Class A blog: Rabun-Swainsboro headlines elite quarterfinals matchups in Divisions I and II

Swainsboro, on the other hand, has completed 20 passes.

This season.

But the Tigers have many options in their rushing attack.

Junior DeMello Jones has 76 carries for 923 yards and 14 touchdowns; sophomore Qindarius Brown has 125 carries for 1,022 yards and 11 touchdowns, and senior Ty Adams has 53 carries for 439 yards and eight touchdowns. Four other backs have combined for 10 touchdowns. If needed, Jones has five touchdown receptions, and Keshon Deloach has the other three receptions for touchdowns.

And that’s not the only games on tap.

Two other Class A unbeatens will try to stay that way. Prince Avenue Christian (9-0, 3-0) is ranked atop Division I and will host No. 9 Metter (7-3, 3-0). In Division II, No. 2 Johnson County (10-0, 5-0) has been flawless and will host No. 6 Wilcox County (7-3, 5-0).

Another long trip sends No. 10 Bleckley County 150 miles to first-time quarterfinalist and eighth-ranked St. Francis. Bleckley County is one victory away from the program’s first-ever semifinals appearance.

Class A Division I quarterfinals schedule

R6 #2 Mount Pisgah Christian at R1 #1 Irwin Co.

R8 #1 Rabun Co. at R2 #1 Swainsboro

R3 #1 Metter at R5 #1 Prince Avenue Christian

R2 #3 Bleckley Co. at R6 #1 St. Francis

Class A Division II Quarterfinals schedule

R7 #1 Bowdon at R1 #1 Early Co.

R4 #3 Dooly Co. at R8 #1 Lincoln Co.

R2 #2 Clinch Co. at R5 #1 Johnson Co.

R4 #1 Wilcox Co. at R6 #1 Schley Co.