Class A Blog: Rabun vs. Adairsville, Prince Avenue vs. Athens Academy highlight weekend play

Rabun’s senior quarterback Keegan Stover is 28-of-46 passing for 609 yards and five touchdowns. He has runs 17 times for one touchdown. Senior Jaden Gibson has 15 catches for 311 yards and four touchdowns, and junior Riley Stewart has one catch for a touchdown.

Prince Avenue Christian, the top-ranked team in Division I, will “rekindle” a rivalry that has decided the region title in each of the past nine seasons when it travels to Athens Academy for the 19th meeting with the Spartans. OK, rekindle implies the rivalry ended when the teams changed classes and regions this season. It didn’t. Each team has won nine times against the other.