Class A Blog: Prince Avenue Christian’s Vandagriff keeps his program rolling

How has COVID-19 impacted the program?

Vandagriff: "No one in or program [has tested positive]. In our school, I think we have had one or two students, but that is it. Our school and our school community has done a great job in handling all of this. As a program, we’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe. We follow all of the social distancing [protocols]. We have marks on the field and in our facility to let everyone know where they can stand. We rotate in and out of the locker room. We’re socially distancing on the bus and whenever we can.

“We’re constantly preaching to our guys to be responsible. Wash your hands and let’s do everything to keep ourselves safe. Don’t go to parties or large gatherings. We tell them that we know if is a big sacrifice, but this is what we have to do in order for us to keep doing something we all love.”

How has the Rabun County game impacted the team?

Vandagriff: "It was like a state championship atmosphere. I thought we came out a little nervous, a little tight. We dropped balls. We had drive-killing penalties. We couldn’t have played any worse. We’re down 31-7, and our kids could have folded but we battled back and tied the game, 31-31. I was super thrilled with our effort.

"It was like the ELCA game last year. We were down 14-0 and then 35-21, and I told our kids we were going to get a stop, then score, then get another stop and score again, and that’s what we did to get ourselves back in it. So I told them I was super proud of them, but at the same time, I’m tired of losing these games. I’m tired of moral victories.

“But we have 19 seniors who are showing great leadership in a difficult time. All of us, every team is in the same situation dealing with this, so I’m glad to have the type of leadership we have on this team.”

As one of the most prominent players in the state and in the nation, how is your son, Brock, handling things this season? (Brock Vandagriff, is considered one of the nation’s top senior quarterbacks. He is committed to Georgia, after de-committing from Oklahoma.)

Vandagriff: “Brock’s been great. His attitude is that it is what it is. People’s opinions about him are what they are, and all that is great. But at the end of the day, you gotta go play and if don’t produce that’s let down. He’s not worried about anything but scoring on every drive and winning ball games.”

Does he think at all about competing for the starting job at Georgia next season?

Vandagriff: “Right now, it’s all about high school ball for him. Next year is next year and the talent level will definitely step up and he’s excited about the future. But that’s next year. His focus is on being one of the leaders of this team with the other seniors, and making this team the best it can be.”

One of those seniors is WR Logan Johnson. How frustrating has it been for him to not be as highly recruited as he should be, due to his size (5-7, 165)?

Vandagriff: "It’s one of the worse things about recruiting. People are looking for measurables instead of looking for winners. You see players who are 6-4, 6-5, but they need to go to Oz and see the Wizard so they can get some heart.

It’s a shame that players from Rennie Curran (2009 all-American linebacker at Georgia) to Kyler Murray (all-American, Heisman Trophy winning quarterback at Oklahoma; No. 1 pick overall in the 2019 NFL Draft; 2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year) are the exceptions and not the rule. Winners win. Period.

Logan is a winner. All he does is produce. He’s committed to Troy, and it’s great that [Troy head coach] Chip Lindsey has seen that in him. (NOTE: Troy is Johnson’s only offer at this point. He currently leads the Wolverines with 22 catches for 392 yards and six touchdowns.)

What do you like about how your team is playing now, and in what areas do you need to improve?

Vandagriff: “Defensively we’ve grown up a lot and improved. We’re executing well on offense, for the most part. But we’ve got to catch the ball better and limit the defensive penalties we’re getting, due to being a little bit too aggressive. We’re wanting to finish tackles a little too hard. So we have started a ‘reward’ program going forward. Anyone who picks up a penalty for this will be ‘rewarded’ in practice the next week.”