ajc logo
X

Class A blog: Prince Avenue, Bowdon make the most of finals appearances

Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the AJC

Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
15 minutes ago

Prince Avenue Christian and Bowdon finished with victories in the championship games of Division I and II, respectively, as the Class A season came to an end Thursday at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.

Prince Avenue’s 52-34 victory against Swainsboro in the Division I championship game capped a flawless 14-0 season and marked the team’s second championship after winning the Class A Private title in 2020.

Quarterback Aaron Philo, who was 22-for-32 passing for 477 yards and six touchdowns, dominated. He passed to Josh Britt six times for 201 yards, to Bailey Stockton nine times for 145 yards and two touchdowns and to Ethan Christian five times for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Bowdon’s 39-31 victory over Schley County brought the program its third title after winning championships in 1971 and 1992. The Red Devils last played in a championship game in 2001 but had not been deeper than a quarterfinals appearance since 2013.

Schley was trying for the team’s first state title in its first-ever championship game for a school that’s been playing football for 23 years. Schley’s best finish had been an exit in the 2018 Class A quarterfinals. The team lost in the second round of the playoffs in 2007, 2008, 2017, 2018 and last season.

T.J. Harvison had 29 carries for 212 yards and a 30-yard touchdown run to lead Bowdon. Quarterback Robert McNeal scored on runs of 28 and 10 yards and completed touchdown passes to Jordan Beasley (13 yards) and Asher Christopher (33 yards).

Final rankings

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (14-0)

2. (2) Swainsboro (13-1)

3. (4) Irwin County (11-2)

4. (3) Rabun County (12-1)

5. (8) St. Francis (10-4)

6. (9) Metter (9-4)

7. (NR) Mount Pisgah Christian (9-4)

8. (10) Bleckley County (10-3)

9. (5) Brooks County (7-3)

10. (7) Elbert County (10-2)

Out: No. 6 Darlington

Class A Division II

1. (1) Bowdon (13-1)

2. (5) Schley County (12-3)

3. (2) Johnson County (13-1)

4. (3) Early County (9-4)

5. (6) Clinch County (10-3)

6. (7) McIntosh County Academy (10-2)

7. (8) Lincoln County (10-3)

8. (10) Wilcox County (9-4)

9. (4) Charlton County (8-3)

10. (NR) Dooly County (7-6)

Out: No. 9 Manchester

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Georgia Tech hires Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech hires Appalachian State offensive line coach Geep Wade
20h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Falcons sign QB Logan Woodside, release LB Nate Landman
3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Falcons sign QB Logan Woodside, release LB Nate Landman
3h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks to face Grizzlies nursing several injuries
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class 3A blog: GHSA doesn’t need to consider instant replay; make the move
34m ago
Class 2A blog: Season recap
2h ago
Class 4A Blog: Benedictine retains its crown, staves off deep collection of contenders
4h ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
23h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top