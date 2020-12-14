Class A Blog: Quarterfinal results

“This is the way we’ve been winning games for six, eight weeks now,” Wesleyan head coach Franklin Pridgen said of his 11-2 Wolves to the Gwinnett Daily Post. “If you go back and look at our scores, and the storylines, it’s always like this. Our kids fight and fight and fight and fight, and they face adversity late in the game and they overcome it. It’s been our M.O. all the way.”

Lower Left Bracket

Prince Avenue Christian 38, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy 0. The sixth time was finally the charm for the Wolverines. PAC had lost all five of its previous meetings with ELCA, with four of the defeats coming in the playoffs, until Friday.

PAC jumped out to a 21-0 lead at halftime and never looked back. Senior QB Brock Vandagriff (UGA commit) was the offensive star completing 15-of-20 passes for 303 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for two short scores. Meanwhile the Wolverine defense was just as dominant, holding the Chargers to just 143 yards while grabbing two interceptions. Senior DL B.J. Green, who has offers from Richmond, Jacksonville State, Navy, Tennessee Tech and Chattanooga, was unblockable, registering five tackles for loss and a sack.

Upper Right Bracket

Calvary Day 26, George Walton Academy 14. The Cavaliers are in the state semifinals for the first time since 2014, largely on the performance of freshman QB Jake Merklinger, who completed 12-of-15 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a 1-yard score.

George Walton jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard run by senior RB/LB Jake Whitten, but Calvary Day scored 19-unanswered to take command, 19-7, going into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs made it a one-score game when Whitten scored his second touchdown of the game on a 16-yard pass from freshman QB Gavin Hall. But Calvary Day put the game away minutes later when Merklinger connected with senior WR/DB Bryant Bentley for a 64-yard touchdown pass. Cavalier senior RB Greg Daniel (Army commit) finished with 201 yards on 30 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run.

Lower Right Bracket

Trinity Christian 41, Fellowship Christian 27. The Lions dominated from start to finish to advance to the semifinals in just their third season competing in the GHSA. Junior QB David Dallas and junior RB Tyson Wall led the way offensively. Dallas tossed three touchdown passes, one and 80-yarder to his twin brother Josh, while Wall ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns.

PUBLIC

Upper Left Bracket

Metter 28, Warren County 6. Metter is in the semifinals for the first time the Tigers did it in back to back seasons in 2001 and 2002. The Tigers led 14-6 at halftime on touchdown runs by senior QB Taj Hobbs and junior RB Josh Kelly.

Lower Left Bracket

Irwin County 25, Commerce 21. Defending state champion Irwin County scored all its points in the first half and hung on to advance to the semifinals for the fourth straight season. Sophomore QB Cody Soliday threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to senior RB/DB Gabe Benyard on the first play from scrimmage. Commerce freshman RB Sammy Brown ran for 171 yards and two scores for the Tigers, including a 77-yarder.

Upper Right Bracket

Clinch County 27, Lincoln County 7. The Panthers are in the semifinals for the sixth consecutive season after scoring 27-unanswered points to roll past the Red Devils. Clinch County blew open a 7-7 game at halftime with two touchdowns in the third quarter.

Lower Right Bracket

Brooks County 47, Washington-Wilkes 7. Last year’s Class 2A runners-up advanced to the state semifinals for the third time in the past four seasons with junior RB Omari Arnold leading the way. Arnold, also a standout guard on the basketball team, scored six touchdowns, five of them rushing, as he carried the ball 21 times for 236 yards. One of his touchdown runs was 82 yards. He also scored on a 45-yard reception, one of three for 72 yards.