. Noah Legault (3 touchdowns), Willie Goodwyn (3) and Riley Stewart (1) are other favorite targets.
Rabun County still has options in the run game, Senior Lang Windham has 51 carries for 308 yards and three touchdowns. Stover has one touchdown run.
Whitefield Academy favors the run, averaging 220 rushing yards and 151 passing yards. Senior quarterback Ayden Duncanson is 31-of-59 passing for 588 yards and nine touchdowns. He has run for 439 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior Merce Relaford (two rushing touchdowns), junior Bo Thompson (1) and senior Caleb Lavallee (1).
Five different Whitefield receivers have touchdown catches, led by senior Conlon Walker who has five receptions for 138 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Jonathan Cassady has six catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Ian Weihe, Relaford and Callum Neece each have one touchdown reception.
Class A Division I top-10 schedule
1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0); Off.
2. (2) Swainsboro (5-0); Off.
3. (3) Rabun County (4-0); Friday vs. No. 7 Whitefield Academy
4. (4) Bleckley County (4-0); Friday at Pelham
5. (6) Brooks County (4-1); Off.
6. (5) Irwin County (3-1); Friday vs. Metter
7. (7) Whitefield Academy (4-0); Friday at No. 3 Rabun County
8. (8) Lamar County (5-0); Friday at Social Circle
9. (9) Darlington (4-0); Friday vs. Dade County
10. (10) Elbert County (4-0); Friday at Jefferson County
Class A Division II top-10 schedule
1. (1) Early County (5-0); Friday at MItchell County
2. (2) Clinch County (4-1); Friday at Frederica Academy
3. (3) Bowdon (3-1); Friday at Temple
4. (4) Johnson County (3-0); Friday vs. Emanuel County Institute
5. (5) Washington-Wilkes (3-1); Friday at Hancock Central
6. (7) Charlton County (3-2); Off.
7. (8) Schley County (2-2); Friday at Macon County
8. (9) Dooly County (1-2); Friday vs. Dooly County
9. (6) Aquinas (3-1); Friday vs. Greenbrier
10. (NR) McIntosh County Academy (3-1); Friday vs. Bradwell Institute
