Class A blog: Prince Avenue, Bowdon make the most of finals appearances

Prince Avenue’s 52-34 victory against Swainsboro in the Division I championship game capped a flawless 14-0 season and marked the team’s second championship after winning the Class A Private title in 2020.

Quarterback Aaron Philo, who was 22-for-32 passing for 477 yards and six touchdowns, dominated. He passed to Josh Britt six times for 201 yards, to Bailey Stockton nine times for 145 yards and two touchdowns and to Ethan Christian five times for 108 yards and a touchdown.