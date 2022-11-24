Class A blog: Rabun-Swainsboro headlines elite quarterfinals matchups in Divisions I and II

So here’s one certainty as we head into the quarterfinals of the Class A Division I and II high school football playoffs:
Rabun County at Swainsboro is going to be a really, really good football game.
Both programs are undefeated and ranked in the top 3 of Class A Division I. Rabun is 12-0 and ranked third, while Swainsboro is 11-0 and ranked second. Both teams have high-scoring and potent offenses. Rabun has outscored opponents 450-Swainsboro 442-60.
But the approaches are different, and the juxtaposition of the offenses in this matchup will be interesting to watch. Rabun averages nearly 300 passing yards per game and only 93 rushing yards. Swainsboro prefers the run, averaging 330 rushing to 42 passing yards per game.
Rabun senior quarterback Keegan Stover is the spark. But he and his teammates will make the 195-mile trip from North Georgia to Swainsboro, a town situated nearly halfway between Savannah and Macon. Stover is 205-of-325 passing for 3,403 yards and 40 touchdowns – 28 to senior Jaden Gibson. Willie Goodwyn has seven receptions for touchdowns, and Noah Legault has caught four touchdown passes. Lang Windham has 158 carries for 849 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the run game.
Swainsboro, on the other hand, has completed 20 passes.
This season.
But the Tigers have many options in their rushing attack.
Junior DeMello Jones has 76 carries for 923 yards and 14 touchdowns; sophomore Qindarius Brown has 125 carries for 1,022 yards and 11 touchdowns, and senior Ty Adams has 53 carries for 439 yards and eight touchdowns. Four other backs have combined for 10 touchdowns. If needed, Jones has five touchdown receptions, and Keshon Deloach has the other three receptions for touchdowns.
And that’s not the only games on tap.
Two other Class A unbeatens will try to stay that way. Prince Avenue Christian (9-0, 3-0) is ranked atop Division I and will host No. 9 Metter (7-3, 3-0). In Division II, No. 2 Johnson County (10-0, 5-0) has been flawless and will host No. 6 Wilcox County (7-3, 5-0).
Another long trip sends No. 10 Bleckley County 150 miles to first-time quarterfinalist and eighth-ranked St. Francis. Bleckley County is one victory away from the program’s first-ever semifinals appearance.
Class A Division I quarterfinals schedule
R6 #2 Mount Pisgah Christian at R1 #1 Irwin Co.
R8 #1 Rabun Co. at R2 #1 Swainsboro
R3 #1 Metter at R5 #1 Prince Avenue Christian
R2 #3 Bleckley Co. at R6 #1 St. Francis
Class A Division II Quarterfinals schedule
R7 #1 Bowdon at R1 #1 Early Co.
R4 #3 Dooly Co. at R8 #1 Lincoln Co.
R2 #2 Clinch Co. at R5 #1 Johnson Co.
R4 #1 Wilcox Co. at R6 #1 Schley Co.
