Class A Blog: Rabun vs. Adairsville, Prince Avenue vs. Athens Academy highlight weekend play

Two prime games between ranked programs highlight Week 3 high school football schedule in Class A Divisions I and II.
The best game is Division I No. 4 Rabun County hosting Class 3A No. 10 Adairsville on Friday.
Rabun is 2-0 after victories against Haralson County (49-3) and Stephens County (14-7). Adairsville climbed into the Class 3A top-10 after defeating Cherokee Bluff (51-50) in overtime last week.
Rabun’s senior quarterback Keegan Stover is 28-of-46 passing for 609 yards and five touchdowns. He has runs 17 times for one touchdown. Senior Jaden Gibson has 15 catches for 311 yards and four touchdowns, and junior Riley Stewart has one catch for a touchdown.
Prince Avenue Christian, the top-ranked team in Division I, will “rekindle” a rivalry that has decided the region title in each of the past nine seasons when it travels to Athens Academy for the 19th meeting with the Spartans. OK, rekindle implies the rivalry ended when the teams changed classes and regions this season. It didn’t. Each team has won nine times against the other.
In Class A Division II, top-ranked Schley County will travel to newly ranked No. 10 Early County after last week’s bye. Schley defeated Tattnall Square 28-21 in its opener. Junior quarterback Jay Kanazawa was 17-of-24 passing for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Early County entered the top-10 after beating Miller County 52-14 and Seminole County 27-0.
Class A Division I top-10 Week 3 schedule
1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0); Friday at Class 2A Athens Academy (1-0)
2. (2) Brooks County (2-0); Friday at Class 2A Cook (1-1)
3. (4) Swainsboro (2-0); Friday vs. Class 2A Jeff Davis (0-2)
4. (3) Rabun County (2-0); Friday vs. Class 3A No. 10 Adairsville (1-0)
5. (5) Irwin County (1-1); Off.
6. (6) Bleckley County (2-0); Off.
7. (7) Whitefield Academy (2-0); Friday at Class 2A Providence Christian (0-2)
8. (8) Lamar County (2-0); Friday vs. Class A Division II Dublin (1-0)
9. (9) Metter (1-1); Friday vs. Pierce County
10. (10) Darlington (2-0;) Friday vs. Christian Heritage
Class A Division II top-10 Week 3 schedule
1. (1) Schley County (1-0); Friday at Class A Division II No. 10 Early County (2-0)
2. (6) Clinch County (2-0); Friday vs. Miller County (1-1)
3. (3) Macon County (0-2); Friday at Dooly County (0-2)
4. (5) Charlton County (2-0); Friday vs. West Nassau, FL
5. (4) Wilcox County (0-2); Off.
6. (2) Bowdon (1-1); Friday at Class 3A Bremen (1-1)
7. (7) Lincoln County (2-0); Friday vs. Emanuel County Institute (0-1)
8. (9) Johnson County (1-0); Friday vs. Warren County (0-1)
9. (10) Washington-Wilkes (1-0); Thursday vs. Glenn Hills (1-1)
10. (NR) Early County (2-0); Friday vs. Class A Division II No. 1 Schley County (1-0)
