Class A blog: Rabun-Whitefield highlight top-10 weekend

The Wildcats, 4-0, are coming off victories against Haralson County (49-3), Stephens County (14-7), Adairsville (72-36) and Heard County (42-13). Whitefield Academy, 4-0, has victories against then-No. 2 Macon County (35-30), Strong Rock Christian (35-0), Providence Christian (35-7) and Wesleyan (42-7).

Rabun County’s offense averages 331 passing and 92 rushing yards per game. Senior Keegan Stover is 63-of-100 passing for 1,249 yards and 17 touchdowns, while freshman Ty Truelove is 9-of-12 passing for 74 yards and a touchdown. Jaden Gibson leads receivers with 33 catches for 661 yards and 10 touchdowns. Noah Legault (3 touchdowns), Willie Goodwyn (3) and Riley Stewart (1) are other favorite targets.